April 06, 2019

Lahore High Court restrains NAB from arresting Hamza Shehbaz till Monday, April 8: reports

Dawn.com | Ali Waqar | Adnan SheikhUpdated April 06, 2019

PML-N workers and law enforcement official clash outside the 96-H Model Town residence. — DawnNewsTV
A team from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday returned to the Shehbaz family's 96-H Model Town residence in Lahore to arrest Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz.

After a nearly five-hour standoff outside the house, media reported that the Lahore High Court's chief justice had barred NAB from arresting Hamza till Monday, April 8 after being petitioned by the PML-N's legal team. The arresting party started returning around 4pm after the short order was issued.

A police van carries a ladder to the location.— DawnNewsTV
The development came just a day after NAB conducted a failed 'raid' at the same address to arrest Hamza on charges of money laundering and possessing assets beyond means.

NAB officials had earlier said that they would not enter the house and that the PML-N leader should turn himself in. However, the accountability watchdog also petitioned an accountability court seeking permission to enter the house to arrest Hamza.

"We mean to arrest Hamza Shehbaz by all means today," the NAB deputy director leading the team had told the media.

After the accountability court issued its decision on the matter, PML-N counsel Atta Tarar, while commenting on the order, stated, contrary to the facts, that the court had "dismissed" NAB's petition and refused to give NAB and police permission to raid the house to arrest Hamza. He said the arresting party should, therefore, turn back.

A PML-N counsel claimed an accountability court had refused to give NAB permission to arrest Hamza Shehbaz.—DawnNewsTV

However, while the accountability court did, in fact, dismiss the petition, it made clear that it was only doing so because NAB already had all authority it needed to execute its arrest warrant in line with Chapter V of the Code of Criminal Procedures.

The court said that "no specific direction is required to be issued to execute the duly issued warrant of arrest if same is not suspended by the competent authority".

The court's order on NAB's petition, which states that NAB does not need special directions to execute the arrest warrant.— DawnNewsTV
Information minister criticises Hamza for 'resisting' arrest

While addressing a press conference today, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry regretted that Hamza had locked himself in the basement and "is using women and children as shields".

Referring to the current standoff in Model Town and drawing parallels with the 2014 Model Town tragedy, said the nature of operations conducted by Punjab police in the PML-N's tenure were now "in front of everyone to see".

"Politics is being used as a shield to hide their corruption," Chaudhry alleged. "On one hand, they say they do not mind accountability, but when they are being held accountable they are in hiding."

The information minister noted that Hamza's cousins, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, the two sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, had also said they would give evidence in court regarding the cases against them.

"Now they are saying they are UK citizens and Pakistan's laws do not apply to them," he said.

"I think once he [Hamza] steps out, he will say he is a Cuban citizen [and] that he was given the citizenship by Che Guevara himself, [because] he was a revolutionary at the time."

Chaudhry said that the matter of Hamza's arrest was between the PML-N leader and NAB. However, the minister said that, ideally, Hamza should turn himself in.

He said NAB could use force to enter the Shehbaz family house and arrest him but right now, PML-N workers were displaying aggressive behaviour against the accountability bureau.

"If NAB enters his house, the media will show that [in a negative light] and this is what I have been telling you – we are not like the previous government," the minister said.

Acting within the law: NAB

In an official statement released by NAB, the bureau had earlier said that the measures being taken to arrest Hamza Shehbaz are within the bounds of law.

"Hamza Shehbaz is hereby informed that he should not take the law in his own hands and to surrender to the national institution," the NAB release had said.

According to NAB, the arrest warrants for Hamza Shehbaz are legal and actionable.

"PML-N workers are tensening [sic] the environment on the party leadership's orders," the release said.

A police contingent and anti-riot force have been deployed to manage the situation. According to DawnNewsTV, police have blocked all the roads leading to Hamza's residence. A team of Rangers personnel had also arrived in Model Town. Keeping the warrent of arrest and the current situation in mind, NAB had requested for rangers to provide reinforcement.

Dozens of PML-N workers were seen trying to get through barriers placed by police in order to reach Hamza's house and clashing with police in the process.

DawnNewsTV reported that one worker fainted during the clashes and had been shifted to a hospital.

