US to declare Iran's Revolutionary Guards as terrorist group: WSJ
The United States will designate Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, an unprecedented move that would ramp up pressure on the elite force, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The newspaper, quoting unnamed officials, said President Donald Trump's administration would announce the long-mulled decision as soon as Monday and that concerned defence officials were bracing for the impact.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp was formed after the 1979 Islamic revolution with a mission to defend the clerical regime, in contrast to more traditional military units that protect borders.
The Revolutionary Guards have amassed strong power within Iran, including with significant economic interests.
The Guards' prized unit is the Quds Force, named for the Arabic word for Jerusalem, which supports forces allied with Iran around the region including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Lebanon's Hezbollah.
The Trump administration has already imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran after withdrawing last year from an international agreement under which Tehran drastically scaled back its nuclear program.
A foreign terrorist designation would make any activities of the group toxic for the United States, with any transactions involving US institutions or individuals subject to punishment.
The Wall Street Journal said that the Pentagon and the CIA had reservations about the move, saying it would increase risks for US troops without doing much more to damage the Iranian economy.
The leadership of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and their families are engaged in international business, have a lot of money in Iran, and live in the wealthiest neighborhood in Tehran.
USA is the biggest TERRORIST in the current times. Starting from Afghan War... they have proved to create and use Terrorists and terrorism in their benefits.
Trump, what about the Indian security forces for massacaring the Kashmir Muslims of Indian occupied areas.
Declare every Israeli as a terrorist too, for genocidal and inhumane killings, incarceration of kids, and confiscation of Arab land.
Someone should declare Trump as a terrorist!!!!!!
The pot calling the kettle black...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
@Saif Zulfiqar, why you are not concerned about genocide of kasmir pandits?
Anybody can be declared a terrorist in today's world.... terrorists and terrorism needs to be defined in law books and it should not be anyone's choice to call anybody a 'terrorist' or a terrorist organisation.....
UN must interfere in this situation.
Iran is a friend of India and involve in terrorism in Pakistan, these people should be declared terrorist.
This step taken as external threat for international peace. So, US should avoid to develop any wrong step againt any country. Iranian revolutionary guards is established army of Iranian government.
All of this driven and dictated by Israel.
Great decision. Better late, than never.
This method is nothing new. It started with crusades. Then later non Europeans were declared "sub human".
The US government itself is the biggest terrorist organization in the World.
Just consider how Trump is treating the poor migrants at the Mexican border and how many children have gone missing.
Followed by IDF of Israel the second larget terror network.
US terrorists....what will Indians who supposedly love Iranians will do. Pakistan must stand with Iran on this! We must stand for rights of Muslim nations from evil acts.
US can declare anything, but other than Israel no one will accept. May be Saudi Arabia will.