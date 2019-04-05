DAWN.COM

No Pakistani F-16 shot down by India, US officials find: report

Dawn.comUpdated April 05, 2019

A 2009 photograph by the USAF showing an F-16D Block 52+ 'Fighting Falcon' undergoing testing in the US prior to delivery to the Pakistan Air Force. ─ Wikimedia Commons/File
A 2009 photograph by the USAF showing an F-16D Block 52+ 'Fighting Falcon' undergoing testing in the US prior to delivery to the Pakistan Air Force. ─ Wikimedia Commons/File

United States (US) officials did a count of Islamabad's F-16 jets recently and found that none were missing, contradicting India's claims that it shot down a Pakistani fighter jet amid heightened tensions between both countries after the Pulwama attack, according to a report published on the Foreign Policy magazine's website on Thursday.

Following the conflict between the two countries in February, India had claimed that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had used F-16s to target Indian military installations after crossing the Line of Control. As "proof", what looked like a piece of an AMRAAM missile was shown, which Indian media insisted could only have been fired by a Pakistani F-16.

Read more: 2 Indian aircraft violating Pakistani airspace shot down; pilot arrested

Indian media also claimed that before the Indian plane was shot down and its pilot captured by Pakistani forces, an Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG-21 Bison had shot down a PAF F-16 aircraft.

Pakistan had rubbished the Indian reports, making a counter-claim that two aircraft did indeed go down, but both belonged to India. One crashed on Pakistani soil, while the other managed to return to Indian occupied Kashmir.

New Delhi had also insisted that Pakistan’s alleged use of F-16s against India meant that Islamabad stood in violation of its sales agreement with the US. The US State Department had refused to take a position on India's complaint against Pakistan over using F-16s in the air battle.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), reacting to the Foreign Policy report said: "Allah be praised, truth always prevails. Time for India to speak truth about false claims & actual losses on their side including the second aircraft shot down by Pakistan."

"India needs introspection, especially over atrocities in IOK [Indian-occupied Kashmir]. Region needs peace, progress & prosperity," he added.

Read more: Foreign journalists find holes in Indian narrative on F-16 usage, Balakot strike

According to the new report, which quotes two senior US defence officials who have knowledge of the count, one of the senior US defence officials told Foreign Policy that Pakistan had invited the US to count its F-16 planes after the incident "as part of an end-user agreement signed when the foreign military sale was finalised".

Foreign Policy added that Washington generally requires countries it strikes such agreements with to allow US officials to inspect equipment on a regular basis and to ensure that it is accounted for and safe.

The official explained that some of the aircraft were not immediately available for inspection after the Pak-India back-and-forth, so it took US personnel a few weeks to account for all the jets. When the count was finally conducted, all F-16s employed by the PAF were accounted for, Foreign Policy reported.

Read more: Villagers near Balakot say nobody killed or injured by Indian aircraft

An associate professor of political science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Vipin Narang, told FP that although the news likely won't affect Indian voters, it may affect Delhi's dealings with Pakistan in the future.

"As details come out, it looks worse and worse for the Indians," Narang said. "It looks increasingly like India failed to impose significant costs on Pakistan, but lost a plane and a helicopter of its own in the process."

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

On DawnNews

Comments (195)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Prateik
Apr 05, 2019 10:47am

The Pentagon official statement is not out yet.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 05, 2019 10:47am

Well now that F16 issue is settled forever. No India please understand your news is full frivolous, non factual stories, and sadly Pakistani news channels are following that line too but not at Indian level as of yet .

I love you all.

Come together family of Sindhu River or Tamil Dharti where ever we live we belong to these origins.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Apr 05, 2019 10:47am

Shame on India !

Recommend 0
J Ahsan
Apr 05, 2019 10:47am

Chowkidaar’s liar liar pants on fire

Recommend 0
Zahid
Apr 05, 2019 10:47am

Indian government may like to fool it's people as long as it wants but reality is India has been humbled and humiliated in post Pulwama incidents

Recommend 0
Ritz
Apr 05, 2019 10:49am

We have to wait for official US statement, only then things would be clearer.

