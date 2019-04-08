Girl, suspected paramour killed in Mandi Bahauddin

A father allegedly killed his daughter, 17, and a man, 19, at his house in a village in Mandi Bahauddin, local police said on Monday.

Sub Inspector Azhar Abbas said, "The dual murder took place in the Aahdi village within the limits of the Civil Lines Police Station. A man, Almas, and a girl, Shiba, were killed at the house of the girl."

Citing initial investigations, Abbas said that it seems that the double murder was an 'honour killing'.

Police officials said that the dual murder took place last night. The entire family of the deceased girl is on the run.

Bodies have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Mandi Bahauddin for autopsy. Police said that a case will be lodged after a post-mortem examination of the victims.

As many as 12 people have been killed in the district during the last two weeks, more than half in cases believed to be 'honour killings'.