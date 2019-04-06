Shahbaz summoned by NAB in income probe

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, on Friday summoned PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif in the income-beyond-means investigation against him and his sons for April 9.

In a notice against Mr Sharif, his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz and others in the investigation into assets disproportionate to their known sources of income and money laundering, NAB sought from Shahbaz Sharif details of his inheritance received from his father Mian Mohammad Sharif.

Details of assets owned by his spouses, including the year, cost of acquisition/construction and sources of funds, sources of foreign remittances of Rs112,291,307 received in 2009-10 by his wife Nusrat and details of all foreign assets bought/sold owned by Shahbaz, including the year, cost of acquisition, title documents and sources of funds, have also been sought by NAB.

Besides, details of all foreign bank accounts of Mr Shahbaz, including the bank statement and all gifts given to family members, have also been sought in the notice.

The notice also required the PML-N leader to provide details of houses and plots gifted to spouses located at Whispering Pines resort, Mauza Makhnial, tehsil Hasilpur, including the title documents and details of vehicles received as gifts as declared in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

NAB directed him to appear before its combined investigation team on April 9 and provide NAB all the required record.

Shahbaz Sharif has been on bail in the Ashiana housing scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2019