PML-N workers and law enforcement official clash outside the 96-H Model Town residence. — DawnNewsTV
Hamza's legal counsel, Amjad Pervez, confirmed that he has challenged NAB's arrest warrant in the Lahore High Court on his client's behalf.

The high court will hear the appeal on April 8.

Punjab Chief Minister's Spokesman Dr Shahbaz Gill, while speaking to DawnNewsTV, distanced his government from the raid, saying this was "an independent operation" undertaken by NAB.

He added that, personally, he believed that Hamza should have surrendered yesterday.

Gill said police had been given authority to use force while staying within the ambit of the law.

He said that no law would be violated, adding that the government did not believe in political victimisation.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb while speaking to media said that "state terrorism" was taking place on behalf of the prime minister.

She said that a Lahore High Court (LHC) order states that NAB has to give a ten-day notice for the arrest of Hamza. She added that NAB has gone to the Supreme Court against this order. However, the SC has not yet given any decision on this nor had they set aside the LHC order.

Additionally, Aurangzeb said that the order that NAB was interpreting,as per their motive, regarding sufficient evidence was with regards to a different order.

Read: NAB under no compulsion to inform an accused before arresting them: Supreme Court

PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair, while speaking to DawnNewsTV, said that when the NAB team had arrived yesterday, Hamza had told them that a Lahore High Court order "clearly stated" that if NAB were to arrest Hamza "they would notify him ten days prior to arrest".

Zubair said that if NAB believes they have legal grounds to execute the arrest despite the court's order, they should have gone to the high court yesterday and clarified it.

He said the situation could have been easily resolved if this was done and a confrontation would not have taken place today.

Friday raid

NAB had on Friday raided the residence to arrest Hamza on charges of money laundering and income beyond means, but returned after facing resistance from his security guards and party workers.

The situation worsened with each side blaming the other for harassment. NAB filed an application with police to register an FIR against Hamza’s guards for interference in the state’s functions and requested the interior ministry to put his name on the no-fly list, while the latter also approached police to register a report against the raiding team of NAB.

NAB in a press release issued after the incident had said that its Lahore team, armed with arrest warrants for Hamza, had raided the residence to take him into custody in the assets beyond means case and a money laundering case.

The press release noted that the Supreme Court has made it very clear that NAB did not need to inform suspects prior to their arrest.

However, while addressing a press conference following the incident, Hamza showed a document that he described as a high court order. "I have a court order saying that I will be informed 10 days prior to arrest," he had said, adding that the court told him he would be given an opportunity to make a case for obtaining bail as well.

The NAB press release alleged that Hamza's guards had beaten members of the NAB team, tore their clothes, and threatened their lives.

The NAB statement added: "Therefore, there has been a clear violation of the law by Hamza Shehbaz."

"Those who interfere in NAB's legal action and the operations of the state will be proceeded against as per the law," the statement added.

The PML-N was quick to denounce NAB's version as "a complete lie, contrary to reality and an effort to hide its [NAB's] own sins" in a statement released by the party's media cell. PML-N had strongly condemned NAB's "illegal and immoral step".

The statement further said that the party was in contact with legal experts and would decide its future strategy in light of the latter's advice.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

On DawnNews

Hafeez
Apr 06, 2019 11:24am

So weak system. Looters are the bosses.

Recommend 0
shuaib
Apr 06, 2019 11:25am

This incompetent Government is distracting attention of people from real issue of inflation and crippling economy by initiating actions like this

Recommend 0
Citizen
Apr 06, 2019 11:27am

NAB doing good work. If you are innocent then prove in courts

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 06, 2019 11:32am

After removing Mian Shabaz Sharif's name from ECL all this is nothing but an eyewash for commoners. NRO has already been given to PML-N and PPP by those who gives NROs at their own discretion and Yes it is not IK because it is not in his hands.

Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Apr 06, 2019 11:38am

State Institutions have always been used aa Power for Harrassment... A wrong is wrong not matter who practices.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 06, 2019 11:43am

Each and every family member of of the Shariff family have looted the country and do not want to be arrested and face the judiciary.

Recommend 0
Mazhar.A.Khan
Apr 06, 2019 11:50am

Catch & jail these looters. Its shame that they are playing with law & authority.

