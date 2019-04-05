DAWN.COM

'Govt isn't going anywhere but you are going to jail,' PM Khan hits back at Zardari

Dawn.comUpdated April 05, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a public gathering in Jamrud on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday invited PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari to stage a sit-in against the government in Islamabad if they so wish, saying their efforts to bring down the PTI government would not succeed.

Addressing a large public gathering in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber district, the premier hit back at the PPP leadership after they hinted at launching a movement against Khan's government and putting Islamabad under siege at a rally a day earlier.

"Zardari sahab, no matter how hard you push ... no government is going anywhere. But you are going to jail," he told the former president.

Read: No pardon for ‘corrupt’ opposition leaders: PM

He alleged that people had been paid "Rs200, Rs500" to attend the gathering held by the PPP on the occasion of the 40th death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on Thursday.

Addressing Zardari's statement that he would call on PPP workers to march on Islamabad, Khan said: "Asif Zardari, know that a dharna is successful only when you share the people's grief and stand up for them."

"I invite you and your son, come and stage a dharna in Islamabad," the prime minister continued, adding that he will not only arrange containers for the PPP leaders but also provide them food.

"But it is my challenge [to you] to spend one week in a container," he said, claiming they would not be able to do so because politicians become leaders with their struggles and not by claiming that they "have inherited a political party".

Prime Minister Khan also shot back at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who has announced he will launch a 'million march' to "get rid of this fascist government".

Recalling that Rehman had been "clean-bowled" in the 2018 general elections, the premier said the Maulana will not get another chance to be part of the government despite his efforts.

He said the PTI government has been in office for only seven months but the opposition has already been claiming that the government has failed.

"The real issue is that they are pressuring us so that we give them an NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance-like deal] for the money they have laundered out of the country," Khan alleged.

He asked members of the opposition parties to "come and answer to the courts" if they are guiltless instead of fleeing off to Britain.

More to follow.

Comments (9)

Qaiser Ahmed
Apr 05, 2019 04:59pm

Walk like a lion and speak like a lion. The only language these shameful criminals understand.

Recommend 0
Dev Mehta
Apr 05, 2019 05:15pm

Hard to say if he is bent on sending the all opposition to jail and ECL on his own or the military is making him do this to make the whole political system look ineffective and threadbare for another round after Musharraf. Either way, IK is busy playing this fiddle while the economy and growth are badly failing his promises.

Recommend 0
Md. Asghar
Apr 05, 2019 05:25pm

The government has to be tough with this looters' feudal mafia for the good of the country.

Recommend 0
Amir
Apr 05, 2019 05:25pm

With u IK all the way......

Recommend 0
shuaib
Apr 05, 2019 05:26pm

Govt not going anywhere.........Do we really have one!!!

Recommend 0
Md. Asghar
Apr 05, 2019 05:33pm

The legal accountability authorities have to move faster against the looters mafia who have done so much damage to the country.

Recommend 0
al
Apr 05, 2019 05:39pm

Well done PM...

Recommend 0
PAKISTANI
Apr 05, 2019 05:44pm

yes we knw govt is going no where because this govt has no plan and direction and is incapable to move the country forward towards prosperity

Recommend 0
Fayyaz khan
Apr 05, 2019 05:45pm

Can PPP accept challenge?

Recommend 0

