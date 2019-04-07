Policeman, civilian shot dead in Karachi

Two people allegedly in an intoxicated state opened fire on passersby in Karachi's DHA area on Sunday, killing a policeman and a civilian. A third individual was injured in the firing, police said.

The slain policeman was identified as Khalid Mehmood, 35, and the civilian as Ramazan Allah Ditta, 28. The injured civilian is Saeed Ahmed, 30.

One of the suspects has been arrested, while the second remains absconding.

The suspect who was taken into custody was traced to a private hospital with the help of eyewitnesses, CCTV footage and other technology.

The second suspect, already wanted in FIR 3/2018 U/S 302, is said to be struggling with alcohol and ice addiction.

The funeral prayers of the deceased policeman will be offered today at Garden Headquarters, South.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam sought a comprehensive report over the killing of the policeman.