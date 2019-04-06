DAWN.COM

April 06, 2019

Federal cabinet approves request to place Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Hamza Shahbaz's names on ECL

Sanaullah Khan | Inamullah KhattakUpdated April 06, 2019

Punjab MPAs Hamza Shahbaz, Salman Shahbaz, former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former PSM chairman Moeen Aftab have been barred from travelling abroad. — AP/File
The federal cabinet on Friday gave approval to place four names — including that of Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz — on the Exit Control List.

According to sources in the federal government, the names of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Punjab Assembly MPA Salman Shahbaz — who is currently out of the country — and former chairman of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Moeen Aftab have also been placed on the ECL after the federal cabinet approved of the move through circulation.

All four names have been placed on the ECL on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) request, the source said.

Meanwhile, the name of former finance minister Miftah Ismail has been placed on the 'stop list' while the approval for his name to be placed on the ECL is awaited, interior ministry officials told DawnNewsTV.

According to interior ministry officials, Ismail was scheduled to fly to London from Karachi today. The relevant authorities informed the former finance minister regarding the development.

NAB is probing Hamza for allegedly owning assets beyond means. He, along with his brother Salman, is also accused of using Rs200 million from public funds to build a bridge linking to the family's sugar mills. The money was approved by then chief minister Shahbaz Sharif.

A NAB team had arrived in Model Town earlier today to arrest Hamza, but returned after the Lahore High Court issued an order barring the watchdog from taking the PML-N leader in custody.

Abbasi is accused of awarding a 15-year contract for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal against the rules when he was the petroleum minister in former premier Nawaz Sharif's cabinet. The case was closed by NAB in 2016 but was reopened in 2018.

Aftab is being investigated for alleged embezzlement of Rs 26 billion in PSM funds and Ismail is being probed in connection with the LNG corruption case.

NAB has also requested the government to place the name of the Secretary of the Sindh government's land utilisation department, Aftab Ahmed Memon, on the no-fly list. Memon is named in the fake accounts case.

Parvez
Apr 06, 2019 03:16pm

Khaqan Abbassi must be held accountable for helping Mr.Dar flee the country ..... a man who destroyed the economy and now an absconder from the law living in comfort in London. How long will Pakistan have to suffer such indignities ?

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 06, 2019 03:25pm

Good step.

Don't let them get away. Both sons of NA, Salman Shabaz and Dar of this family are absconders!

Recommend 0
Omer
Apr 06, 2019 03:56pm

All noise to divert attention from economic crisis and inflation!!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 06, 2019 04:14pm

An attempt in futility since both these guys are highly unlikely to repatriate to a foreign country and live there for good.

Recommend 0
Adil108
Apr 06, 2019 04:30pm

They have to pay and returned all the looted wealth of the country. Someone please tell them not to so arrogant.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 06, 2019 04:47pm

These people like Shrief family members, Zardari family and their close corrupt friends have stolen in billions. They are behind the foreign exchange disturbances right now.

Ex PM Abbasi is a corrupt to the teeth. He facilated DAR's exit from Pakistan Put them under surveillance and prosecute.

Recommend 0
Kamal Khan
Apr 06, 2019 04:48pm

It would have meant a lot if the economy was stable. Now it more like irrelevant and political victimization.

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Apr 06, 2019 04:51pm

This current government will keep busy its followers by doing such stunts for next 5 yrs

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Syed New York
Apr 06, 2019 04:55pm

PLACING NAMES ON ECL: I am shocked that cabinet has to be convened to place name of an individual on ECL. It is in retail business now. The cabinet job is to define and develop a policy and procedure as to when a person could be forbidden to leave the country. Government needs to learn how to rule.

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Apr 06, 2019 05:10pm

Indeed, Sharifs are the infamous family full of absconders.. who looted the wealth of their own mother nation and build family fortunes in the Middle East and the West.. they must not be allowed to escape this time!!

Recommend 0
Comments
Apr 06, 2019 05:25pm

Let me understand this - allow them to leave the country first, then put them on the ECL list.

Recommend 0
Jameel
Apr 06, 2019 05:44pm

@Omer, and IK is trying his best to bring justice to the people who helped in creating economic crisis and inflation in PK

Recommend 0
G
Apr 06, 2019 05:58pm

@Ahmad, you’re right. I can’t believe it, people are so gullible and including the ones overseas are also buying this story. There may be some corruption but it’s less than 0.5% of the total debts of Pakistan so I’m not sure why they would create such disruptive practices

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 06, 2019 06:14pm

One doesn't have to be in parliament to advise the country based on his experience and of his history knowledge:

Convicted Felon Nawaz Shrief, his close family relatives and friends Abbasi, DAR etc Zardari, his close family and friends

ARE NOT SIncere and PAKISTAN lover people. They all have properties in England, Dubai USA and waiting to fly away.

Actually, they are the white collar terrorists and are Totally ANTI Pakistan. These people are creating chaos and shortage of foreign exchange to DESTABILIZE Current Government.

SEARCH their homes and Properties for large Amounts Of $$$$ and Foreign Exchange. SIncere

Dawn do print these comments. Thanks

Recommend 0

