Zardari, Talpur reach accountability court in fake accounts case

PPP President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur on Monday morning arrived at an accountability court in Islamabad for a hearing of the fake accounts case amid tight security, DawnNewsTV reported.

The two PPP leaders have reached the court in connection with the fake accounts case which was earlier being heard in a banking court in Karachi.

The case had been transferred from Karachi to an accountability court in the capital on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) appeal. The Sindh High Court had rejected appeals against the decision.

Security in the capital has been put on high alert, with at least 1,650 security officials deployed within and around the judicial complex to avoid any untoward situation during the hearing.

A police official told Dawn that 1,500 police officials, including the anti-riot force, commandos and women officials will be deployed, along with Rangers, Special Branch and Traffic Police officials.

'Another clash possible'

A senior police official told Dawn on Sunday that as Zardari and Talpur would appear before the court today, the possibility of another clash with the party workers could not be ruled out.

"Last time a large number of PPP workers had arrived from outside Islamabad so personnel of law enforcement agencies have been deputed at the entry points of the city. Moreover, workers who were involved in the clash have been identified and would be arrested if they arrived in the city. Apart from it, reserve force has been directed to remain on a standby as they can be called any time," he said.

Last month, when PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father appeared before the accountability court, PPP workers had clashed with police, leading to at least 20 workers being arrested, while cases were registered against 70 workers including Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Raja Shakil Abbasi. Nine police officials and a journalist were injured in the tussle.

The FIA had named Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Omni Group chairman Anwar Majeed, his sons and over 10 others as suspects in an interim charge sheet filed in the banking court in August 2018 for alleged money laundering to the tune of over Rs4 billion after 29 ‘fake’ bank accounts were found opened in three banks — Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Ltd.

On March 15, 2019, a banking court had granted NAB's request to transfer the case to the accountability court in Rawalpindi for trial.

The orders had been given after the Supreme Court — which had taken suo motu notice of the case and constituted a JIT to probe the matter — referred the matter to NAB to launch its probe independently and complete it within two months.