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Apr 05, 2019 10:49am

For domestic consumption, indian lies are no lies..?!

Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 05, 2019 10:50am

‘As details come out, it looks worse and worse for the Indians," Narang said. "It looks increasingly like India failed to impose significant costs on Pakistan, but lost a plane and a helicopter of its own in the process."

Pakistan imposed significant costs on India. India will never be of a position to impose any costs on pakistan. Until they realise that ,india will suffer every time.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 05, 2019 10:51am

In the end both Pakistan and India are fooled by US selling both of us weapons and let us fight while they love seeing two blood brothers fight.

We are fooled by West and Politicians, who both pocket money at the cost of our people's well being and our sacred soldiers blood.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Recommend 0
Maverick
Apr 05, 2019 10:51am

enough said.

Recommend 0
Chowkidar
Apr 05, 2019 10:51am

Good for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Mukesh
Apr 05, 2019 10:52am

What does Modi have to say now?

Recommend 0
Waqas
Apr 05, 2019 10:54am

I'm waiting for Indians and their excuses. Never seen such an insecure nation.

Recommend 0
Azhar Khan
Apr 05, 2019 10:55am

Third party verification should be sufficient to prove Indian government is misleading the people. What a way to win elections!

Recommend 0
ZZQ
Apr 05, 2019 10:55am

lols... but summed it up rightly in the end that it wont matter to the Indian Populace who has been fed War Mongering Dreams by its petty media.

Recommend 0
Queen
Apr 05, 2019 10:55am

Surprise for Indians.

Recommend 0
Yousaf
Apr 05, 2019 10:58am

Alhamdulillah

Recommend 0
Superb
Apr 05, 2019 10:58am

Why unnamed senior US official ? What a joke !!!

Recommend 0
Waqas Khan
Apr 05, 2019 10:58am

India made that claim for a new Bollywood movie, even their janta know,s whose the liar.

Recommend 0
Tahir
Apr 05, 2019 10:59am

This report just confirms that Indian Govt and it's Armed Forces are LIARS!.

Recommend 0
Gaz
Apr 05, 2019 11:00am

IAF is not only incompetent but a proven internationally to tell lies.

Recommend 0
zebswati
Apr 05, 2019 11:00am

Bollywood has major influence on the Indian Media and now looks like effecting the Psychic of Indian Armed forces ,they all talk big and do nothing ! but love to be Dabangg !. !!

Recommend 0
Askari
Apr 05, 2019 11:01am

In a bollywood world: Surgical strike happened, F16 was shot down and in that act of valor Abhinandan crossed the border, team of commandos probable entered Pakistan as well.

In real world: 2 tries down, 2 of own planes down, shot own helicopter, all F16 accounted for,.Abhinandan enjoying tea after being captured. Flying coffins crashing weeks following. Joke around the world

But of course INDIA WILL DECIDE ITS PATH.

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Apr 05, 2019 11:01am

Hahaha. India in a shame. Big big liars

Recommend 0
Stealthy
Apr 05, 2019 11:02am

I am expecting a silence in the neighborhood.

Recommend 0
topbrass
Apr 05, 2019 11:02am

Who was the second pilot

Recommend 0
Masood
Apr 05, 2019 11:02am

Pulwama incident was also custom made!

Recommend 0
Kamran
Apr 05, 2019 11:04am

5 bucks no indian fellow will Comment on this article

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Apr 05, 2019 11:04am

Now Russia please also count your Sukhois. I believe there will be some missing.

Recommend 0
Semaak
Apr 05, 2019 11:05am

modi lies for election purposes. indians must open their eyes and say no to hatred and bigotry for the well being of everyone in South Asia especially Kashmiris.

