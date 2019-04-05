NAB conducts raid at Lahore residence in connection with Hamza Shehbaz's assets case

A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is "conducting a raid" at 96-H Model Town in Lahore, believed to be the residence of Hamza Shehbaz, in connection with a case of assets beyond known income against the PML-N leader.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and sources in the bureau confirmed the raid. Hamza, the son of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, is the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

The NAB team is reportedly still present at the house. A number of PML-N workers and supporters have gathered outside 96-H. TV footage showed PML-N workers staging a sit-in outside the residence and raising slogans against NAB.

NAB sources told DawnNewsTV that the bureau carried out the raid because Hamza was allegedly "not cooperating" in a case of amassing assets beyond means against him.

Aurangzeb told DawnNewsTV that the NAB team came to the 96-H Model Town residence "without any permission, warrant or intimation". She alleged that personnel of the accountability watchdog entered the house after manhandling its security guards and are now carrying out a search.

Aurangzeb alleged that NAB could not find any evidence of corruption against Shehbaz and so it has resorted to "petty tactics" by raiding people's "private residences".

"Under what law are the [raids] being conducted? Are Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz terrorists?" she asked, accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan of backing the action.

PML-N leaders who arrived outside the residence after hearing of the raid strongly criticised the government and Prime Minister Khan.

They said that party workers have started assembling outside the house. "We will not tolerate [the] hooliganism of NAB," said a local PML-N leader.

"They are diverting the attention [of the nation] from inflation," said another leader.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.