TV shows must seek clearance from ISPR before inviting retd military officers: Pemra

Sanaullah KhanApril 05, 2019

Pemra notes that discussions featuring retired personnel "mostly switch from security matters to politics. ─ Dawn/File
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has instructed all television channels to seek prior clearance from Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) before inviting retired military officers on news and current affairs programmes "to solicit their views on matters of national security".

The media regulator, in a notification dated April 4 (Thursday), stated that "concerned quarters" have observed that retired military officers, when invited on TV programmes, "are usually not fully conversant with the latest defence and security developments due to their service background and post-retirement time".

Pemra further noted that discussions featuring such retired personnel "mostly switch from security matters to politics, which inadvertently embroils military officers into political debate" — a situation it described as "undesirable".

Subsequently, the regulator directed TV networks to seek ISPR's clearance when inviting former military officers as "defence analysts", and if the discussion involves non-security matters, the guest be introduced simply as an "analyst".

ISPR's permission must be sought in either case, said Pemra, warning that it requires "strict compliance" on this.

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
j
Apr 05, 2019 09:53pm

Good idea to prevent self proclaimed gurus; as a rule, tv channels should also make sure that only intellectually sound personalities are given airtime.

Recommend 0
R K HASTIR
Apr 05, 2019 10:02pm

Good going—keep it up.

Recommend 0
Raza
Apr 05, 2019 10:09pm

So ISPR will ensure only those who comply to their narrative can come on TV shows. Censorship is attaining new heights in Pakistan. Interesting!!!

Recommend 0
Noah
Apr 05, 2019 10:09pm

Why can’t TV shows discuss latest scientific and technological achievements on prime time instead

Recommend 0