Recommend 0
Md. osman Gani
Apr 05, 2019 11:06am

Very nice statement which is encouraging.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 05, 2019 11:06am

Were the F-16s counted by US personnel? Why? Do they have that right to verify the number of planes of a particular type after every engagement with an enemy which takes place?

Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 05, 2019 11:07am

India exposed!

Recommend 0
Jayakumar
Apr 05, 2019 11:07am

Where is the second pilot?

Recommend 0
Corruptionfreesociety
Apr 05, 2019 11:07am

Modi has embarrassed India on international forum.he will Lose big time in the elections.

Recommend 0
Shehryar
Apr 05, 2019 11:08am

@ all indians It goes like this in our Urdu " jhoot k paon nahi hote"

Recommend 0
Asad
Apr 05, 2019 11:09am

Modi along with liers in indian media has yet again fooled the docile indians.

Recommend 0
Masood
Apr 05, 2019 11:09am

The report also tarnishes the Indian reputation as a nation aspiring to become a world leader.

Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 05, 2019 11:09am

Let the US confirm this

Recommend 0
Bilal Mustafa
Apr 05, 2019 11:10am

@Prateik, Haha

Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 05, 2019 11:12am

So what are now in News in india????

Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 05, 2019 11:13am

Indian lies getting exposed day by day

Recommend 0
Sds
Apr 05, 2019 11:14am

A lie has no legs to stand on. More humiliation for Indian government.

Recommend 0
Shahid
Apr 05, 2019 11:14am

Pleas, both countries should show more maturity and end this finger pointing exercise.

Recommend 0
Naeem Raja
Apr 05, 2019 11:16am

Indians have yet again found to be compulsive liars. Their surgical strikes & befitting replies are all manufactured for internal consumption. The use of Amraam missile was extrapolated to the downing of a F16. BJP's masses buy the Indian media narrative without a question.

Most Indian papers won't carry the story and if they do they will disable comments. Seems they win their wars in the scripted Bollywood world only.

Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 05, 2019 11:17am

@Prateik, Still living in self denial.

Recommend 0
Salman
Apr 05, 2019 11:20am

IAF and Indian Government are all time liars

Recommend 0
Khalid
Apr 05, 2019 11:20am

India is the nation who is in rush to be assume a super power status, totally disillusioned, Bollywood is the main reason for this; they think by using jargons such as "surgical strike" or entering into the borders of a sovergn country will make them super power.

Recommend 0
Must learn
Apr 05, 2019 11:20am

Another embarrassment for India after false claim about Balakot. In fact the vote bank of BJP bound to decline, after so many false claims.

Recommend 0
Raza
Apr 05, 2019 11:21am

No indian here??

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Apr 05, 2019 11:21am

Let the competent authority issue statement from US.

Recommend 0
SAA
Apr 05, 2019 11:21am

There is an ancient saying " Once you base the foundation of your narrative on a Lie, then; you instrument your own undoing" seems to apply to India aptly.

Recommend 0
Shahmeer
Apr 05, 2019 11:21am

@ Mukesh. You nailed it bro. :D

Recommend 0
Rajesh
Apr 05, 2019 11:23am

Any video proof by Pakistan govt shows F-16 not used?

Recommend 0
SATT
Apr 05, 2019 11:23am

What is the proof ?

Recommend 0
Saad
Apr 05, 2019 11:24am

Now the continuous indian propaganda should end.They should be ashamed of fooling their people. Russia should count all the migs and su30 mki as there will be few missing from indian inventory. The whole indian narrative is based on false claims

Recommend 0
Pankaj Kumar
Apr 05, 2019 11:25am

sparticularly I don't believe unnamed US officials. I think it was unnamed officials who caused Iraq invasion for finding weapons of mass destruction.

Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 05, 2019 11:26am

Bollywood ends at the LoC

Recommend 0
kp
Apr 05, 2019 11:26am

Dear All, There is a huge population in india who do not belive what Government says specially this Modi Government. Earlier there were no Surgical strikes and this time Modi just killed some innocent trees. Wake up Bhaqts and ask proofs, Be logical and rational. Yes i voted for him last time and maybe this time too because we can`t tolerate Corrupt Communal Congress either. We dont have another leader. This is our dilemma.

