DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 09, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC again asks FIA to furnish report in Asghar Khan case

Nasir IqbalUpdated April 09, 2019

Email

An Oct 19, 2012, file photo showing Tehreek-i-Istaqlal leader Asghar Khan speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court building. ─ Dawn/File
An Oct 19, 2012, file photo showing Tehreek-i-Istaqlal leader Asghar Khan speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court building. ─ Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has yet again asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to furnish a comprehensive report in the implementation of 2012 Asghar Khan case after it was told about reluctance, especially on the part of certain banks, to provide information required for the probe.

Read: SC seeks banks’ data in Asghar Khan case

In a two-page order, a two-judge Supreme Court bench — consisting of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan — recalled how Ministry of Defence Director Legal Brig Falak Naz had during the hearing on April 2 said that a reply was filed but it had appeared that the report was not available on record. The court, however, asked the representative to furnish another copy of the report.

The Supreme Court is seized with a case relating to the implementation of the Oct 19, 2012 landmark verdict in which it had ordered the federal government to initiate necessary action against former army chief retired Gen Aslam Beg and former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani for their role in dishing out Rs140 million to a particular group of politicians, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in the 1990 general elections.

Read: Asghar Khan case

In 1996, former chief air marshal Asghar Khan had filed the constitutional petition before the Supreme Court, requesting it to look into the allegations that the ISI financed many politicians in the 1990 elections by dishing out Rs140m among them.

Case relates to dishing out of Rs140m to a group of politicians by agencies in 1990 elections

In an earlier report, the ministry of defence had stated before the apex court that the court of inquiry was entrusted with the responsibility to hold inquiry into the alleged involvement of military officers in the distribution of funds to politicians during the 1990 general elections.

The defence ministry report recalled that three prosecution witnesses had already been examined and efforts were in hand to trace or call other witnesses as well.

The report had stated that all material witnesses, including civilians, would be examined by the court of inquiry accordingly and therefore all out efforts were being made to finalise the proceedings of the court of inquiry expeditiously as per rules and regulations. The court of inquiry is being headed by an officer of the rank of lieutenant general.

Referring to the FIA, the fresh order recalled that the apex court had examined the agency’s report in which certain aspects were required to be clarified.

In the FIA report, the order stated, there was a reference of “cover accounts” but it was not clear from the record of the banks who were operating these cover accounts. Secondly, there was also a complaint that some record had not been made available to FIA, more particularly of the banks concerned.

The fresh order stated that another effort in this regard be made and the details are included, otherwise the list of the banks that were failing to make the relevant record available should be provided to the court by the FIA.

It also noted that certain individuals who were required to appear before the FIA and give information were not cooperating.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the Jamaat-i-Islami, and former ambassador to the US Abida Hussain have already denied before the Supreme Court that they ever took funds from the ISI in the 1990s for creating the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad.

Published in Dawn, April 09th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 09, 2019

IMF talks

FINANCE Minister Asad Umar is off to Washington, D.C. to finalise an IMF programme, and he has promised that by the...
April 09, 2019

Iran floods

IN times of crisis, for example, when natural disasters strike, it is advisable to put politics aside and help ...
April 09, 2019

Fishermen released

A PHOTOGRAPH carried in yesterday’s edition of this paper showed Indian fishermen smiling as they stepped into a...
Updated April 08, 2019

Currency crackdown

Govt needs to project confidence and a sense that things are firmly under control in order to stabilise the situation.
April 08, 2019

Breathing poison

THE reality is inescapable, and it is terrifying: the air we breathe is killing us. Pakistan is second on the list ...
April 08, 2019

Juvenile jails

THE Child Rights Unit of a non-profit organisation, Dastak, has revealed some glaring lapses of the law in its data...