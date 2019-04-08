DAWN.COM

Levies, Khasadar forces to be merged into KP Police: CM Mahmood Khan

Arif HayatUpdated April 08, 2019

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that 28,000 personnel will benefit from a merger of the Khasadar and Levies forces with KP Police. ─ Photo courtesy Mehmood Khan Twitter
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday announced the merger of the Levies and Khasadar forces into the provincial police force.

Khan, while addressing a press conference in Peshawar, said that 28,000 personnel belonging to both the forces would benefit from the move.

He provided assurances that no one would be unemployed and that all reservations would be addressed.

"Today is a historical day," he said. "From today, all Levies and Khasadar personnel will be a part of the police. The Khasadar force will be given all sorts of training," he added.

KP government spokesperson Ajmal Wazir said that the perks given to the KP Police would also be provided to the newly merged Khasadar and Levies personnel. They will be accommodated in the police on the basis of their ranks.

Both the prime minister and chief minister have stated that there should be no shortage of funds for the merger, he added.

