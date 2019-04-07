DAWN.COM

India planning 'military action' against Pakistan this month, says foreign minister

Dawn.comUpdated April 07, 2019

In the run-up to India's elections this week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made a startling statement on Sunday that Delhi was planning more military action against Pakistan in the third week of April and called on the international community to reprimand India for its irresponsible conduct.

The foreign minister, while addressing a press conference in Multan, announced that the government has "reliable intelligence that India is devising a new plan".

"I am speaking responsibly, I hold a position of responsibility, and I know the words I utter will be picked up by the international media," Qureshi prefaced.

Take a look: How Pakistan, India pulled back from brink of war

"Preparations are being made, and there are chances of another attack against Pakistan. According to our information, the action could be taken between April 16 and 20.

"A new mishap could be staged in Indian-occupied Kashmir, just like [the] Pulwama [attack]. And its purpose will be to justify their [India's] offensive against Pakistan and to increase diplomatic pressure against Islamabad."

On February 14, at least 40 Indian security personnel were killed in a suicide attack in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama — India had immediately hurled allegations of Pakistan's involvement, whereas Islamabad strongly rejected the claim and asked for "actionable evidence".

Subsequently on Feb 26, Indian warplanes violated Pakistani airspace and allegedly struck what New Delhi claimed was a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) training camp — a claim never proved by India.

The next day, Pakistani jets fired at various targets from across the Line of Control. As the Indian Air Force engaged the Pakistani jets, the PAF shot down two Indian warplanes ─ one of which crashed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir ─ and captured an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan. The pilot was released on March 1 as a gesture of peace by the Pakistani government.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addresses a press conference in Multan on Sunday. ─ AFP

"If it [action by India] happens, you can imagine the impact of the occurrence on the peace and stability of the region," warned Qureshi on Sunday.

He said that Pakistan has already briefed the United Nations Security Council's P5 [permanent five member countries] over the issue and stated Pakistan's apprehensions.

"We want the international community to take notice of this irresponsible behaviour and reprimand them [India] for taking this route," he said.

Qureshi also criticised the global community for remaining silent over Indian aggression against Pakistan on Feb 26. He said that international powers did not reprimand India despite blatant violation of international laws on the part of India due to geopolitics.

"The international community, given the sensitivity of this flashpoint, should not remain silent," he stated, adding that the global community should and would have to play their role in this regard.

India, hours after the press conference, "rejected" Qureshi's statement, saying it was "intended to whip up war hysteria in the region".

FO warns India against 'misadventure'

Later on Sunday, the Foreign Office summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner and handed him a demarche to convey Islamabad's objections.

"India has been strongly warned by Pakistan in case of any [planned] misadventure," the FO spokesperson told DawnNewsTV, adding that the warning was issued following Foreign Minister Qureshi's press conference.

India was also informed that it should expect a fitting response from Pakistan if the former resorts "to any aggression", the spokesperson revealed.

India's false claim

Qureshi's remarks come a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan rebuked Indian leadership over its false claim of shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet in a dogfight amid growing tension between the two countries in February.

Read: ISPR releases 'proof' further contradicting Indian claim of shooting down F-16

“India’s claim that one of its fighter pilots shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet in an aerial battle between the two nuclear powers in February appears to be wrong,” read a report posted on Thursday on the website of US-based Foreign Policy magazine.

“The truth always prevails and is always the best policy,” the prime minister tweeted in response. “BJP’s attempt to win the elections through whipping up war hysteria and false claim of downing a Pak F-16 has backfired with US defence officials also confirming that no F-16 was missing from Pakistan’s fleet.”

The Foreign Policy report serves a blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government just days before the beginning of India’s general elections, in which the premier is seeking another term in office.

With additional reporting by Naveed Siddiqui in Islamabad.

Fastrack
Apr 07, 2019 12:40pm

Sure the Indians are very hurt, but no, they will not even think about it now.

Recommend 0
The Truth Spy
Apr 07, 2019 12:40pm

and we are fully prepared

Recommend 0
Vin
Apr 07, 2019 12:41pm

There are elections taking place during that period in India with major security presence scattered all over the country .

