US to declare Iran's Revolutionary Guards as terrorist group: WSJ

AFPApril 06, 2019

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp was formed after the 1979 Islamic revolution with a mission to defend the clerical regime, in contrast to more traditional military units that protect borders. — AFP
The United States will designate Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, an unprecedented move that would ramp up pressure on the elite force, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The newspaper, quoting unnamed officials, said President Donald Trump's administration would announce the long-mulled decision as soon as Monday and that concerned defence officials were bracing for the impact.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp was formed after the 1979 Islamic revolution with a mission to defend the clerical regime, in contrast to more traditional military units that protect borders.

The Revolutionary Guards have amassed strong power within Iran, including with significant economic interests.

The Guards' prized unit is the Quds Force, named for the Arabic word for Jerusalem, which supports forces allied with Iran around the region including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah.

The Trump administration has already imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran after withdrawing last year from an international agreement under which Tehran drastically scaled back its nuclear program.

A foreign terrorist designation would make any activities of the group toxic for the United States, with any transactions involving US institutions or individuals subject to punishment.

The Wall Street Journal said that the Pentagon and the CIA had reservations about the move, saying it would increase risks for US troops without doing much more to damage the Iranian economy.

Tekozer Farooqi
Apr 06, 2019 11:11am

The leadership of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and their families are engaged in international business, have a lot of money in Iran, and live in the wealthiest neighborhood in Tehran.

Recommend 0
Pakistan First
Apr 06, 2019 11:40am

USA is the biggest TERRORIST in the current times. Starting from Afghan War... they have proved to create and use Terrorists and terrorism in their benefits.

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 06, 2019 11:45am

Trump, what about the Indian security forces for massacaring the Kashmir Muslims of Indian occupied areas.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 06, 2019 12:16pm

Declare every Israeli as a terrorist too, for genocidal and inhumane killings, incarceration of kids, and confiscation of Arab land.

Recommend 0
Omar Sadiq
Apr 06, 2019 12:19pm

Someone should declare Trump as a terrorist!!!!!!

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 06, 2019 12:41pm

The pot calling the kettle black...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Sha b
Apr 06, 2019 12:53pm

@Saif Zulfiqar, why you are not concerned about genocide of kasmir pandits?

Recommend 0
abdullah
Apr 06, 2019 12:54pm

Anybody can be declared a terrorist in today's world.... terrorists and terrorism needs to be defined in law books and it should not be anyone's choice to call anybody a 'terrorist' or a terrorist organisation.....

Recommend 0
Danish
Apr 06, 2019 12:59pm

UN must interfere in this situation.

Recommend 0
Asad
Apr 06, 2019 01:02pm

Iran is a friend of India and involve in terrorism in Pakistan, these people should be declared terrorist.

Recommend 0
Raj
Apr 06, 2019 01:07pm

This step taken as external threat for international peace. So, US should avoid to develop any wrong step againt any country. Iranian revolutionary guards is established army of Iranian government.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 06, 2019 01:08pm

All of this driven and dictated by Israel.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 06, 2019 01:40pm

Great decision. Better late, than never.

Recommend 0
Hamed Quraishi
Apr 06, 2019 02:10pm

This method is nothing new. It started with crusades. Then later non Europeans were declared "sub human".

Recommend 0
Mahmood
Apr 06, 2019 02:25pm

The US government itself is the biggest terrorist organization in the World.

Just consider how Trump is treating the poor migrants at the Mexican border and how many children have gone missing.

Followed by IDF of Israel the second larget terror network.

Recommend 0
Riaz
Apr 06, 2019 02:45pm

US terrorists....what will Indians who supposedly love Iranians will do. Pakistan must stand with Iran on this! We must stand for rights of Muslim nations from evil acts.

Recommend 0
Surender
Apr 06, 2019 03:00pm

US can declare anything, but other than Israel no one will accept. May be Saudi Arabia will.

Recommend 0

