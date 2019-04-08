Bail for Asma Aziz's husband, employee rejected by court

A judicial magistrate at Lahore's Model Town Courts on Monday rejected the bail plea of Asma Aziz's husband and his employee in a case pertaining to their alleged beating and torture of the woman over not dancing for her husband's friends.

Police arrested the suspects three days after the incident occurred when a video of Asma Aziz sharing her ordeal went viral on social media.

Aziz had alleged that her husband Mian Faisal would invite his friends home and force her to dance to amuse them. On the day of the incident, she said, Faisal had as usual forced her to dance when his friends were over. She, however, refused, after which he began beating her with a pipe and then shaved off her hair with his employee's help.

Asma had married Faisal four years ago. She said her husband had turned hostile and begun misbehaving and torturing her over petty issues after six months of marriage.

The investigation officer told the court today that Faisal had beaten his wife and shaved her head because she refused to dance for his friends.

According to Aziz, her husband was drunk when he came home with two friends on the night of March 24. "He asked me to drink too, but I refused," she added.

"After his friends left, my husband tied my feet with a water pipe and tortured me. Three of my servants witnessed this," Aziz told the court.

Faisal's lawyer argued that the charges against him in the first information report are bailable offences. Therefore, he should be granted bail.

The court, however, rejected the plea for bail in light of Asma Aziz's medical report, her statement, and the arguments presented in court.