April 06, 2019

Federal cabinet approves request to place Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Hamza Shehbaz's names on ECL

Sanaullah KhanApril 06, 2019

Punjab MPAs Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former PSM chairman Moeen Aftab have been barred from travelling abroad. — AP/File
The federal cabinet on Friday gave approval to place four names — including that of Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz — on the Exit Control List.

According to sources in the federal government, the names of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Punjab Assembly MPA Salman Shehbaz — who is currently out of the country — and former chairman of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Moeen Aftab have also been placed on the ECL after the federal cabinet approved of the move through circulation.

All four names have been placed on the ECL on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request, the source said.

NAB is probing Hamza for allegedly owning assets beyond means. He, along with his brother Salman, is also accused of using Rs200 million from public funds to build a bridge linking to the family's sugar mills. The money was approved by then chief minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A NAB team is currently outside Hamza's family residence in Lahore's Model Town in order to take him under custody.

Abbasi is accused of awarding a 15-year contract for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal against the rules when he was the petroleum minister in former premier Nawaz Sharif's cabinet. The case was closed by NAB in 2016 but was reopened in 2018.

Meanwhile, Aftab is being investigated for alleged embezzlement of Rs 26 billion in PSM funds.

bhaRAT©
Apr 06, 2019 03:25pm

Good step.

Don't let them get away. Both sons of NA, Salman Shabaz and Dar of this family are absconders!

