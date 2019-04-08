DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 08, 2019

Girl, suspected paramour killed in Mandi Bahauddin

Zaheer SiyalApril 08, 2019

Police say the dual murder appears to be an honour killing case.— Reuters/File
A father allegedly killed his daughter, 17, and a man, 19, at his house in a village in Mandi Bahauddin, local police said on Monday.

Sub Inspector Azhar Abbas said, "The dual murder took place in the Aahdi village within the limits of the Civil Lines Police Station. A man, Almas, and a girl, Shiba, were killed at the house of the girl."

Citing initial investigations, Abbas said that it seems that the double murder was an 'honour killing'.

Police officials said that the dual murder took place last night. The entire family of the deceased girl is on the run.

Bodies have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Mandi Bahauddin for autopsy. Police said that a case will be lodged after a post-mortem examination of the victims.

As many as 12 people have been killed in the district during the last two weeks, more than half in cases believed to be 'honour killings'.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Comments (2)

Apr 08, 2019 03:49pm

Unless police systems and its investigation techniques are improved, criminals would continue committing such crimes because many criminals think they can get away without punishment. Same goes for white collar criminals.

Mukesh
Apr 08, 2019 04:36pm

How on earth killing your daughter restore your honour? No trial, no evidence. You are the judge and the executioner.