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 07, 2019 12:47pm

India understands the New Normal. Pakistanis are united and our great defenders are super alert to respond.

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Apr 07, 2019 12:56pm

Pakistan forces should be ready

Recommend 0
Riaz murtaza
Apr 07, 2019 01:04pm

There is nothing valuable like peace everywhere on the planet. The international community should force India and solve its issues on the talking table with Pakistan and the Kashmiris peacefully.

Recommend 0
Abdul Gaffar
Apr 07, 2019 01:11pm

Could have predicted previous one ..

Recommend 0
DVK
Apr 07, 2019 01:22pm

This briefing to press could be to divert public attention in Pakistan from the ongoing financial crisis.

Recommend 0
Ibrahim
Apr 07, 2019 01:23pm

This makes me less confident in PTI government.

Recommend 0
Tajamul
Apr 07, 2019 01:30pm

International community needs to play its role here as it is a very serious threat to peace.

Recommend 0
Surya Kant Agrawal
Apr 07, 2019 01:31pm

You are in know of things. Prevent it.

Recommend 0
nadam ejaz
Apr 07, 2019 01:40pm

i dont trust indian gov they will do anything for votes

Recommend 0
Rival
Apr 07, 2019 01:41pm

Well done! Keep distracting this nation from core issues.

Recommend 0
Reynolds
Apr 07, 2019 01:47pm

Well, well, well, there must be elections on the horizon in India.

Recommend 0
Raju
Apr 07, 2019 01:51pm

Diverting people from financial crisis.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 07, 2019 01:53pm

India and Modi should know better that, another failure of such tactic would fail Modi in elections definitely and terminally.

Recommend 0
Nasir
Apr 07, 2019 02:07pm

If true, very shameful on the part of Indian government. One should not stoop to such a low just to win an election.

Recommend 0
Nahar01
Apr 07, 2019 02:08pm

You should better discuss about economic crisis

Recommend 0
Citizen
Apr 07, 2019 02:10pm

He clearly knows so much but he acts so little on it.

Recommend 0
Vasudevan
Apr 07, 2019 02:15pm

Amazing way of thinking...super

Recommend 0
Aisha Jamal
Apr 07, 2019 02:15pm

The fundamentalist have taken over the Indian govt. Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and other minorities suffer on daily basis. Whats the worst is BJP the right wind fundamentalist Hindu party has nothing to show for its last 5 years. 2 downed MiGs and Cancellation of Rs. 2000 bills is the only achievements they have. So war hysteria is their best hope for election success. Maybe if there is war - elections can be cancelled and Modi can sit for longer.

Recommend 0
Suhail Kidwai
Apr 07, 2019 02:21pm

Hope the better sense prevail.

Recommend 0
Ishan
Apr 07, 2019 02:47pm

So sad

Recommend 0
Shakil
Apr 07, 2019 02:54pm

Millions will die and the global elite will celebrate.

Recommend 0
Kedar
Apr 07, 2019 02:57pm

Where is the proof?

Recommend 0
Common Pakistani
Apr 07, 2019 03:06pm

Just diverte attention people of Pakistan .Indian busy on their election campaign Pakistan divert attention their crash economic

Recommend 0
OSAMA
Apr 07, 2019 03:10pm

Pakistan is the safest place on Earth.

Recommend 0
Mahen
Apr 07, 2019 03:12pm

One more attempt to divert pak public attention from inflation, rupee devaluation, increase CAD. In fact energy to be consumed on these areas.

Recommend 0
SJ
Apr 07, 2019 03:19pm

Please don't create a divergence from the struggling economy.

Recommend 0
Sweets
Apr 07, 2019 03:34pm

This FM has something to say everyday but nothing to work on practically.

Recommend 0
Well-wisher
Apr 07, 2019 03:39pm

So, what if the international players ask for actionable evidence?

Recommend 0
Robert India
Apr 07, 2019 03:43pm

Indians are desperate to get rid of this communal govt and bring back peace and stability with Pakistan under Congress govt .

