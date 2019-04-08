DAWN.COM

US in 'unprecedented move' designates Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation

AFP | APUpdated April 08, 2019

In this Sept 21, 2016 photo, Iran's Revolutionary Guard troops march in a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran. — AP
In this Sept 21, 2016 photo, Iran's Revolutionary Guard troops march in a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran. — AP

President Donald Trump on Monday announced that the United States is designating Iran's elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a terrorist organisation.

Trump said in a statement that the “unprecedented” move “recognises the reality that Iran is not only a State Sponsor of Terrorism, but that the IRGC actively participates in, finances, and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft".

Soon after Washington declared the elite unit a terrorist group, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned all banks and business of consequences to dealing with Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

“Businesses and banks around the world now have a clear duty to ensure that companies with which they conduct financial transactions are not conducted with the IRGC in any material way,” he told reporters.

It is the first time that the US has designated a part of another country as a terrorist organisation.

The designation imposes sanctions that include freezes on assets the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps may have in US jurisdictions and a ban on Americans doing business with it.

Iran has threatened to retaliate for the decision.

The impact

The designation allows the US to deny entry to people found to have provided the Guard with material support or prosecute them for sanctions violations. That could include European and Asian companies and business people who deal with the Guard's many affiliates.

It will also complicate diplomacy. Without exclusions or waivers to the designation, US troops and diplomats could be barred from contact with Iraqi or Lebanese authorities who interact with Guard officials or surrogates.

The Pentagon and US intelligence agencies have raised concerns about the impact of the designation if the move does not allow contact with foreign officials who may have met with or communicated with Guard personnel. Those concerns have in part dissuaded previous administrations from taking the step, which has been considered for more than a decade.

Comments (13)

1000 characters
M. Saeed damages
Apr 08, 2019 08:07pm

Now, wait and see Iran's retaliation in material and kind.

Recommend 0
Sunil
Apr 08, 2019 08:08pm

Another Iraq in making?

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 08, 2019 08:18pm

Trump hasn't given his actions much, if any thought... Harmful. Vindictive. Puerile.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Mr.Afghani
Apr 08, 2019 08:21pm

Designated or not... Does it really matter? It changes nothing.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Apr 08, 2019 08:27pm

This means anybody trying to sell weapons to Iran will also invite economic sanctions.

Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 08, 2019 08:36pm

It changes absolutely nothing. The two countries will fight it out to the bitter end.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 08, 2019 08:40pm

@Prateik, Iran is making its own, out of necessity.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 08, 2019 08:41pm

@Mr.Afghani, you are correct.

Recommend 0
Aaqib
Apr 08, 2019 08:41pm

Wow Saudi’s are working hard !

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 08, 2019 08:42pm

@M. Saeed damages, hopefully, sanity will prevail.

Recommend 0
Tobo
Apr 08, 2019 08:44pm

So now what implications it would have on neighbouring countries only time will tell

Recommend 0
Rols
Apr 08, 2019 08:50pm

Doesn’t make much sense except in trumps head

~rols

Recommend 0
Raj Hundal
Apr 08, 2019 08:52pm

They all look alike

Recommend 0

