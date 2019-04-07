DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

India bans key highway in occupied Kashmir for civilians for 2 days a week

APApril 07, 2019

Email

An Indian army soldier stands guard as an army convoy moves on a highway on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-occupied Kashmir on Sunday. — AP
An Indian army soldier stands guard as an army convoy moves on a highway on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-occupied Kashmir on Sunday. — AP

Authorities in Indian-occupied Kashmir on Sunday began enforcing a ban on the movement of civilian vehicles for two days a week on a key highway to keep it open exclusively for military and paramilitary convoys.

Soldiers patrolled the highway and erected barricades by steel and razor wire at intersections with neighbourhood roads. India's government issued the order this past week, reserving the 270-kilometre stretch of the highway for the movement of government forces vehicles on Sundays and Wednesdays until the end of May.

The order follows the February 14 suicide bombing of a paramilitary convoy that killed 40 soldiers and brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war. Civilian traffic was already being disallowed along the highway during the movement of troops' convoys after the attack.

Also read: Roadblocks hold up patients in India-held Kashmir

The order said the ban was called to prevent any attacks by anti-India fighters “keeping in view the large movement of security forces on the national highway” during India's multi-phase general election, which begins on Thursday.

The highway is the only one connecting the restive Kashmir Valley in the Himalayas to the Indian plains, and a large part of it passes through mountains and forests. The road is currently being widened into a four-lane highway and is prone to frequent closure during winters and bad weather.

The ban has evoked sharp criticism from politicians, businessmen and common residents in the disputed territory.

“Last I checked, we were a democracy. But this sounds like a diktat of Martial Law,” Indian-occupied Kashmir's former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrote on Twitter.

“After bringing Kashmir to the brink, the administration is adamant on ensuring collective punishment for Kashmiris.”

Kashmiris have been fighting Indian control of the region since 1989. Most Kashmiris support the demand that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country, while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian rule.

The anti-India unrest grew after a popular rebel leader was killed in 2016. India's government responded with stepped-up operations, leading to more protests.

About 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian crackdown since 1989.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Zak
Apr 07, 2019 04:03pm

Foreign occupation army making decisions against the will of the people of Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Must tell
Apr 07, 2019 04:29pm

Hopefully no pulawama will happen

Recommend 0
Babol
Apr 07, 2019 04:55pm

2 days Ban 3 days Shut down call by militants

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Apr 07, 2019 05:05pm

It is the greatest tragedy in the modern world.

Recommend 0
Naxalite
Apr 07, 2019 05:14pm

Kashmir is a humanitarian crisis. World powers should intervene and solve it!

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Apr 07, 2019 05:29pm

The illegal occupation is the mother of all sufferings faced by the Kashmiris...

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 07, 2019

Political circus

POLITICS in general is not for the faint-hearted; in countries like Pakistan, with its stunted democratic...
April 07, 2019

F-16s & disinformation

AMIDST the fog of war, the truth is often lost as propaganda is trotted out by the belligerents to confuse and...
April 07, 2019

Karachi donkeys’ role

NO one would argue that Karachi doesn’t have a serious garbage crisis. The sticking point, however, is how to ...
Updated April 06, 2019

Peshawar BRT

Questions have been raised regarding the project’s completion.
April 06, 2019

Overcoming the challenge

THERE is so much pessimism and gloom around us that we often tend to overlook some positive aspects. For example,...