Recommend 0
Raja ali
Apr 06, 2019 11:52am

@shuaib, so catching crook who looted Pakistan is not important? PTI will stop corruption at all cost

Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 06, 2019 11:58am

@Hafeez, That is PML N & PPP policy to appoint most corrupt people at high ranks so that if they are arrested they can say it is political victimization.

Examples : Zardari , Bilalwal, Khurshid Shah, Morad Ali shah, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz sharif, Hamza Sharif .. list is too big....

Recommend 0
rashid
Apr 06, 2019 12:00pm

Finish the job this time!

Recommend 0
Awan
Apr 06, 2019 12:00pm

A state institution is used against the political opponents. The main target is the leadership of Punjab.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 06, 2019 12:06pm

@Hafeez, Humza, your time is up, resist the state, face direct consequences. Arrest all his guards.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 06, 2019 12:07pm

@rashid, agree. Use force if necessary. Deadly force, if needed.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 06, 2019 12:09pm

Selective accountability

Recommend 0
Abrar Hussain
Apr 06, 2019 12:09pm

I am from pallandri District Sudhnuti Azad Kashmir Pakistan. I am a political activist and connect with media(Print,electronics and social media) to know the current situation what is going on the world, particularly in our disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir . Moreover I want to represent my state through political activity as a welfare, dignity and free state.We want social and economical justice across the world. so I am very thankful to Dawn news which provides me an opportunity to raise up the voices for social justice. 

                Thanks 
                Best Regards
Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 06, 2019 12:09pm

Shahbaz sharif’s friend and NAB Chairmen Retd. Justice Javed Iqbal is doing this Noora Kushti to encourage sympathy for Sharif family. Javed Iqbal was given this job by Nawaz sharif on promise that he will protect sharif family from NAB. In return Nawaz sharif will make Aved Iqbal President when PML-N n comes back to power

Recommend 0
Rizwan
Apr 06, 2019 12:12pm

@Hafeez, An MPA has challenged the State and Government what have things come to .

Recommend 0
Asad
Apr 06, 2019 12:12pm

Why double standard as Biggest looter, and the most corrupt man in Pakistan that is Zardari could not be handcuffed yet.

Recommend 0
Omar Sadiq
Apr 06, 2019 12:18pm

@shuaib, Incompetent and fools are people like you, who take side of the looters of this nation. The real issue which you are claiming to be inflation and the crippling economy is indeed because of the mis-deeds of the PPP and PML.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 06, 2019 12:20pm

Is the police team there to support or oppose NAB personnel. Resisting arrest is a crime. Let's see what bigger drama Zardari will try to create. Send rangers and army to back up NAB to arrest him.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 06, 2019 12:20pm

@shuaib, are you even a Pakistani, or not?

Recommend 0
Raheel
Apr 06, 2019 12:26pm

These chaps are certainly not innocent

NAB is doing a great job..keep it up!

Recommend 0
Mukesh
Apr 06, 2019 12:28pm

Shariff's are turning out to be thugs.

Recommend 0
SAK
Apr 06, 2019 12:31pm

Law should prevail without any discrimination and Mr Haza Shabaz should be arrested without any hesitation if all due legal proceedings are in place.

Recommend 0
Irfan
Apr 06, 2019 12:34pm

The Supreme Court had issued a decision on 28-3-2019 that NAB can arrest any person anytime without notice.

Recommend 0
Asad
Apr 06, 2019 12:38pm

Zardari the Father of corruption is not yet handcuffed and no looted/plundered material yet recovered.

Recommend 0
shuaib
Apr 06, 2019 12:41pm

@Raja ali, Oh yes, so why the corrupts and looters in PTI ranks are roaming free. Why the Chief looter; the PM of Pakistan is out in Heli case? Why the current Defense Minister is roaming free? Why can't NAB arrest all those involved in looting and wasting of public money in Peshawar Khada Bus? Why those involved in corruption in payment of ghost students in KPK been apprehended until now? Come clean and then argue

Recommend 0
Saad Ahmed
Apr 06, 2019 12:43pm

Get the job done this time, plz

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 06, 2019 12:44pm

Why Hamza Sharif is afraid of being arrested if he thinks he is innocent and answer all questions with evidence? NAB want the evidence of assets beyond income and reached to over Rs 411 millions? Only guilty try various tricks to avoid arrest, and Sharif family is no exception! (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
shuaib
Apr 06, 2019 12:44pm

The NAB official; an employee of the Government, a public servant has just served a political speech outside the house of Hamza Shehbaz which is great going and shows what is really happening in the name of 'ehtisab'

Recommend 0
Parvez
Apr 06, 2019 12:44pm

This is simply playing to the gallery ....... either they should do what everyone knows should be done......or just drop the whole exercise.

