NAB teams once again at Shehbaz family's Model Town residence for Hamza's arrest

A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday once again arrived at the Shehbaz family's Model Town residence, to arrest Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz — only a day after they conducted a raid there, DawnNewsTV reported.

According to DawnNewsTV, the NAB team at the residence is larger in size today. Additionally, it was reported that PML-N workers have begun to gather at the main entrance.

A police contingent is outside the residence and anti-riot force has also been deployed. Police are positioned at the main gate of the house.

Punjab chief minister's spokesman Dr Shahbaz Gill while speaking to DawnNewsTV said that this was an independent operation of the accountability bureau. He added that personally, he believed that Hamza should have given his arrest yesterday.

PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair while speaking to DawnNewsTV said that when the NAB team had arrived yesterday Hamza said that a Lahore High Court order had clearly stated that if NAB were to arrest Hamza they would notify him ten days prior to arrest.

Zubair said if NAB believes that they have the legal position to make the arrest, they should have gone to the high court yesterday and clarified it.

He said the situation could have been easily resolved if this was done and a confontation would not take place.

NAB on Friday raided the Model Town residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif to arrest his son Hamza on charges of money laundering and income beyond means, but returned after facing resistance from his security guards and party workers.

The situation turned worse with each side blaming the other for harassment, as NAB filed an application with police to register an FIR against Hamza’s guards for interference in state’s function and requested the interior ministry to put his name on the no-fly list while the latter also approached the police to register a report against the raiding team of NAB.

NAB in a press release issued after the incident had said that its Lahore team, armed with arrest warrants for Hamza, had raided the residence to take him into custody in the assets beyond means case and a money laundering case.

The press release noted that the Supreme Court has made it very clear that NAB did not need to inform suspects prior to their arrest.

However, while addressing a press conference following the incident, Hamza showed a document that he described as a court order. "I have a court order saying that I will be informed 10 days prior to arrest," he had said, adding that the court told him he would be given an opportunity to make a case for obtaining bail as well.

The NAB press release said that Hamza's guards had beaten members of the NAB team, tore their clothes, and threatened their lives.

The NAB statement added: "Therefore, there has been a clear violation of the law by Hamza Shehbaz."

"Those who interfere in NAB's legal action and the operations of the state will be proceeded against as per the law," the statement added.

The PML-N was quick to denounce NAB's version as "a complete lie, contrary to reality and an effort to hide its [NAB's] own sins" in a statement released by the party's media cell. PML-N had strongly condemned NAB's "illegal and immoral step".

The statement further said that the party was in contact with legal experts and would decide its future strategy in light of the latter's advice.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.