Recommend 0
Peace
Apr 07, 2019 03:46pm

Modi likes Nawaz Sharif. Bring him back.

Recommend 0
Hirjim
Apr 07, 2019 03:51pm

It seems he wants to divert attention of Pakistani citizens from high inflation and other crisis

Recommend 0
amna
Apr 07, 2019 03:51pm

he is making such a big claim from Multan? i don't believe him.

Recommend 0
Ttk
Apr 07, 2019 03:53pm

Pls cocentrate on the economy and lower down the prices of basic goods.

Recommend 0
Pankaj Kumar
Apr 07, 2019 03:56pm

Most likely just attempt to deflect pakistanis from other problems.

Recommend 0
Nishant
Apr 07, 2019 04:02pm

Clear indication to divert attention of massess from poor state of affairs of economy and upcoming protest of ppp n pmln against pti government.

Recommend 0
Takeitorleaveit
Apr 07, 2019 04:03pm

The FM Qureshi always surprises me.

Recommend 0
Rols
Apr 07, 2019 04:13pm

I doubt

~ rols

Recommend 0
Ranger
Apr 07, 2019 04:14pm

So, you have news of a possible terrorist attack?

Recommend 0
Imran
Apr 07, 2019 04:19pm

Let them bring it!

Recommend 0
Sujith
Apr 07, 2019 04:26pm

irresponsible comments ...

Recommend 0
Must tell
Apr 07, 2019 04:27pm

Actionable evidence?

Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 07, 2019 04:30pm

Good. Pakistan army is ready for any artificial surgical strikes.

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Apr 07, 2019 04:42pm

Modi will anything to win this election.

Recommend 0
Indie Guy
Apr 07, 2019 05:02pm

So, who is creating war hysteria?

Recommend 0
Divakar
Apr 07, 2019 05:03pm

So called report by foreign policy magazine not confirmed by Pentagon.

Recommend 0
Shan
Apr 07, 2019 05:30pm

Excellent planning by India. This is the right way of engineering elections. They are the largest democracy and the world must learn fr them.

Recommend 0
I.B
Apr 07, 2019 05:35pm

is winning election more important for Modi than human lives of millions in sub continent????

Recommend 0
Bk
Apr 07, 2019 05:47pm

These are all political gimmicks. Both Modi and IK are two sides of a same coin.

Recommend 0
Pendoo
Apr 07, 2019 05:48pm

@Divakar, Keep denying and you will get the answer.

Recommend 0
Doctor DJ
Apr 07, 2019 05:54pm

Just trying to divert attention from other problems.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 07, 2019 05:57pm

In the same press conference ,he emphasized that the world community didnt utter a single word against India's action.So,who is right or wrong?

Recommend 0
Welcome
Apr 07, 2019 05:57pm

Modi has other important things to do in the coming weeks.

Recommend 0
Krishna
Apr 07, 2019 06:03pm

have any vital proofs ?

Recommend 0
Mirror
Apr 07, 2019 06:07pm

@Imran , As you wish..

Recommend 0
Chinpaksaddique
Apr 07, 2019 06:11pm

As I predicted previously.

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Apr 07, 2019 06:18pm

@Iftikhar Husain, Anyway, Modi will win hands down.

Recommend 0
Kikdu
Apr 07, 2019 06:27pm

Just trying to divert attention from economic crisis.

Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Apr 07, 2019 06:33pm

This will be a graveyard mistake. You better don’t dare.

Recommend 0
Yogesh Nagpur
Apr 07, 2019 06:37pm

But what is use of it to make public. Don't army only knew this..is general people going to fight..

Recommend 0
Ali kazmi
Apr 07, 2019 06:40pm

@amna,

Do you believe Abhinandan?

Recommend 0
Aeshad
Apr 07, 2019 06:52pm

@Hirjim, nice to see such sensible comment.

Recommend 0
Apoorva Bahuguna
Apr 07, 2019 06:52pm

@Robert India, majority of Indians don’t agree with you .

