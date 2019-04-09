DAWN.COM

April 09, 2019

PM Khan accuses Israel, India of 'moral bankruptcy', illegal occupation of land for votes

Dawn.com | APApril 09, 2019

"Don't their people feel a sense of outrage and wonder how far they will go simply to win an election?" asks Prime Minister Imran Khan. ─ Photo courtesy Imran Khan Instagram
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday assailed what he described as the "moral bankruptcy" of Indian and Israeli political leadership, accusing the incumbent parties of illegally occupying the West Bank and Kashmir in defiance of international laws and "their own constitutions" for votes as both countries head to polls this week.

"When leaders in Israel and India show a moral bankruptcy in their readiness to annex occupied West Bank and IoK [Indian occupied Kashmir] in defiance of international law, United Nations Security Council resolutions, and their own Constitution for votes, don't their people feel a sense of outrage and wonder how far they [the leaders] will go simply to win an election?" he asked.

Israeli voters will head to the ballot boxes today for crucial parliamentary elections that will determine whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power for a fifth term, which would make him Israel's longest-ever serving leader, surpassing David Ben-Gurion.

Read: As Israelis head to polls, it’s all about one man: Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu's poll prospects, clouded by a series of looming corruption indictments, appear sunnier after US President Donald Trump's recent recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967 and annexed in a shift that was never recognised internationally. The move sparked outrage across the Middle East.

Netanyahu has promoted Jewish settlement expansion in his four terms as prime minister, but until now refrained from presenting a detailed vision for the West Bank, viewed by Palestinians as the heartland of a future state.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu, when asked in an interview why he had not declared Israeli sovereignty over large West Bank settlements just as Israel has done in occupied Golan Heights and East Jerusalem, said: "I am going to extend [Israeli] sovereignty and I don't distinguish between settlement blocs and the isolated settlement."

The Turkish foreign minister described the statement as an "irresponsible" bid to "seek votes just before the Israeli general elections".

The Palestinians and many countries deem settlements to be illegal under the Geneva conventions that bar settling on land captured in war. Israel disputes this, citing security needs and biblical, historical and political connections to the land.

"For those on the fence, it will enhance his [Netanyahu's] standing for sure," Eytan Gilboa, professor of politics at Bar-Ilan University earlier told The Associated Press. "The Golan Heights recognition, warm White House reception, personal dinner with Trump. It will both divert attention away from his pressing domestic concerns and make him appear as a great world leader."

In today's election, Netanyahu faces a stiff challenge from retired military chief Benny Gantz, whose Blue and White party has inched ahead of Netanyahu's Likud in polls.

Netanyahu still appears to have the best chance of forming a coalition, though, with a smattering of small nationalist parties backing him.

Take a look: Palestine, Turkey denounce Netanyahu's campaign pledge to change West Bank status

India is also heading to the polls on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks a second term in the almost six-week mega-election. About 900 million people are eligible to vote in a staggered process that allows the government to deploy tens of thousands of troops to prevent outbreaks of violence and the capture of voting stations by party activists.

The BJP is widely expected to retain power after the election, though with a much smaller mandate, hit by concerns over a shortage of jobs and weak farm prices.

Read: BJP releases election manifesto, vows to strip Kashmiris of special rights

On Monday, the party released its manifesto, which vowed to strip decades-old special rights from the people of occupied Kashmir, making an election promise that could provoke a backlash in the Muslim-majority area.

The BJP has consistently advocated an end to occupied Kashmir’s special constitutional status, which prevents outsiders, including Indian citizens, from buying property there, arguing that such laws have hindered its 'integration' with the rest of India.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti warned Delhi yesterday that Article 370 "binds Jammu and Kashmir with India and acts as a bridge. When this bridge is demolished, then India's control over Kashmir becomes illegal and it becomes an occupational force."

Pakistan

Comments (22)

Amber Khan
Apr 09, 2019 12:24pm

Love you Imran Khan, Great Muslim leader

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 09, 2019 12:29pm

Bravo P M Khan for calling out India and Israel for the posers and robbers they are. Guts. Dignity. Leadership...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Jimmy Rocks
Apr 09, 2019 12:29pm

Obviously, Captain is disappointed about moral bankruptcy of other nations. Financial bankruptcy is ok, not such a worrying factor. Keep it up sir!

Recommend 0
Aziza
Apr 09, 2019 12:30pm

Seriously this guy being a PM of a country and bows down to religious fundamentalists and asks a educated economist to step down over religious beliefs is now going to tell the world about what is right and what is wrong.

Recommend 0
Mazhar.A.Khan
Apr 09, 2019 12:31pm

True but where is morality & human values? Who cares about these golden rules? It's scoundrels against gentlemen thats the stupidity of today's ethics! UN is in the pocket of high & mighty & silence , seems like world body doesn't see anything. Our so called Umah doesn't have any vision nor weight.

Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Apr 09, 2019 12:31pm

Request IK to put own house in order first, Pakistan has a long way in becoming a regional/ global power.

1 US $ equals PKR 142 now, in grey market it may be above 150!!

Thank you and best wishes.

Recommend 0
Sweets
Apr 09, 2019 12:32pm

Why does he have time to say all this and no time for fixing falling PKR, increasing prices ,increasing fuel and electricity charges, dwindling reserves?

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Apr 09, 2019 12:32pm

Israel 3500 km away from Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Reality
Apr 09, 2019 12:33pm

The man who won by rigging polls lecturing about moral.

Recommend 0
Amit
Apr 09, 2019 12:34pm

You lose your memory when it comes to China

Recommend 0
Jimmy
Apr 09, 2019 12:36pm

Well said

Recommend 0
Hamid
Apr 09, 2019 12:36pm

Long Live Imran Khan ! You always speaking the truth and so does your government.

Recommend 0
Zafar Ahmed
Apr 09, 2019 12:37pm

What's going on in India & Israel is with the backing of the so called most civilized countries and a group of "Evil Not" headed by the most powerful, in defiance of international law & UN security council's resulations on Kashmir & Palestine !!

Recommend 0
shumayel
Apr 09, 2019 12:37pm

And looking at the comments coming from Indians on his tweet, it's clear the victims of moral bankruptcy is not just the leaders but the entire nation - more or less!

Recommend 0
Sammy
Apr 09, 2019 12:39pm

These two countries are dominating because they focused on education and research, something we should have done decades ago. They call the shots because they can. Had we actually focused on our state rather than this rotten society we have created today, probably would have been in a position to actually say something of substance.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 09, 2019 12:40pm

Great, 100 percent true and penetrating statement by the Prime Minister Imran Khan about the current corrupt, crooked, cunning and criminal leaderships in the two "Is" (Israel and India), who are openly and shamelessly involved in flagrant violations of not only U.N. resolutions and international law but also their own constitutions and bylaws as the so-called civilized world remain deliberately silent and num.

Recommend 0
Manager
Apr 09, 2019 12:40pm

Mind ypur own House, Think about financial stability of your own. Let People decide, people arw not fools. People includes muslims also.

Recommend 0
Spice 2000
Apr 09, 2019 12:42pm

This kind of statements will make Modi win , thank you for your comments, BJP loves you.

Recommend 0
King
Apr 09, 2019 12:42pm

Good tactics to divert attention from domestic problem

Recommend 0
M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Apr 09, 2019 12:43pm

Brave Man

Recommend 0
M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Apr 09, 2019 12:44pm

Nawaz Sharif cannot even think of doing this even in the next 1 million years

Recommend 0
Subir Paul
Apr 09, 2019 12:46pm

@Reality, well said

Recommend 0

