'Govt isn't going anywhere but you are going to jail,' PM Khan hits back at Zardari

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday invited PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari to stage a sit-in against the government in Islamabad if they so wish, saying their efforts to bring down the PTI government would not succeed.

Addressing a large public gathering in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber district, the premier hit back at the PPP leadership after they hinted at launching a movement against Khan's government and putting Islamabad under siege at a rally a day earlier.

"Zardari sahab, no matter how hard you push ... no government is going anywhere. But you are going to jail," he told the former president.

He alleged that people had been paid "Rs200, Rs500" to attend the gathering held by the PPP on the occasion of the 40th death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on Thursday.

Addressing Zardari's statement that he would call on PPP workers to march on Islamabad, Khan said: "Asif Zardari, know that a dharna is successful only when you share the people's grief and stand up for them."

"I invite you and your son, come and stage a dharna in Islamabad," the prime minister continued, adding that he will not only arrange containers for the PPP leaders but also provide them food.

"But it is my challenge [to you] to spend one week in a container," he said, claiming they would not be able to do so because politicians become leaders with their struggles and not by claiming that they "have inherited a political party".

Prime Minister Khan also shot back at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who has announced he will launch a 'million march' to "get rid of this fascist government".

Recalling that Rehman had been "clean-bowled" in the 2018 general elections, the premier said the Maulana will not get another chance to be part of the government despite his efforts.

He said the PTI government has been in office for only seven months but the opposition has already been claiming that the government has failed.

"The real issue is that they are pressuring us so that we give them an NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance-like deal] for the money they have laundered out of the country," Khan alleged.

He asked members of the opposition parties to "come and answer to the courts" if they are guiltless instead of fleeing off to Britain.

