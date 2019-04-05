Hamza lashes out at NAB after raid on residence for his arrest

Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz on Friday lashed out at the government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after a NAB team seeking his arrest conducted a raid on his family's Model Town residence.

Earlier today, a NAB team conducted a raid on the 96-H house, believed to be Shehbaz Sharif's residence, allegedly because Hamza was "not cooperating" in the assets beyond means case, NAB sources told DawnNewsTV.

Vehicles are seen parked outside 96-H Model Town. — DawnNewsTV

NAB in a press release issued after the incident said that its Lahore team, armed with arrest warrants for Hamza, had raided the residence to take him into custody in the assets beyond means case and a money laundering case.

The press release noted that the Supreme Court has made it very clear that NAB does not need to inform suspects prior to their arrest.

It said that Hamza's guards had beaten members of the NAB team, tore their clothes, and threatened their lives.

The NAB statement added: "Therefore, there has been a clear violation of the law by Hamza Shehbaz."

"Those who interfere in NAB's legal action and the operations of the state will be proceeded against as per the law," the statement added.

NAB sources told DawnNewsTV that the bureau carried out the raid because Hamza was allegedly "not cooperating" in a case of amassing assets beyond means against him.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb alleged that the NAB team had entered the residence "without any permission, warrant or prior intimation". She said that NAB personnel had scuffled with the private security guards at the house and then carried out a search of the residence.

Spokesperson for the Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Gill said that NAB is an autonomous institution and does not require the government's permission to carry out any action. He rejected criticism of NAB by the opposition and claimed that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf "doesn't believe in political victimisation".

He said the Punjab government will provide further assistance to NAB, if asked, as a constitutional obligation.

'Felt like we are terrorists'

Hamza Shehbaz, while addressing a press conference following the incident, said he had felt like a terrorist because of the way NAB had raided the residence.

"The sanctity of the home was violated," he said. "We are Pakistanis [...] For the first time, I felt like we are terrorists, the way the raid was conducted."

"Hamza Shahbaz is a Pakistani. Whenever I was given a notice, I would appear before NAB. I will not tell you the way they spoke to me," he said.

Hamza, whose name had been placed on the Exit Control List, was permitted by a court to travel abroad in February as his newborn daughter was to undergo a cardiac procedure due to complications at birth.

"May God give the nation's daughter's health. My daughter was fighting for her life and Niazi sahab played politics on that as well," he claimed, adding that he had returned to Pakistan a day before the relief granted to him by the Lahore High Court expired.

The MPA then spoke of NAB's "humiliating treatment" and then referred to retired brigadier Asad Munir who had taken his own life earlier this year.

"The way that NAB humiliates people ─ should I take my own life?" Hamza asked. "NAB has become deadly."

"Yesterday the Council of Islamic Ideology also said that handcuffing people is humiliation," he added.

"Bohat Superman ban ke aye thay," Hamza said of the NAB team. He showed a document that he described as a court order. "I have a court order saying that I will be informed 10 days prior to arrest," he said, adding that the court told him he would be given an opportunity to make a case for obtaining bail as well.

"What was the need for this step?" he asked, pointing out that he was regularly appearing before NAB when summoned.

In addition to the assets beyond means case, Hamza is facing an inquiry into the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. According to the NAB, Hamza and his younger brother Salman Shehbaz being directors of the sugar mills got constructed a bridge linking to their mills out of public money in Chiniot. It said an amount of Rs200 million was approved by then chief minister Shehbaz Sharif for the construction of the bridge.

PML-N workers stage sit-in

Following reports of the raid, a number of PML-N workers and supporters gathered outside the house and staged a sit-in, raising slogans against NAB.

PML-N workers stage a sit-in outside the Sharifs' house. — DawnNewsTV

PML-N leaders who arrived outside the residence after hearing of the raid strongly criticised the government and Prime Minister Khan.

They said that party workers have started assembling outside the house. "We will not tolerate [the] hooliganism of NAB," said a local PML-N leader.

"They are diverting the attention [of the nation] from inflation," said another leader.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.