NAB conducts raid at Lahore residence in connection with Hamza Shehbaz's assets case
A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is "conducting a raid" at 96-H Model Town in Lahore, believed to be the residence of Hamza Shehbaz, in connection with a case of assets beyond known income against the PML-N leader.
PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and sources in the bureau confirmed the raid. Hamza, the son of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, is the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly.
The NAB team is reportedly still present at the house. A number of PML-N workers and supporters have gathered outside 96-H. TV footage showed PML-N workers staging a sit-in outside the residence and raising slogans against NAB.
NAB sources told DawnNewsTV that the bureau carried out the raid because Hamza was allegedly "not cooperating" in a case of amassing assets beyond means against him.
Aurangzeb told DawnNewsTV that the NAB team came to the 96-H Model Town residence "without any permission, warrant or intimation". She alleged that personnel of the accountability watchdog entered the house after manhandling its security guards and are now carrying out a search.
Aurangzeb alleged that NAB could not find any evidence of corruption against Shehbaz and so it has resorted to "petty tactics" by raiding people's "private residences".
"Under what law are the [raids] being conducted? Are Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz terrorists?" she asked, accusing Prime Minister Imran Khan of backing the action.
PML-N leaders who arrived outside the residence after hearing of the raid strongly criticised the government and Prime Minister Khan.
They said that party workers have started assembling outside the house. "We will not tolerate [the] hooliganism of NAB," said a local PML-N leader.
"They are diverting the attention [of the nation] from inflation," said another leader.
This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
Comments (15)
Another one to be jailed ? achievements none !
Please find something NAB. Dont ridicule yourself further. Admit that Saudi model works.
Good! But we need more action than this
Afterall ......
Good. But please do not forget Khatak Sb for leading corruption in BRT
NAB is a government institute used by the government to control its opponents. Our economy is tumbling and Imran Khan is at all out war with the opposition. Also it seems that corrupt only exists in Internal Sindh and Punjab now a days, whereas Angels live in KP, Balochistan and certain regions of Karachi.
It is a NAB of PMLn and PPP... they made it to blackmail each other but forgot that same NAB would be a pain in the head for them one day....
Did NAB find gold bricks, foreign currency and private documents of secret deals during PMLN's government? In my view, Hamza is trained by his father with the art of dirty tricks and corrupt practices, so it is unlikely that NAB would have found any evidence of documents showing black transactions. (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).
They are economic terrorist...and Hit men...Please refer to recent ruling of SC...NAB arrest any one... including so called Elite class.....
We stand by NAB good job keep up to wreck corruption
If you loot our nation's wealth or have looted nations treasury, you should expect unexpected visitors at anytime. Law is getting strong against these mafia who have looted and plundered our nations for decades, law is coming fast for all grand looters and their fellow abettors. Better watch out!
Question to Ms. Aurangzeb, under what law did Nawaz Sharif and family looted the wealth that belongs to Pakistan? Word of advice to Aurangzeb, leave PML now like majority of former backers of Nawaz Sharif did. If she continues to support Nawaz Sharif, her time will be coming soon. She will be facing NAB herself on her wrong doings.
I would like the looted money recovered but if that is not possible for any weirder reason then I can live with there harsh jail sentences as well.
Let NAB play its positive role and recover looted money,a fact that during last 10 years US$200 B have been Siphoned out of this country by the ex rulers who ever these are.Let make media hue and cry but please no advertisement by PTI.It seem they ate feeded by the corrupts.
"Are Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz terrorists?" "
Yes they are, ask Abid boxer and millions of people from Punjab