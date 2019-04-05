DAWN.COM

Intra-Afghan dialogue a vital component of reconciliation process, Qureshi tells US special envoy

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated April 05, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said discussions taking place among Afghans were an important part of the Afghan peace process, while meeting with US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad. — Photo provided by author
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Friday that intra-Afghan dialogue is a key component of the Afghan reconciliation process.

From Doha to Moscow, the Taliban have been meeting an array of envoys with competing interests in Afghanistan, from the US ─ eager to withdraw its troops after a 17-year war ─ to politicians in Kabul jostling for power.

The Taliban have, however, refused to hold talks Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's US-backed administration, accusing it of being a puppet regime. The Afghan government has denied the allegations.

US Secretary of State's Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad was scheduled to visit Qatar, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Jordan, London and Brussels before returning to Washington on April 10.

Khalilzad, who arrived in Islamabad today after wrapping up a five-day trip to Afghanistan, held meetings in the capital with the foreign secretary and the foreign minister.

During his meeting with Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the US envoy shared updates on his meetings in Afghanistan and the dynamics of the intra-Afghan dialogue, the FO statement said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, while appreciating Khalilzad's efforts, stated that intra-Afghan dialogue is a vital component of the reconciliation process. He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the peace process, the press release added.

Earlier today, Khalilzad, along with an inter-agency delegation, held delegation-level talks with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua. Janjua was assisted by senior officials from the Foreign Affairs and Defence ministries. During the talks, important affairs, including progress made in the Afghan reconciliation process, were discussed.

The foreign secretary also briefed Khalilzad on a telephone conversation between Qureshi and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Both sides agreed to remain engaged to pursue the reconciliation process, the FO stated.

The US envoy will also meet with high level political and military leadership of Pakistan.

Comments (9)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
M. Saeed
Apr 05, 2019 01:52pm

We should be more concerned about getting rid of our thankless and society spoiling millions of Afghan refugees.

Recommend 0
HA
Apr 05, 2019 02:10pm

Under any circumstances do not agree on letting Afghans stay in Pakistan please. Enough is enough

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Apr 05, 2019 02:33pm

Tell him to go back.. he is not welcome here.

Recommend 0
Md. Asghar
Apr 05, 2019 03:12pm

To solve the Afghanistan's issue the USA's confused political games in the region have to be clarified.

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Apr 05, 2019 03:24pm

What will the Taliban do for work in civil society? I hate to think.

Recommend 0
Javed
Apr 05, 2019 03:35pm

Truer words have never been spoken.

Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 05, 2019 04:04pm

@M. Saeed,
In my everyday dealings I have found the Afghan refugees to be more honest and hardworking than our own natives. My perception has changed now and yours will too after you spend time with them.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Apr 05, 2019 04:15pm

How grateful the US guy looks!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmaod
Apr 05, 2019 04:23pm

Great advice given to the U.S. special envoy by the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Nevertheless, in the corridors of power in Washington, D.C. led by the racist, bigot, prejudiced, liar and biased Donald Trump and his corrupt, cruel, crooked, cunning and criminal cronies, who cares?

Recommend 0

