IG Imam orders inquiry into CTD official's alleged harassment of family in Karachi

Inspector General (IG) of Police Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday ordered an inquiry into a confrontation between Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) Additional Inspector General (AIG), Kamran Fazal and a family in Karachi.

The incident, the video of which has made rounds on the social media, involved multiple police officers asking a man to step out of his vehicle and engage with their "baray sahab" without providing any reason.

The family repeatedly asks why their car had been blocked off and why the AIG is summoning them, to which police officials do not provide any answers.

The family complains of being harassed and asks officials to convey to the AIG that he should approach them instead of asking the male passenger to step out of the car.

After the video of the incident went viral, Sindh IGP Imam today took notice, and ordered deputy inspector general of police (DIG) South to conduct an inquiry.

The IG instructed the inquiry officer to incorporate both the parties' statements and furnish his report within two days.

Meanwhile, AIG Fazal has acknowledged the incident, saying that the family was stopped because "the driver was driving recklessly".

"This incident took place a few days ago. Later on, the matter was resolved," he said, adding that he himself had not stepped out of his vehicle due to "security concerns".