DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 07, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Policeman, civilian shot dead in Karachi

Imtiaz AliApril 07, 2019

Email

One of the suspects has been arrested, while the second remains absconding..— Reuters/File
One of the suspects has been arrested, while the second remains absconding..— Reuters/File

Two people allegedly in an intoxicated state opened fire on passersby in Karachi's DHA area on Sunday, killing a policeman and a civilian. A third individual was injured in the firing, police said.

The slain policeman was identified as Khalid Mehmood, 35, and the civilian as Ramazan Allah Ditta, 28. The injured civilian is Saeed Ahmed, 30.

One of the suspects has been arrested, while the second remains absconding.

The suspect who was taken into custody was traced to a private hospital with the help of eyewitnesses, CCTV footage and other technology.

The second suspect, already wanted in FIR 3/2018 U/S 302, is said to be struggling with alcohol and ice addiction.

The funeral prayers of the deceased policeman will be offered today at Garden Headquarters, South.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam sought a comprehensive report over the killing of the policeman.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 07, 2019

Political circus

POLITICS in general is not for the faint-hearted; in countries like Pakistan, with its stunted democratic...
April 07, 2019

F-16s & disinformation

AMIDST the fog of war, the truth is often lost as propaganda is trotted out by the belligerents to confuse and...
April 07, 2019

Karachi donkeys’ role

NO one would argue that Karachi doesn’t have a serious garbage crisis. The sticking point, however, is how to ...
Updated April 06, 2019

Peshawar BRT

Questions have been raised regarding the project’s completion.
April 06, 2019

Overcoming the challenge

THERE is so much pessimism and gloom around us that we often tend to overlook some positive aspects. For example,...