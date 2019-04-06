NAB still awaiting Hamza’s surrender as workers, security surround Model Town residence

A team from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday returned to the Shehbaz family's 96-H Model Town residence in Lahore to arrest Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz.

A police van carries a ladder to the location.— DawnNewsTV

The development came just a day after NAB conducted a failed 'raid' at the same address to arrest Hamza on charges of money laundering and possessing assets beyond means.

NAB officials had earlier said that they would not enter the house and that the PML-N leader should turn himself in. However, the accountability watchdog later petitioned an accountability court seeking special permission to enter the house to arrest Hamza.

"We mean to arrest Hamza Shehbaz without fail today," a NAB deputy director leading the team had told the media.

After the accountability court issued its decision on the matter, PML-N counsel Atta Tarar, while commenting on the order, stated, contrary to the facts, that the court had "dismissed" NAB's petition and refused to give NAB and police permission to raid the house to arrest Hamza. He said the arresting party should, therefore, turn back.

A PML-N counsel claimed an accountability court had refused to give NAB permission to arrest Hamza Shehbaz.—DawnNewsTV

However, while the accountability court did, in fact, dismiss the petition, it stated that it was doing so only because NAB already had all authority it needed to execute the arrest warrant in line with Chapter V of the Code of Criminal Procedures.

The court said that "no specific direction is required to be issued to execute the duly issued warrant of arrest if same is not suspended by the competent authority".

The court's order on NAB's petition, which states that NAB does not need special directions to execute the arrest warrant.— DawnNewsTV

In an official statement released by NAB, the bureau had earlier said that the measures being taken to arrest Hamza Shehbaz are within the bounds of law.

"Hamza Shehbaz is hereby informed that he should not take the law in his own hands and to surrender to the national institution," the NAB release had said.

According to NAB, the arrest warrants for Hamza Shehbaz are legal and actionable.

"PML-N workers are tensening [sic] the environment on the party leadership's orders," the release said.

A police contingent and anti-riot force have been deployed to manage the situation. According to DawnNewsTV, police have blocked all the roads leading to Hamza's residence. A team of Rangers personnel had also arrived in Model Town. Keeping the warrent of arrest and the current situation in mind, NAB had requested for rangers to provide reinforcement.

Dozens of PML-N workers were seen trying to get through barriers placed by police in order to reach Hamza's house and clashing with police in the process.

DawnNewsTV reported that one worker fainted during the clashes and had been shifted to a hospital.

PML-N workers and law enforcement official clash outside the 96-H Model Town residence. — DawnNewsTV

Hamza's legal counsel, Amjad Pervez, confirmed that he has challenged NAB's arrest warrant in the Lahore High Court on his client's behalf.

The high court will hear the appeal on April 8.

Punjab Chief Minister's Spokesman Dr Shahbaz Gill, while speaking to DawnNewsTV, distanced his government from the raid, saying this was "an independent operation" undertaken by NAB.

He added that, personally, he believed that Hamza should have surrendered yesterday.

Gill said police had been given authority to use force while staying within the ambit of the law.

He said that no law would be violated, adding that the government did not believe in political victimisation.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while speaking to media said that "state terrorism" was taking place on behalf of the prime minister.

She said that a Lahore High Court (LHC) order states that NAB has to give a ten-day notice for the arrest of Hamza. She added that NAB has gone to the Supreme Court against this order. However, the SC has not yet given any decision on this nor had they set aside the LHC order.

Additionally, Aurangzeb said that the order that NAB was interpreting,as per their motive, regarding sufficient evidence was with regards to a different order.

Read: NAB under no compulsion to inform an accused before arresting them: Supreme Court

PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair, while speaking to DawnNewsTV, said that when the NAB team had arrived yesterday, Hamza had told them that a Lahore High Court order "clearly stated" that if NAB were to arrest Hamza "they would notify him ten days prior to arrest".

Zubair said that if NAB believes they have legal grounds to execute the arrest despite the court's order, they should have gone to the high court yesterday and clarified it.

He said the situation could have been easily resolved if this was done and a confrontation would not have taken place today.

Friday raid

NAB had on Friday raided the residence to arrest Hamza on charges of money laundering and income beyond means, but returned after facing resistance from his security guards and party workers.

The situation worsened with each side blaming the other for harassment. NAB filed an application with police to register an FIR against Hamza’s guards for interference in the state’s functions and requested the interior ministry to put his name on the no-fly list, while the latter also approached police to register a report against the raiding team of NAB.

NAB in a press release issued after the incident had said that its Lahore team, armed with arrest warrants for Hamza, had raided the residence to take him into custody in the assets beyond means case and a money laundering case.

The press release noted that the Supreme Court has made it very clear that NAB did not need to inform suspects prior to their arrest.

However, while addressing a press conference following the incident, Hamza showed a document that he described as a high court order. "I have a court order saying that I will be informed 10 days prior to arrest," he had said, adding that the court told him he would be given an opportunity to make a case for obtaining bail as well.

The NAB press release alleged that Hamza's guards had beaten members of the NAB team, tore their clothes, and threatened their lives.

The NAB statement added: "Therefore, there has been a clear violation of the law by Hamza Shehbaz."

"Those who interfere in NAB's legal action and the operations of the state will be proceeded against as per the law," the statement added.

The PML-N was quick to denounce NAB's version as "a complete lie, contrary to reality and an effort to hide its [NAB's] own sins" in a statement released by the party's media cell. PML-N had strongly condemned NAB's "illegal and immoral step".

The statement further said that the party was in contact with legal experts and would decide its future strategy in light of the latter's advice.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.