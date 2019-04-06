DAWN.COM

Family of Karachi kid killed in crossfire demands justice

Imtiaz AliUpdated April 06, 2019

The police claim that the deceased boy was killed by shots fired by the injured suspect. — Dawn/File
The family of a 10-year-old boy, who was killed on Friday after getting caught in an exchange of fire between police and an alleged criminal in Karachi, has demanded justice for their loss.

Ten-year-old Sajjad Khan had sustained a gunshot wound to the head after being caught in the crossfire that ensued when police say they came across a "wanted criminal" named Sher Zaman. The boy had later expired at the hospital.

Two policemen, another 12-year-old boy, and the suspect himself were also injured during the exchange of fire.

“It is correct that Sajjad Khan, 10, was shot dead during an exchange of fire but we do not know whose shot caused his death,” said Saddam Husain, a cousin of the victim.

Exclusive: How the system failed us

“We don’t have the money to file a case in the court,” said Husain, adding: “If we don’t get justice in this world, we will seek justice from the Almighty Allah.”

He said that the deceased was a grade three student and that his father is a rickshaw driver, who originally hails from Swat.

'Child was hit by suspect's shot'

The police today said that the deceased was killed by shots fired by the suspect, who has since been booked under terror and murder charges.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Zone Amir Farooqi told Dawn that it was a "genuine" shoot-out. “Policemen got injured and they fired in self-defence," he said. "The injured suspect fired around 12-15 shots and changed the magazine once."

DIG Farooqi further said that the suspect, while fleeing, broke into a house and took the residents hostage.

"The child (Sajjad) was hit by the firing of the suspect. This is corroborated by many eyewitnesses,” he said.

Quaidabad Station House Officer (SHO) Shoaib Qureshi said that the police have registered a case against the suspect, Sher Zaman, under murder and terror charges.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident has been registered under Sections 353, 324, 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code as well as Section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act, 1997 on the complaint of Assistant Sub-Inspector Ahmed.

SHO Qureshi said that the suspect had come back to Karachi from his native Khyber Pakhtunkhwa some five to six days ago and that the policemen on intelligence gathering duty on the night of the shoot-out had information that he had returned, following which they tried to arrest him.

However, the night before, DIG Farooqi had said that the suspect had recently been released from jail or even acquitted by the court.

SHO Qureshi said that the suspect knew the policemen as he had been arrested several times before by Quaidabad police in various cases. He said the suspect, after making the plain-clothed officials, opened fire, which resulted in a shoot-out.

The SHO said that the suspect had been involved in murder, attempted murder and robbery, and there were several cases registered against him at Quaidabad police station alone. Furthermore, he had been involved in injuring two other policemen in the past.

Gordon D. Walker
Apr 06, 2019 10:23pm

Justice will prevail...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Nadeem Yousuf
Apr 06, 2019 11:40pm

Did anyone ever got justice before that they are seeking it ?

Ghaffar Pasha UAE
Apr 06, 2019 11:57pm

Police Ghardi, these police men are not from Karachi the majority are from Punjab, interior of Sindh, they do not understand Karachi culture and are not son of soil, local hiring needed, if they r local they will understand pain of local mother bold.

Justicefirst
Apr 07, 2019 01:48am

All criminals are related to police.They know their activities as well as hideouts.It is time to appoint educated youth in police like commissioned officers of armed forces on merit.

Talha Masood
Apr 07, 2019 07:04am

Because the poor boy hails from humble background, no one from 'civil society' will take notice.

Sameer
Apr 07, 2019 07:52am

Justice doesnt exist for the poor. It exists for the rich. Like getting them bail before an arrest, or letting them off the hook for 6 weeks from prison...or removing their names from ECL, or covering up the murders they have committed. when wine turns to honey. Thats justice.

Better Sense
Apr 07, 2019 08:03am

Geniun shoot out ??? Are there any officially staged shoot-outs as well Mr DIG East zone ?

What a statement by a senior official!!

