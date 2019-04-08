DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Suspect in Ramzan Sugar Mills case offloaded from plane, taken into custody

Ali WaqarApril 08, 2019

Email

He was offloaded from PIA's flight 203. — Wikimedia Commons
He was offloaded from PIA's flight 203. — Wikimedia Commons

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday offloaded a manager of the Ramzan Sugar Mills and took him into custody from the Lahore airport, sources in FIA told DawnNewsTV.

Mohammad Mushtaq alias Chini — whose name had been on the Exit Control List — was attempting to flee to Dubai, said an official. He was offloaded from Pakistan International Airlines flight PK-203.

According to sources, Mushtaq's name was placed on the ECL on the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The suspect will be handed over to NAB.

*Read more: LHC restrains NAB from arresting Hamza Shahbaz*

Mushtaq is alleged to be a front man for someone from the Sharif family, an official said, and had gone underground after National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif was arrested.

Sources said NAB wants to grill Mushtaq in connection with a sum of Rs600 million he transferred to the account of Salman Shahbaz.

According to NAB, Shahbaz Sharif, being chief minister of Punjab, had issued a directive for the construction of a drain in Chiniot primarily to benefit the sugar mills owned by his sons. The PML-N president misused his authority as Punjab chief minister to benefit factories owned by his sons, it said.

On Dec 3, 2018, police had also registered a case against 18 people, including top management of Ramzan Sugar Mills, and arrested 11 of them on charges of duping the public.

It was alleged that the suspects had duped farmers by getting their signatures on some forms favouring the construction of a drain from the mills to the local nullah. They had obtained the signatures by enticing the said farmers with hens and cows that were to be provided under a scheme.

On Feb 17, NAB had filed a new reference in the accountability court against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in connection with the mills.

The father-son duo, leaders of the opposition in the national and Punjab assemblies respectively, had been nominated as the primary accused in the reference.

The bureau alleges that Shahbaz and Hamza "fraudulently and dishonestly" caused a Rs213m loss to the national exchequer.

It said it obtained "sufficient incriminating" material and evidence during investigation.

Both Shahbaz and Hamza have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Arshad
Apr 08, 2019 01:46pm

On ECL & arrested from the plane ? Something is missing here.....

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 08, 2019 02:03pm

How did he purchase a ticket, and board the plane?

Recommend 0
Aftab
Apr 08, 2019 02:03pm

So he is guilty, that's why he was fleeing the country. Shame!

Recommend 0
Amer
Apr 08, 2019 02:23pm

And the drama continues.... nab is being used for political victimization.

Recommend 0
Abdullah J
Apr 08, 2019 02:31pm

@Amer, how is catching someone with thier hands in the till political victimization?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 08, 2019

Currency crackdown

Govt needs to project confidence and a sense that things are firmly under control in order to stabilise the situation.
April 08, 2019

Breathing poison

THE reality is inescapable, and it is terrifying: the air we breathe is killing us. Pakistan is second on the list ...
April 08, 2019

Juvenile jails

THE Child Rights Unit of a non-profit organisation, Dastak, has revealed some glaring lapses of the law in its data...
Updated April 07, 2019

Political circus

POLITICS in general is not for the faint-hearted; in countries like Pakistan, with its stunted democratic...
April 07, 2019

F-16s & disinformation

AMIDST the fog of war, the truth is often lost as propaganda is trotted out by the belligerents to confuse and...
April 07, 2019

Karachi donkeys’ role

NO one would argue that Karachi doesn’t have a serious garbage crisis. The sticking point, however, is how to ...