Recommend 0
Amber Khan
Apr 06, 2019 12:46pm

Drag him on the road to jail where rest of corrupt and traitors are coming

Recommend 0
Maratha
Apr 06, 2019 12:46pm

Fake democracy of corrupted mullahs! Good news for India

Recommend 0
S.M Riaz
Apr 06, 2019 12:55pm

No one should be allowed to take law in one's own hands. If he thinks NAB is wrong, he should approach an appropriate forum. In the meantime, he must surrender himself to NAB.

Recommend 0
Islamabad Morning
Apr 06, 2019 12:57pm

We thought NAB would raid IK and Khattak house for wasting billions of ruppees in KP metro and still unfinished. Whereas Shahbaz built 3 metros in 75 bill and PTI built it in 100 bill causing us more than billions. Its a shame that NAB cannot see this day light difference. NAB shoulf now start to catch real culprits who not only caused billions and also spread economic terrorism

Recommend 0
Miraaj
Apr 06, 2019 12:59pm

While IK is roaming free in helicopter case and cleared by NAB. We also thought that NAB will arrest Imran Khan for billions of corruption in BRT be it province or other. And now economic terrorism is also high which presents clear case to arrest Asad Umer as well

Recommend 0
Imran
Apr 06, 2019 01:02pm

@shuaib, so u mean the looters should be left aside who made this country a defaulter?

Recommend 0
Tamza
Apr 06, 2019 01:03pm

@Ali, IF what you say is true, the NAB chair should be replaced.

Recommend 0
Mahmood
Apr 06, 2019 01:08pm

They should look for Shahbaz in some caves in the mountains..this is sort of tactic to hide from the law, runs in the family.

Remember, Captain Safdar, sitting in some cave, with a single rifle with and aid, trying to evade his arrest??

Recommend 0
Mahmood
Apr 06, 2019 01:09pm

@shuaib, So, by your logic, if the government lets them all get away, releases NS and ends all the prosecutions, the economy will start thriving and prices will come down?

How old are you?

Recommend 0
Taimur
Apr 06, 2019 01:10pm

Now all TV channels will start discussing about it. Just a stunt to divert attention from increasing inflation and sharp decline in rupee value. NAB should investigate this was done to benefit whom rather than becoming part of politics

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 06, 2019 01:12pm

Appears just a friendly fight.

Recommend 0
Careless Whispers
Apr 06, 2019 01:12pm

When ever their is pressure on Gov due to encononics policies failure, they NAB starts arresting opposition leaders to diverts attentions from main issues.. no matter what the Gov says, NAB is a tools to put opposition under pressure ....

Recommend 0
Taimur
Apr 06, 2019 01:12pm

@Asad, bajis and Asad Omer are now going to leave him behind in this race

Recommend 0
pro pakistani
Apr 06, 2019 01:15pm

NAB is an institution under Pakistani laws, So why so much panic if someone is free from corruption and he feels he did not do any malpractice in past he must face and answered the question to get clearance, no need to politicize the matter to misguide the general public.

Recommend 0
Qamar Rathore
Apr 06, 2019 01:17pm

@shuaib, so just let him walk free? when will you learn that these people are the reason why the country is in such a bad situation. If you don't stamp out corruption the country will never improve and thats a fact

Recommend 0
A. ALI
Apr 06, 2019 01:20pm

@shuaib, ..... absolutely frivolous statement, PTI is not doing like PMLN to open another issue for pressing core issues... you have not seen clean govts and lived your life supporting a goon and corrupt + liar party. Get a life...

Recommend 0
A. ALI
Apr 06, 2019 01:21pm

Nail this corrupt family with or without law.. they don deserve soft hand... they are all wanted in money laundering, extortion, model town murder case...

Recommend 0
Mohiz
Apr 06, 2019 01:41pm

Well done NAB. When criminals don't cooperate, arrest them. No one is above the law. If these so called 'politicians' have nothing to hide then they should have no fear of cooperating with the authorities.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Apr 06, 2019 01:42pm

This is what happens when people become more powerful than law........hope it doesn't turn violent.....arresting for questioning is not enough....more action is required.....

