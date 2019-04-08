PM Khan, Centcom chief Gen McKenzie discuss Afghan peace

General Kenneth McKenzie Jr, the commander of US Central Command (Centcom), on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The prime minister, in his meeting with Gen McKenzie, expressed his "long standing commitment to peace and stability in Afghanistan through a political settlement".

He emphasised the importance of "an intra-Afghan dialogue so that all stakeholders can form a policy for Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the US forces", and reiterated Pakistan's desire for "good neighbourly relations" with Kabul.

The premier, according to a press release issued by the PM's Office, also highlighted the importance of continuing military cooperation between Pakistan and US in order to counter "emerging threats", including the militant Islamic State group, which is concentrated on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Prime Minister Khan informed the US general of his desire to have friendly relations with all neighbouring countries of Pakistan, including India.

Gen McKenzie was also briefed on Pakistan's commitment to the implementation of the National Action Plan, which has been approved by all political parties.

Gen McKenzie's was on his maiden trip to Pakistan after he assuming charge as Centcom commander last month.