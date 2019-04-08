DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Members press PML-N to join hands with PPP against govt

Zulqernain TahirUpdated April 08, 2019

Email

The PML-N leaders Dawn spoke to on Sunday believed that the PTI government would push it (PML-N) further to the wall if they kept watching silently the “PTI-NAB nexus” operate with impunity. — Facebook/File
The PML-N leaders Dawn spoke to on Sunday believed that the PTI government would push it (PML-N) further to the wall if they kept watching silently the “PTI-NAB nexus” operate with impunity. — Facebook/File

LAHORE: Pressure from within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been mounting on the party leadership to join hands with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to take to the streets against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government’s ‘aggressive’ use of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against them.

The PML-N leaders Dawn spoke to on Sunday believed that the PTI government would push it (PML-N) further to the wall if they kept watching silently the “PTI-NAB nexus” operate with impunity.

They said some party leaders had started ‘requesting’ the leadership, Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, to start mobilising workers to launch a campaign against the government. As the masses were overburdened by unprecedented price hike and inflation due to the PTI government policies, it was the right time to take to the streets, they said, expressing the hope that the opposition’s drive would be ‘very successful’.

PML-N information secretary Senator Mushahidullah Khan hinted at taking to the streets after Eid (in June) against the anti-people policies of the PTI government. “After Eid there is possibility that the opposition will be on roads against the Imran Khan’s government that has caused an irreparable damage to the country especially economically. Those who have brought Imran Khan and company to the power will also be thinking about their decision.”

About going with the PPP, Senator Khan said: “Informally the opposition is united and soon it will sit together to devise a joint strategy.”

PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had ecently threatened the ‘selected PTI government’ about marching on Islamabad. “The time has come to send the incompetent government of Imran Khan home,” he said.

If PM Khan believed that sending the leadership of the opposition to jail would help the government suppress their voice, he was living in a fool’s paradise, Senator Khan said. “In fact the reason of the PTI government’s failure on every front during the past eight months is its sheer incompetence and involvement in corruption,” he alleged.

MPA Malik Mohammad Ahmad, spokesperson for PML-N’s Punjab chapter, said NAB had been used not only to bring the PTI to power but also against the opposition to give sustainability to the government.

“The government is inviting trouble for itself by targeting the opposition and the time is not far when the joint opposition will be on roads,” he said, adding that Mr Khan’s only focus was on grilling the opposition leaders through NAB while the whole nation was suffering due to bad economic policies.

“The opposition is already on same page to raise voice against unprecedented inflation, price hike, unemployment and etc. Coming to the roads against it is also on the cards,” Mr Ahmad said, adding that the opposition might also formulate a joint strategy for the parliament’s session on April 12.

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shahbaz, are facing NAB action in assets beyond means case.

As Hamza, opposition leader in Punjab Assembly, got a two-day relief from the Lahore Court (LHC) averted his arrest, Shahbaz Sharif, opposition leader in National Assembly, is summoned for Tuesday before a NAB’s combined investigation team.

Asked how the PML-N would mobilise the workers on roads if its president Shahbaz Sharif, too, was arrested by NAB in income beyond means case, Senator Khan said: “There will be more reaction to it.”

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 08, 2019 07:41am

Why don't they all join hands and make a positive contribution to help their country; to help their goverment; to help themselves...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
iftikhar Ali
Apr 08, 2019 08:03am

Please be united so that people of Pakistan can know your true face once for all.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 08, 2019 08:13am

We the public will not let corrupt politicians or their cronies to destabilize our government. Losers are not making money by illegal means.

Recommend 0
Zia Ur Rehman
Apr 08, 2019 08:17am

Imran saw this coming many years ago...... :)

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

April 08, 2019

Currency crackdown

BY announcing that it intends to launch a “crackdown” against “hoarders and speculators” of foreign ...
April 08, 2019

Breathing poison

THE reality is inescapable, and it is terrifying: the air we breathe is killing us. Pakistan is second on the list ...
April 08, 2019

Juvenile jails

THE Child Rights Unit of a non-profit organisation, Dastak, has revealed some glaring lapses of the law in its data...
Updated April 07, 2019

Political circus

POLITICS in general is not for the faint-hearted; in countries like Pakistan, with its stunted democratic...
April 07, 2019

F-16s & disinformation

AMIDST the fog of war, the truth is often lost as propaganda is trotted out by the belligerents to confuse and...
April 07, 2019

Karachi donkeys’ role

NO one would argue that Karachi doesn’t have a serious garbage crisis. The sticking point, however, is how to ...