Recommend 0
Sharma
Apr 07, 2019 07:28pm

@amna, tryi g to Divert attenrion from current pathetic situation.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 07, 2019 07:42pm

@amna, No problem, don't!

Recommend 0
cv
Apr 07, 2019 07:43pm

The FM does not sleep unless he says something about India.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 07, 2019 07:44pm

@Nishant, sounds like you just substituted modis script with Pakistani names.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 07, 2019 07:45pm

@Hirjim, wouldn't a cross border strike or submarine sinking be more effective. Modi wants it too.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 07, 2019 07:46pm

@amna, should he come to your home to announce it!

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 07, 2019 07:47pm

@Ibrahim , you must be a pml supporter.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 07, 2019 07:48pm

@Abdul Gaffar, shot down two of your planes.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 07, 2019 07:49pm

@Nishant, you think everyone wants to follow Modi? No thanks. Diversion is his specialty.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 07, 2019 07:50pm

@Pankaj Kumar, sinking a sub would have been better!

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 07, 2019 07:51pm

@Sujith, you missed the irresponsible attacks by India? Sleeping?

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 07, 2019 07:51pm

@Rols, we will know soon enough.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 07, 2019 07:55pm

@I.B, yes. We already know it.

Recommend 0
Khalid iqbal
Apr 07, 2019 07:55pm

India is a big country with a tremendous manpower , India should lead the way to peace , and all others will follow , education and development of the economies is most important , otherwise it will remain the waste paper basket of the west where they dump their military excess for large sums of the national wealth , we don’t need wars , we can see how the middle east has been destroyed by war , don’t follow in the same foot steps , election can be won by avoiding wars , because war will destroy everything.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 07, 2019 07:56pm

@Bk, reality will be known soon.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 07, 2019 07:57pm

@Shan, largest Hindu voting block, yes. Democracy, not.

Recommend 0
Another Sane Pakistani
Apr 07, 2019 07:58pm

Modi is our time Mussolini. He will do anything to win and hatred he has for India is deep. His actions will one day disintegrate India. India must wake up !!

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 07, 2019 07:59pm

@Doctor DJ, Modi, yes. IK, No. He is already elected and the PM, NO near term election in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Apr 07, 2019 08:03pm

This is to divert attention from Financial crisis... Foreign minister is covering Finance minister...

Recommend 0
Amit Asthana
Apr 07, 2019 08:10pm

This is for local consumption as the Pakistani rupee vs dollar is falling daily and pakistan economy is drowning every day.

Recommend 0
SKI
Apr 07, 2019 08:11pm

@Pendoo,

Pentagon has denied the report. So, are you saying even they are living in denial ??

Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 07, 2019 08:13pm

@Vin, Kashmir road blocked between 16-20 april

Recommend 0
Ai
Apr 07, 2019 08:16pm

Indian will win without firing a bullet. Economy war fare is all India will have

Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 07, 2019 08:16pm

@Robert India, total madeup story -- Congress is the worse more corrupted party of iNdia

Recommend 0
Pulak
Apr 07, 2019 08:17pm

How did you come to know? Got it in your dreams last night?

Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 07, 2019 08:18pm

As per history India never attacked any country but been attacked multiple times. People of Pakistan should understand what their leadership trying to do. Floating false stories to hide their bad performance.

Recommend 0
Asma
Apr 07, 2019 08:21pm

Qureshi is trying to stay relevant in PTI and in government

Recommend 0
Tanvir
Apr 07, 2019 08:22pm

Where is the evidence?

Recommend 0
The_real_salaria
Apr 07, 2019 08:26pm

OK. So you dreamt another Indian attack. How 8s economy doing

Recommend 0
Humanity
Apr 07, 2019 08:34pm

The problem with the world today is that it says a lot about peace but does nothing about it. Everyone wants peace but nobody is willing to play his part.

Recommend 0
Ram singh
Apr 07, 2019 08:50pm

@Fastrack, Why so much worry then ?

Recommend 0
robert
Apr 07, 2019 08:53pm

Modi doesn’t think of elections. There are some elections around the year in India. This gossip is just to divert attention of Pakistani people from the Paks govt failure on economic issues and rising inflation.

