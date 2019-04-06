Two hours in, NAB awaits Hamza's surrender outside Model Town residence

A team from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday returned to the Shehbaz family's 96-H Model Town residence in Lahore to arrest Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz.

The development came just a day after NAB conducted a failed 'raid' at the same address for Hamza's arrest on charges of money laundering and income beyond means.

NAB officials have said that they will not enter the house and that the PML-N leader should turn himself in.

"We mean to arrest Hamza Shehbaz without fail today," a NAB deputy director leading the team told media.

A police contingent and anti-riot force have been deployed to manage the situation. According to DawnNewsTV, police have blocked all the roads leading to Hamza's residence. A team of Rangers personnel had also arrived in Model Town after NAB requested reinforcements.

Dozens of PML-N workers were seen trying to get through barriers placed by police in order to reach Hamza's house and clashing with police in the process.

DawnNewsTV reported that one worker fainted during the clashes and had been shifted to a hospital.

Hamza's legal counsel, Amjad Pervez, confirmed that he has challenged NAB's arrest warrant in the Lahore High Court on his client's behalf.

The high court will hear the appeal on April 8.

Punjab Chief Minister's Spokesman Dr Shahbaz Gill, while speaking to DawnNewsTV, distanced his government from the raid, saying this was "an independent operation" undertaken by NAB.

He added that, personally, he believed that Hamza should have surrendered yesterday.

Gill said police had been given authority to use force while staying within the ambit of the law.

He said that no law would be violated, adding that the government did not believe in political victimisation.

PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair, while speaking to DawnNewsTV, said that when the NAB team had arrived yesterday, Hamza had told them that a Lahore High Court order "clearly stated" that if NAB were to arrest Hamza "they would notify him ten days prior to arrest".

Zubair said that if NAB believes they have legal grounds to execute the arrest despite the court's order, they should have gone to the high court yesterday and clarified it.

He said the situation could have been easily resolved if this was done and a confrontation would not have taken place today.

Friday raid

NAB had on Friday raided the residence to arrest Hamza on charges of money laundering and income beyond means, but returned after facing resistance from his security guards and party workers.

The situation worsened with each side blaming the other for harassment. NAB filed an application with police to register an FIR against Hamza’s guards for interference in the state’s functions and requested the interior ministry to put his name on the no-fly list, while the latter also approached police to register a report against the raiding team of NAB.

NAB in a press release issued after the incident had said that its Lahore team, armed with arrest warrants for Hamza, had raided the residence to take him into custody in the assets beyond means case and a money laundering case.

The press release noted that the Supreme Court has made it very clear that NAB did not need to inform suspects prior to their arrest.

However, while addressing a press conference following the incident, Hamza showed a document that he described as a high court order. "I have a court order saying that I will be informed 10 days prior to arrest," he had said, adding that the court told him he would be given an opportunity to make a case for obtaining bail as well.

The NAB press release alleged that Hamza's guards had beaten members of the NAB team, tore their clothes, and threatened their lives.

The NAB statement added: "Therefore, there has been a clear violation of the law by Hamza Shehbaz."

"Those who interfere in NAB's legal action and the operations of the state will be proceeded against as per the law," the statement added.

The PML-N was quick to denounce NAB's version as "a complete lie, contrary to reality and an effort to hide its [NAB's] own sins" in a statement released by the party's media cell. PML-N had strongly condemned NAB's "illegal and immoral step".

The statement further said that the party was in contact with legal experts and would decide its future strategy in light of the latter's advice.

