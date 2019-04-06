DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 06, 2019

Anti-aircraft shells found near Imran’s Banigala house

Munawer AzeemUpdated April 06, 2019

The bullets were 30mm in length and de-coloured and seemed to be old, says police officer. — Dawn/File
ISLAMABAD: Over a dozen live shells of an anti-aircraft gun were found from a plot located about half a kilometre from the Banigala residence of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Police said a senior officer of a foreign mission spotted the ammunition lying in the plot adjacent to the prime minister’s house and informed the police.

A patrolling team reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Teams from different police wings, including Counter-Terrorism Force, Crime Investigation Agency and Bomb Disposal Squad later seized 18 bullets of the anti-craft gun.

The bullets were 30mm in length and de-coloured and seemed to be old, a police officer said.

He said because of the private residence of the prime minister, search and combing operation were conducted on a regular basis in the area. Recently, the area was scanned and declared cleared.

Circumstances suggested that someone had brought the ammunition to the plot during the last a couple of days and tried to hide them in the garbage there, he added.

The ammunition were shifted to a safe place and would be sent to a lab for forensic analysis, said the officer.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2019

Gordon D. Walker
Apr 06, 2019 09:18am

Security alert for P M Khan... Caution

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0

