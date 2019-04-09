Shahbaz, Hamza indicted in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and his son, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz, were indicted by an accountability court in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case on Monday.

Both father and son pleaded not guilty to the charges framed against them, which involve the misuse of their authority and the illegal use of public funds.

As the hearing began, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) lawyer stated that both PML-N leaders would be indicted today. NAB special prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua gave his arguments regarding indictment of the duo.

Accountability Court Judge Najamul Hassan asked the NAB prosecutor what exactly the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference is, to which Janjua replied that public funds were used to build a bridge benefiting the mills, of which Hamza is a director.

Shahbaz's legal counsel, however, told the court that NAB had built a faulty case.

Yesterday, a Ramzan Sugar Mills manager, Mohammad Mushtaq alias Chini, was taken into custody by the Federal Investigation Agency while attempting to flee to Dubai.

He is alleged to be the frontman for a Sharif family member and had reportedly gone underground after Shahbaz was arrested. Sources said that NAB wants to grill Mushtaq in connection with a sum of Rs600 million he transferred to the account of Salman Shahbaz, Hamza's brother.