Recommend 0
Abubakkr
Apr 06, 2019 01:47pm

Good job nab!

Recommend 0
Mirza Karamat Baig
Apr 06, 2019 01:48pm

Should send commando to get him arrested just like its done for hijackers.

Recommend 0
Kamal Khan
Apr 06, 2019 01:51pm

The government must focus on the plight of people and sliding economy, this is preposterous. Raiding houses is a wrong precedent. Thos advocating it must realize this cannot be made a norm. Hyperactive NAB is hunting down all and sundry therefore people have stopped investing in the country and many businesses have shut down already. Seems like the government wants to reach the dead end sooner than we thought earlier.

Recommend 0
G
Apr 06, 2019 02:04pm

@fairplay, so someone talking against PTI is not Pakistani? Who are you to give out these certificates of nationality? Just curious, because even before anyone has been to court, it seems most have decided the verdict?

Recommend 0
amin
Apr 06, 2019 02:06pm

@Kamal Khan , let elect zardarni and nawaz again so there is more curruption and more buisinesses.

Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 06, 2019 02:12pm

If he has not done anything wrong why is he then hiding?

Recommend 0
chengez k
Apr 06, 2019 02:26pm

Prince of Model Town is above law in this Islamic republic !!!!!

Recommend 0
RIAZULLAH BAIG
Apr 06, 2019 02:35pm

@shuaib, very poor counter arguments as usual by NS supporters. You need to know that charges against Sharif clan are extraordinarily huge as compared to what you attribute to IK.

Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 06, 2019 02:35pm

Pakistani corrupt system. Whats joke of a country you are. Here i Europe the police would have gone in and arrested the person a long time ago.

Recommend 0
Umar
Apr 06, 2019 02:42pm

@Maratha , you indeed are very clean ...no problems in your country ...keep dreaming

Recommend 0
SMi
Apr 06, 2019 02:44pm

He should surrender to.the law ! If u r innocent then u should not worry and u should not challenge state institutions.

Recommend 0
Farooq
Apr 06, 2019 03:01pm

What about arresting MQM Terrorists and looters who have settled in USA

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 06, 2019 03:03pm

Nip the evil of corruption, nepotism and cronyism in the bud no matter where it stems from?

Recommend 0
RIAZULLAH BAIG
Apr 06, 2019 03:06pm

@shuaib, the mother of all ills is the corruption

Recommend 0
Universal writer
Apr 06, 2019 03:10pm

Arrest and get back national wealth otherwise you are real culprit NAB

Recommend 0
Karachites
Apr 06, 2019 03:12pm

Few families are much stronger than all state institution in Pakistan. Our judicial system and jails are not designed for them.

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Apr 06, 2019 03:22pm

Hamza’s resistance just proves that Sharif Family along with other political “elites” are the unruly people with no respect for the law... they must be dealt with strictly to set a clear example for others like them!!!

Recommend 0
fake
Apr 06, 2019 03:28pm

@Mazhar.A.Khan, yes only online, because you wrote the opposite a few days ago.

Recommend 0
fake
Apr 06, 2019 03:31pm

@Faisal, who is hiding?

Recommend 0
Tammy
Apr 06, 2019 03:35pm

@shuaib, this mess was created by the incompetent PMLN government. The chickens have cone.home to.roost for the PMLN.

Recommend 0
Salman Ahmad
Apr 06, 2019 03:42pm

From past several years, NAB has become instrument to harass political opponents. This politicization of this institute is not good for the country.

Recommend 0
Nasir A.
Apr 06, 2019 03:44pm

Not sure why after arrest, charges are not immediately laid and trial begun. These long delays help no one and create doubt. Better to punish those already arrested and deal with the rest later.

Recommend 0
Jimmy
Apr 06, 2019 03:54pm

Why doesn't Hamza stop creating drama and let the NAB officials do their job. He is wasting public money and time.

Recommend 0
shuaib
Apr 06, 2019 03:54pm

@Mahmood, How old are you, though. Does age matters.....get some help.......get some better understanding of the phrases

Recommend 0
Jimmy
Apr 06, 2019 03:56pm

@shuaib, first of all NAB is an independent organisation. Should we let suspects and criminals roam freely because of the economic situation of the country. I don't see the logic in your comment at all.