Recommend 0
FAZ
Apr 05, 2019 11:26am

@Prateik,
You seriously think US will insult an ally like that. Specially when their all favourite Modi gee's is going for an election drive?

Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 05, 2019 11:27am

As if we didn’t know this already. IAF planes can hardly fly straight without crashing, how on earth would they have downed an F16?

Recommend 0
Syed A Zaidi
Apr 05, 2019 11:27am

@Jayakumar, please ask Israeli's.

Recommend 0
Raj vats
Apr 05, 2019 11:28am

Unnamed official ?

Recommend 0
Sha b
Apr 05, 2019 11:31am

Allowing and Counting war jets is not against sovereignty ?

Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 05, 2019 11:31am

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, We are neither brothers nor relatives. Kashmiris are our brothers not Tamils and Assamese. IOK should join pakistan and india should live in peace.

Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 05, 2019 11:33am

@topbrass, Israeli.

Recommend 0
Last Word
Apr 05, 2019 11:33am

US has not issued any statement that it counted F-16 on ground.

Recommend 0
SAK
Apr 05, 2019 11:34am

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, please be corrected. Pakistan and Indians are not blood brothers.

Recommend 0
Sha b
Apr 05, 2019 11:38am

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, when f16 are not used why pakistan allowed us to count them ?

Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 05, 2019 11:41am

@Jayakumar, “Where is the second pilot?”

Ask your chowkidar. He will provide the answer you want. He knows everything.

Recommend 0
Sajjad choudhry
Apr 05, 2019 11:41am

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, brother it's India who is in warmongering with Pakistan, unlike to that Pakistan wanted peace with all its neighbours including India

Recommend 0
Akram
Apr 05, 2019 11:42am

@Jayakumar, “Where is the second pilot?”

Where are 300 dead terrorists?

Recommend 0
AsadWarraich
Apr 05, 2019 11:44am

Further embarrassment for India coming before elections. Now Modi can't make fools out of simpleton Indians by claiming to have shot down a PAF F16. This report contradicts India's baseless lies about the Feb 27 event.

Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
Apr 05, 2019 11:46am

Modi fans still in denial

Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Apr 05, 2019 11:48am

@Prateik, OMG, what does it take for you people to understand the truth???.

Recommend 0
Aamir
Apr 05, 2019 11:50am

@Prateik, come on man! What will it take for people like you to believe ( I know you do at heart that Indian media and govt continue to lie to the public) . Give it up.. Face the music and stop listening to your drama department ( Indian news media). We all know even you do as well that all of this including the Pulwama attack staged by Modi and the gang for elections and to make it worst something of this nature was well anticipated by anyone with a shred of common sense. Please all parties need to come to their senses and work toward peace since we already have seen war is NOT the solution and never been!

Cheers brother Prateik!

Recommend 0
Raja Farhat Abbas
Apr 05, 2019 11:51am

@Prateik, It doesn't matter if the likes of you believe or not, the world knows the truth.!

Recommend 0
Raj
Apr 05, 2019 11:51am

Where is that FP magazine report? any link?

Recommend 0
Jimmy
Apr 05, 2019 11:52am

@Prateik, you want more embarassment.

Recommend 0
Zyn A
Apr 05, 2019 11:53am

Why no access to balakot even after a month.

Recommend 0
Queen
Apr 05, 2019 11:53am

@Prateik, They have not released because they don't want to embarrass India.

Recommend 0
Yousaf
Apr 05, 2019 11:55am

Alhamdulillah

Recommend 0
Khany
Apr 05, 2019 12:02pm

Indians will still deny it

Recommend 0
Raj
Apr 05, 2019 12:02pm

US state department declined to comment, neither rejected nor accepted Indian claim. Why can't USA govt/state department reject Indian claim of shooting down an F16? Some unnamed US officer's statement is not the official USA statement.