Recommend 0
Yusuf
Apr 07, 2019 08:57pm

IK should focus on internal issues. Very unlikely India will do anytime at this time as all are busy in election's.

Both countries should maintain peace.

Recommend 0
SDS
Apr 07, 2019 09:03pm

Don't send Abhinandan again. He will not be returned this time.

Recommend 0
Abdulla
Apr 07, 2019 09:19pm

IK is just covering up his faliures . India won't so anything as elections are going on there and security forces have been deployed for conducting elections

Recommend 0
Anooj
Apr 07, 2019 09:20pm

Wrong.. During election such decisions can not be made..

Recommend 0
King
Apr 07, 2019 09:32pm

Very good tectic to devert attention from real issue

Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Apr 07, 2019 09:59pm

Is this the way to run the government by disclosing intelligence to people and creating chaotic situation

Recommend 0
arun
Apr 07, 2019 10:03pm

For local consumption.....no comparisons between the nations. Rs. has gone to 150 levels ... basic things getting costlier....think within what you are doing.

Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 07, 2019 10:06pm

Please don't divert us.

Recommend 0
deva
Apr 07, 2019 10:15pm

deflection from govt so that people ignore basic issues like inflation

Recommend 0
majid
Apr 07, 2019 10:22pm

India accepted defeated in the first round. Let them buy Rafaels now for the second round.

Recommend 0
Azad Insan
Apr 07, 2019 10:48pm

@Zak, Thanks for realistic observation.

Recommend 0
Aditya Nigudkar
Apr 07, 2019 11:14pm

@Aisha Jamal, know basics of economics?

Recommend 0
Sri
Apr 08, 2019 12:26am

Is that the reason why Pakistan freed 100 Indian prisoners as a show of good will!

Recommend 0
K
Apr 08, 2019 12:52am

@Robert India, Yeah? In your dreams. PM Modi will be re-elected with a huge majority. Keep crying

Recommend 0
kannan
Apr 08, 2019 12:56am

@OSAMA, For whom?

Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 08, 2019 12:57am

Simply diversion from the current crisis in Pakistan

Recommend 0
kannan
Apr 08, 2019 12:58am

@Robert India, Your name says it all.

Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 08, 2019 12:59am

@majid, correct. Round 2 will be different.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 08, 2019 01:40am

@Sri,
You can't even muster the courage to appreciate the good gesture of release of your 100 Indian prisoners?
Good of you to expose your your small mindedness!

Recommend 0
Nowwhat
Apr 08, 2019 01:52am

Now Pak Minister can dream and see what is coming. Great !!

Recommend 0
jagadish
Apr 08, 2019 01:52am

@Robert India, True Indians always stand with MODI and his government

Recommend 0
Kamal
Apr 08, 2019 04:00am

@Common Pakistani, so true

Recommend 0
s.r.reddy
Apr 08, 2019 04:34am

it is Mr. Qureshi's irresponsible statement

Recommend 0
Deepak
Apr 08, 2019 05:24am

I request Pakistani leadership to concentrate on internal matters like price hikes and not divert attention of people!!!. India will not do anything now when it's in election more!

Recommend 0
Manu USA
Apr 08, 2019 06:08am

Qureshi going over the fence.

Recommend 0
Aqeel
Apr 08, 2019 06:08am

Attempt to divert attention from financial crisis

Recommend 0
Anurag Gautam
Apr 08, 2019 07:39am

Indian Spoke person has rejected these claims, it's better for PTI government to focus on economic issues of Pakistan, world bank have even more eroded GDP growth rate from 3.9 to 3.4 it's better you pay attention.

Recommend 0
Razzak
Apr 08, 2019 07:55am

Modi called him and Inform his plan ?

Recommend 0
MG
Apr 08, 2019 08:34am

Whatever happened in Feb was just a trial...

Recommend 0
Hari
Apr 08, 2019 09:06am

Every month you announce like that, India don't do , you are safe.

Recommend 0
Killer
Apr 08, 2019 09:06am

What a joke

Recommend 0

