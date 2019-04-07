FIA seizes currency worth Rs40 million in Lahore as crackdown against dollar hoarding begins

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday seized currency worth Rs40 million and arrested three people in Lahore, the interior ministry said, as a government crackdown against the hoarding of US dollars and speculative currency trade gained momentum.

The action was taken on the directives of FIA's Punjab Zone-I Lahore director, Mohammad Waqar Abbasi, who instructed authorities to take strict action against those involved in dollar hoarding, money laundering, hundi/hawala (illegal money transfer) and "illegal speculation" regarding the de-valuing of Pakistani rupee, the interior ministry said in a press release.

According to government directives cited by the ministry, the "dollars were hoarded to make rupee weaker in [the] market. This action caused [an] artificial demand of dollar and its rate increased artificially."

Six teams were thus constituted by the FIA, all of which carried out raids simultaneously at all money exchanges in Lahore and inspected their records.

During the action, currency "worth crores of rupees" was taken into possession from DD Exchange Company Lahore, the press release said. Another interior ministry statement stated the currency seized as totalling Rs40m.

Three persons were also taken into and first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against them.

"Investigation is in progress and startling revelations are expected from them especially against hoarders of dollars," the ministry said.