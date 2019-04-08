DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 08, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Had the Sharifs not been granted NRO, money laundering would not have existed: PM Khan

Sanaullah KhanApril 08, 2019

Email

This file photo shows Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) in a conversation. — AFP
This file photo shows Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) in a conversation. — AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that had the Sharifs not been handed amnesty under the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) by former president retired General Pervez Musharraf, money laundering would have been eliminated in the country.

Prime Minister Khan made these remarks during an informal meeting with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry at his Banigala residence, according to the PM Office.

"If the Sharif family were not granted [a pardon under] NRO courtesy General Musharraf in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case and if the judgment was made on merit, then today the menace of money laundering would have been eradicated in Pakistan," the premier was quoted as saying.

The 2000 Hudaibiya Paper Mills money laundering reference was initiated on the basis of an April 25, 2000, confession statement from Ishaq Dar, wherein he admitted to his role in laundering money to the tune of $14.86 million on behalf of the Sharifs through fictitious accounts.

The witness was, however, pardoned by the then NAB chairman.

The NRO was promulgated in Oct 2007 by the government of the then president Musharraf. Under the ordinance, cases against politicians were removed, paving the way for many of their return to country.

The premier regretted that the NRO obtained in the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case was used as a model in all subsequent cases of money laundering.

"To date, all such cases that have emerged have used the NRO obtained in the Hudaibiya case as a model. In these cases, money was sent abroad through frontmen and then recalled," said the prime minister.

He said that based on the Hudaibiya precedent, money laundering cases against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari were also given the same treatment.

The prime minister, according to the PM Office, instructed Chaudhry to unveil the true face of those who wish to mislead the public and to inform the people of their "wicked deeds which had thrust the country into the quagmire of inflation and foreign debt".

Editorial: Benami law

The premier further stated that there should be accountability for the $60bn debt borrowed over the past ten years and that the people should be made aware of who has made the country indebted and filled their own coffers with vast sums.

Prime Minister Khan said that the new rules made by the incumbent government to prevent transactions through benami accounts will prove beneficial to curtail money laundering and to discourage the holding of properties on the name of another for concealment purposes.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 07, 2019

Political circus

POLITICS in general is not for the faint-hearted; in countries like Pakistan, with its stunted democratic...
April 07, 2019

F-16s & disinformation

AMIDST the fog of war, the truth is often lost as propaganda is trotted out by the belligerents to confuse and...
April 07, 2019

Karachi donkeys’ role

NO one would argue that Karachi doesn’t have a serious garbage crisis. The sticking point, however, is how to ...
Updated April 06, 2019

Peshawar BRT

Questions have been raised regarding the project’s completion.
April 06, 2019

Overcoming the challenge

THERE is so much pessimism and gloom around us that we often tend to overlook some positive aspects. For example,...