DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bail for Asma Aziz's husband, employee rejected by court

Rana BilalApril 08, 2019

Email

Mian Faisal in police custody — DawnNewsTV/File
Mian Faisal in police custody — DawnNewsTV/File

A judicial magistrate at Lahore's Model Town Courts on Monday rejected the bail plea of Asma Aziz's husband and his employee in a case pertaining to their alleged beating and torture of the woman over not dancing for her husband's friends.

Police arrested the suspects three days after the incident occurred when a video of Asma Aziz sharing her ordeal went viral on social media.

Aziz had alleged that her husband Mian Faisal would invite his friends home and force her to dance to amuse them. On the day of the incident, she said, Faisal had as usual forced her to dance when his friends were over. She, however, refused, after which he began beating her with a pipe and then shaved off her hair with his employee's help.

Asma had married Faisal four years ago. She said her husband had turned hostile and begun misbehaving and torturing her over petty issues after six months of marriage.

The investigation officer told the court today that Faisal had beaten his wife and shaved her head because she refused to dance for his friends.

According to Aziz, her husband was drunk when he came home with two friends on the night of March 24. "He asked me to drink too, but I refused," she added.

"After his friends left, my husband tied my feet with a water pipe and tortured me. Three of my servants witnessed this," Aziz told the court.

Faisal's lawyer argued that the charges against him in the first information report are bailable offences. Therefore, he should be granted bail.

The court, however, rejected the plea for bail in light of Asma Aziz's medical report, her statement, and the arguments presented in court.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Sweets
Apr 08, 2019 01:38pm

These guys are shameless to torture a woman and stripping her of dignity.They deserve severe punishment. Such guys are not worthy of marriage. Court should handover his properties to her and ask him to pay alimony every month.

Recommend 0
khalil
Apr 08, 2019 01:42pm

this man should receive exemplary punishment.

Recommend 0
Mukesh
Apr 08, 2019 01:42pm

Sure! Only the rich and the powerful get the bail. But in this case, the guy does need to remain behind the bar.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 08, 2019 01:58pm

Wish he could spend this summer in jail

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 08, 2019 02:02pm

@Mukesh, he should be held in jail, given his crimes.

Recommend 0
Pagri sambhal
Apr 08, 2019 02:19pm

Yeah..this petty criminal is worthy of that while the richer and more bigger criminals get bail on gazatted holidays.

Recommend 0
TN
Apr 08, 2019 02:27pm

Despite of his Heinous crime, if he be a Sharif or Zardari than sure be a Bail !

Recommend 0
junaid
Apr 08, 2019 02:30pm

Woman should get justice. However, only Shareef khandan gets bails.

Recommend 0
Haider
Apr 08, 2019 02:39pm

You have done a crime you will be prosecuted..Does he think his last name is Sharif that he would get bail on his kind of evidence against him . LOCK HIM UP!

Recommend 0
AMRAN
Apr 08, 2019 02:43pm

The poor woman must get justice!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 08, 2019

Currency crackdown

Govt needs to project confidence and a sense that things are firmly under control in order to stabilise the situation.
April 08, 2019

Breathing poison

THE reality is inescapable, and it is terrifying: the air we breathe is killing us. Pakistan is second on the list ...
April 08, 2019

Juvenile jails

THE Child Rights Unit of a non-profit organisation, Dastak, has revealed some glaring lapses of the law in its data...
Updated April 07, 2019

Political circus

POLITICS in general is not for the faint-hearted; in countries like Pakistan, with its stunted democratic...
April 07, 2019

F-16s & disinformation

AMIDST the fog of war, the truth is often lost as propaganda is trotted out by the belligerents to confuse and...
April 07, 2019

Karachi donkeys’ role

NO one would argue that Karachi doesn’t have a serious garbage crisis. The sticking point, however, is how to ...