DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 09, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM Khan, Centcom chief Gen McKenzie discuss Afghan peace

Sanaullah KhanApril 08, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan shakes hands with Commander US Centcom Gen Kenneth McKenzie Jr at PM Office. — PMO
Prime Minister Imran Khan shakes hands with Commander US Centcom Gen Kenneth McKenzie Jr at PM Office. — PMO

General Kenneth McKenzie Jr, the commander of US Central Command (Centcom), on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The prime minister, in his meeting with Gen McKenzie, expressed his "long standing commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan through a political settlement".

He emphasised the importance of "an intra-Afghan dialogue so that all stakeholders can form a policy for Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the US forces", and reiterated Pakistan's desire for "good neighbourly relations" with Kabul.

The premier, according to a press release issued by the PM's Office, also highlighted the importance of continuing military cooperation between Pakistan and US in order to counter "emerging threats", including the militant Islamic State group, which is concentrated on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Prime Minister Khan informed the US general of his desire to have friendly relations with all neighbouring countries of Pakistan, including India.

Gen McKenzie was also briefed on Pakistan's commitment to the implementation of the National Action Plan, which has been approved by all political parties.

Gen McKenzie's was on his maiden trip to Pakistan after he assuming charge as Centcom commander last month.

Pak Afghan Ties , Pak US Ties , Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 08, 2019 11:31pm

A friendly meeting seeking that elusive and slippery thing called peace... What more can be done?

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Must learn
Apr 08, 2019 11:32pm

Welcome Gen McKenzie to Pak. Pak greatly value it’s association with USA since 1950’s. the esisting bonds of friendship needs to be more strengthened in times to come. The mutually beneficial interest based relation must flourish with time.

Recommend 0
NSG
Apr 09, 2019 12:02am

Had discussion on CPEC or Not??

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 09, 2019 12:18am

@NSG,
CPEC really bugs you guys!

Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Apr 09, 2019 12:32am

Should the PM be meeting this guy? He's just some random general. Surely this should be delegated down to our army brass?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 08, 2019

Currency crackdown

Govt needs to project confidence and a sense that things are firmly under control in order to stabilise the situation.
April 08, 2019

Breathing poison

THE reality is inescapable, and it is terrifying: the air we breathe is killing us. Pakistan is second on the list ...
April 08, 2019

Juvenile jails

THE Child Rights Unit of a non-profit organisation, Dastak, has revealed some glaring lapses of the law in its data...
Updated April 07, 2019

Political circus

POLITICS in general is not for the faint-hearted; in countries like Pakistan, with its stunted democratic...
April 07, 2019

F-16s & disinformation

AMIDST the fog of war, the truth is often lost as propaganda is trotted out by the belligerents to confuse and...
April 07, 2019

Karachi donkeys’ role

NO one would argue that Karachi doesn’t have a serious garbage crisis. The sticking point, however, is how to ...