DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 09, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Cancellation of Lakhvi’s bail in Mumbai attacks case sought

Malik AsadUpdated April 09, 2019

Email

A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned the record of Mumbai attacks case proceedings pending before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in two weeks. — AFP/File
A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned the record of Mumbai attacks case proceedings pending before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in two weeks. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned the record of Mumbai attacks case proceedings pending before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in two weeks.

The division bench sought the record while hearing an appeal filed by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seeking cancellation of the post-arrest bail of Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, the alleged mastermind of the attacks.

An ATC in Islamabad had on Dec 18, 2014, granted the post-arrest bail to Lakhvi.

In the appeal against the ATC judge’s order, the FIA said: “The fact remains that such like cases of defunct terrorist organisations are not so easy to be conducted and especially the prosecution in such cases is the most difficult job in our country for the last many years.”

It added: “In the present case, the learned trial judge (of ATC) after the terrorist attack in Islamabad courts (of March 2013) refused to visit Adiala Jail for a long time due to security reasons.

“Even the prosecutors of this case have been receiving threats through cell phones during the proceedings which were duly conveyed to the concerned authorities. The witnesses are also not secured, and reluctant to depose against the accused persons in the given situation.”

Take a look: ATC summons last 2 Pakistani witnesses in Mumbai attacks case

The appeal pointed out that the confessional statement of Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist arrested by Indian authorities after the Mumbai attacks, was still part of the evidence and it was at no stage discarded and that statement clearly established Lakhvi’s link to Mumbai attacks.

The prosecution claimed that it had sufficient evidence against Lakhvi and requested the court to cancel his bail.

The counsel for the accused person argued before the court that the prosecution was not pursuing the case.

He said some witnesses in the case were Pakistani nationals and some were foreign citizens. The local witnesses are not appearing to testify and the ATC had issued their perpetual warrants for arrest.

Read: Lakhvi living comfortable 'detention' life in jail: BBC report

The government of Pakistan on the request of the prosecution agency had approached the Indian government to arrange testimony of 24 Indian prosecution witnesses.

The bench directed the prosecution to produce the case record and adjourned hearing till a fortnight.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 09, 2019

IMF talks

FINANCE Minister Asad Umar is off to Washington, D.C. to finalise an IMF programme, and he has promised that by the...
April 09, 2019

Iran floods

IN times of crisis, for example, when natural disasters strike, it is advisable to put politics aside and help ...
April 09, 2019

Fishermen released

A PHOTOGRAPH carried in yesterday’s edition of this paper showed Indian fishermen smiling as they stepped into a...
Updated April 08, 2019

Currency crackdown

Govt needs to project confidence and a sense that things are firmly under control in order to stabilise the situation.
April 08, 2019

Breathing poison

THE reality is inescapable, and it is terrifying: the air we breathe is killing us. Pakistan is second on the list ...
April 08, 2019

Juvenile jails

THE Child Rights Unit of a non-profit organisation, Dastak, has revealed some glaring lapses of the law in its data...