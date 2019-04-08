Pakistan Stock Exchange begins week on negative note

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed deep in the red on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index shedding 600 points, down 1.6 per cent.

The bearish trend dominated the market throughout the session as the benchmark index closed at 36,922 before hitting a day low at 36,738 points near the close of the day.

The market's opening at 37,552 points remained the day's high. In all, 107 million shares worth Rs4 billion changed hands during the session.

Of the 351 scrips traded, 50 advanced, 286 declined and 15 remained unchanged.

The K-Electric remained the most traded company, with 11 million shares, followed by Fauji Cement and Unity Foods (R) with 9.5mn and eight million shares respectively.