Recommend 0
Jigar
Apr 06, 2019 03:57pm

Will he also be let off on medical grounds.

Recommend 0
FN
Apr 06, 2019 03:59pm

PM and his cabinet have failed. Country has seen worst inflation. Government is in panic after PPP's warning to march to Islamabad. They wan't to arrest PML-N leadership to weaken the opposition.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 06, 2019 04:04pm

Simply, AAZ, NS, SS and his family members think they are untouchable and above any law. Teach them that law should be same for all, no matter, who they are or what is their political status in the society. Otherwise, law will be just a joke and only applicable for poor people. This is a test case for PTI government! ( Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
junaid
Apr 06, 2019 04:08pm

Hamza Shareef thinks he is above the law.

Recommend 0
Shande
Apr 06, 2019 04:12pm

If NAB is independent. Why does IM give statements like this. There can't be one rule in democracy. IK have to do his job with these people of politicians , the same type of people which he included in his party to win elections.

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Apr 06, 2019 04:14pm

I am not with PM Imran not against Nawaz. Earlier governments looted our national exchequer and now when NAB takes action, opposition says it is victimization. The lot namely Zardari, Bilawal, Fazal and Sharifs threaten PM Imran of dire consequences. I think PM Imran / NAB taking so long to arrest looters and that also on one by one with much gaps in between. I said it before many times that all accused of corruption should be behind the bars in just one go and then release those who prove innocence or pay off huge money. Saudi CP arrested hundreds including his cousins and those who paid back were released. Still Saudi style can be copied which will be quite prudent to be honest otherwise today Shahbaz tomorrow Bilawal will create the same ugly scene and it continue alike till new elections are due. If total opposition is behind bars then none left out to call people to come on streets too. Wake up and shake up. PM Imran and NAB must be dead honest and not otherwise. Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
SAYED FARAZ ALI SHAH
Apr 06, 2019 04:20pm

@shuaib, so in your point of view arresting looters and thugs is incompetency, that demonstrates your incompetency to analyse the situation

Recommend 0
Hashim
Apr 06, 2019 04:21pm

All will go in the vain. Nothing will happen to powerful corrupts.

Recommend 0
Asif
Apr 06, 2019 04:27pm

@Iqbal Hadi Zaidi, Agreed. In order to prevent such dramatic scenes government and NAB should arrest all accused corrupt people at once. Release them one by one provided they are innocents or money returned to the treasury.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 06, 2019 04:28pm

I sincerely wish law was so efficient, accommodative and flexible for commoners as well. Those powerful sources also known as "System" who created PML-N will not let anything happen to it.

Recommend 0
Qasim
Apr 06, 2019 04:30pm

Such actions bring bad name to the government. Imran Khan must think and act aggressively against the looters soon. More time to looters will help them to make fool the innocent people to get sympathies.

Recommend 0
Qasim
Apr 06, 2019 04:31pm

Bail on Saturday! Wow.

Recommend 0
Justice
Apr 06, 2019 04:36pm

@shuaib, how else would a government fix the economy, you can have all the money you want but if plundering and corruption continues nothing is fixed.

Recommend 0
shuaib
Apr 06, 2019 04:38pm

@Jimmy, That really doesn't matter if my comments don't make sense to you.

Recommend 0
MAGAMAN
Apr 06, 2019 04:39pm

This is called third world politics.

Recommend 0
Comments
Apr 06, 2019 04:40pm

I am sure any PPP man would have not acted like these coward so called Loins.

Recommend 0
enam
Apr 06, 2019 04:41pm

today hamza must have felt what the poor model town victims felt when police were at their doorstep.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 06, 2019 04:45pm

It is becoming obvious to people of Pakistan where the problem exists in the 'system'??

Recommend 0
Serious
Apr 06, 2019 04:46pm

@Qasim, Your words speak volumes about corrupt mafia & that is the most unfortunate part of our society.

Recommend 0
Dawood
Apr 06, 2019 04:46pm

Corrupts can mold the law whenever they wish to do so.

Recommend 0
Farooqi
Apr 06, 2019 04:48pm

Disappointing.

Recommend 0

