DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 06, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ten-year-old boy killed in Karachi after getting caught in crossfire between police, alleged criminal

Imtiaz AliUpdated April 06, 2019

Email

It remains unclear whose shots had injured the two children. ─ Dawn/File
It remains unclear whose shots had injured the two children. ─ Dawn/File

A 10-year-old boy was killed on Friday after getting caught in an exchange of fire between police and a recently released alleged criminal in Karachi's Quaidabad area on Friday, according to officials.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Zone Amir Farooqi told Dawn that two policemen in civvies were on intelligence gathering duty in Sherpao Colony when they came across a suspect named Sher Zaman, who had been arrested by police on more than a dozen occasions in the past.

The suspect, according to DIG Farooqi, allegedly opened fire on the police officials before breaking into a home. The policemen chased the fleeing suspect, following which an exchange of fire took place, in which both the policemen as well as the suspect received injuries.

The DIG said that two boys — a 10 and a 12-year-old — were caught in the crossfire. It remained unclear whose shots had hit the children.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) executive director Dr Seemin Jamali said that the condition of one of the two boys was critical as he sustained a bullet wound on his head. He was put on a ventilator before he succumbed to his injuries. The other boy's injuries were non-life threatening as he received a bullet wound on the leg.

Dr Jamali further said that of the two injured policemen, one has gunshot wounds on his abdomen and chest, but the other only has minor injuries.

The suspect, meanwhile, sustained a bullet wound on his leg, the JPMC official added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Inclusive education

Inclusive education

Nabila and Khadija are in trouble. They are at risk of dropping out of school.

Editorial

Updated April 05, 2019

Child abuse

Taken from 85 newspapers, the results are horrifying: 3,832 cases of sexual abuse were reported in 2018.
April 05, 2019

Strength in diversity

ANY public institution that seeks to serve the people recognises that its workforce must reflect the demographics of...
Updated April 04, 2019

Bhutto’s legacy

40 years after his execution, ZAB ─ though a controversial figure for many ─ remains a potent symbol of resistance.
April 04, 2019

Rules for NAB

A RECENT report in this paper on a meeting between civil officers and the NAB chairman at the KP Civil Secretariat...
April 04, 2019

Toxic water

ACCORDING to a recent report in this paper, samples of chicken feed and water collected from various poultry farms...