DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FIA seizes currency worth Rs40 million in Lahore as crackdown against dollar hoarding begins

Shakeel QararApril 07, 2019

Email

A currency dealer counts dollars in this file photo. — AFP/File
A currency dealer counts dollars in this file photo. — AFP/File

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday seized currency worth Rs40 million and arrested three people in Lahore, the interior ministry said, as a government crackdown against the hoarding of US dollars and speculative currency trade gained momentum.

The action was taken on the directives of FIA's Punjab Zone-I Lahore director, Mohammad Waqar Abbasi, who instructed authorities to take strict action against those involved in dollar hoarding, money laundering, hundi/hawala (illegal money transfer) and "illegal speculation" regarding the de-valuing of Pakistani rupee, the interior ministry said in a press release.

According to government directives cited by the ministry, the "dollars were hoarded to make rupee weaker in [the] market. This action caused [an] artificial demand of dollar and its rate increased artificially."

Six teams were thus constituted by the FIA, all of which carried out raids simultaneously at all money exchanges in Lahore and inspected their records.

During the action, currency "worth crores of rupees" was taken into possession from DD Exchange Company Lahore, the press release said. Another interior ministry statement stated the currency seized as totalling Rs40m.

Three persons were also taken into and first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against them.

"Investigation is in progress and startling revelations are expected from them especially against hoarders of dollars," the ministry said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 07, 2019

Political circus

POLITICS in general is not for the faint-hearted; in countries like Pakistan, with its stunted democratic...
April 07, 2019

F-16s & disinformation

AMIDST the fog of war, the truth is often lost as propaganda is trotted out by the belligerents to confuse and...
April 07, 2019

Karachi donkeys’ role

NO one would argue that Karachi doesn’t have a serious garbage crisis. The sticking point, however, is how to ...
Updated April 06, 2019

Peshawar BRT

Questions have been raised regarding the project’s completion.
April 06, 2019

Overcoming the challenge

THERE is so much pessimism and gloom around us that we often tend to overlook some positive aspects. For example,...