April 06, 2019

Children, woman among 6 injured in 'unprovoked' firing across LoC by India: ISPR

Dawn.comApril 05, 2019

An Indian army soldier guards the heavily militarised Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan. — Dawn/File
Six civilians, including four children and a woman, were injured when Indian troops resorted to "unprovoked" firing in Chirikot Sector across the Line of Control (LoC), the military's media wing, said in a statement on Friday.

ISPR said that Indian forces targeted civilian population in the attack. It further said that all the injured were transferred to hospital for treatment.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted Indian army posts in retaliation, according to the official mouthpiece of the military.

The LoC violation is the latest in a series this week. On Monday, an elderly villager had died and two women and three young boys were injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in unrelenting ceasefire violations by Indian troops, officials had said.

A day later, the ISPR said that three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred due to unprovoked firing by the Indian army at Rakhchikri Sector in Rawalkot.

Comments (2)

Ash20
Apr 05, 2019 10:33pm

Why there are only children and women on the LOC? Are men hiding in the bunkers and leave children and women outside?

Rajesh
Apr 05, 2019 11:06pm

Why always only woman and children ?