Recommend 0
ismailnust20
Apr 05, 2019 12:06pm

@Prateik, why on earth would pentagon give such statements ?

Recommend 0
zf
Apr 05, 2019 12:06pm

@Prateik, ok, keep living in fool's paradise. You should think about the next excuse once the statement is out.

Recommend 0
Hindukush
Apr 05, 2019 12:08pm

Where is the flood of Indian comments?

Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Apr 05, 2019 12:10pm

Modi's India is ruling on lies.

Recommend 0
GHALIBJEEE
Apr 05, 2019 12:10pm

@Prateik, We understand you are a Modi Bakht, and logic and reasoning does not matter to you.

Recommend 0
Alien
Apr 05, 2019 12:10pm

@Prateik, Pentagon won’t issue a statement on this matter. In certain instances messages are leaked thru the media.

Recommend 0
Arsalan Alvi
Apr 05, 2019 12:10pm

@Prateik, I can feel your pain

Recommend 0
dawood
Apr 05, 2019 12:12pm

@SHAHID SATTAR, read again, Pakistan Invited them to ensure Indian lies are exposed.

Recommend 0
Jigar
Apr 05, 2019 12:13pm

Now Indians will say that Pakistan somehow put the plane back together.

Recommend 0
ramaba
Apr 05, 2019 12:14pm

Let us wait for the official confirmation.

If Indian claims are not accurate, then IAF is accountable

Recommend 0
Usman
Apr 05, 2019 12:15pm

Suggestion to Indians, that refrain from making a claim of downing Pakistani F16 as it will create more embarrassment for them.

Recommend 0
sfomann
Apr 05, 2019 12:15pm

Why are the Indians so obsessed with the F-16s? Did you hear us complain that you used Migs? Even If we did use F16, does that mean you won the war? Looks like you are not able to digest that you lost pretty badly and now trying to drum up unnecessary information to hide your embarrassment.

Recommend 0
Insaaf hoga zaroor hoga
Apr 05, 2019 12:15pm

Wake up India. Stop being fed lies.

Recommend 0
hamid shafiq
Apr 05, 2019 12:15pm

@Prateik, why pentagon give official statement? OK he can come and counted the numbers which cannot change.

Recommend 0
Raghu
Apr 05, 2019 12:16pm

I feel very sad for indian channels propounding fake news and also war hysteria. Today My Nation Media let us down ! :( I started disbelieving you from today.! .

Jai Hind

Recommend 0
Amber Khan
Apr 05, 2019 12:17pm

Chowkidar is drowning india

Recommend 0
Tarique Paul
Apr 05, 2019 12:20pm

@ZZQ, illiteracy can be taken advantage of on both sides by the politicians when people can be bought.

Recommend 0
secular
Apr 05, 2019 12:21pm

@SkyHawk,
this is a news by a magazine. Not a official news.

Recommend 0
Venkatadevaraya
Apr 05, 2019 12:24pm

relief for Pakistan congrats.

Recommend 0
Alien
Apr 05, 2019 12:25pm

@A shah, They already did thru the media.

Recommend 0
Venkatadevaraya
Apr 05, 2019 12:26pm

@Mukesh, claim by Indian airforce not Modi

Recommend 0
Naeemullah
Apr 05, 2019 12:26pm

@A shah, hahahaha hahahaha

Recommend 0
Sameer
Apr 05, 2019 12:26pm

Ouch. Thats got to hurt

Recommend 0
Shahryar Shirazi
Apr 05, 2019 12:27pm

Slow cap!

Recommend 0
Babu
Apr 05, 2019 12:27pm

Let us wait for Pentagon official confirmation.

Recommend 0
majid
Apr 05, 2019 12:28pm

I have lost count of instances when India got embarrassed.

Recommend 0
Mrs Quddoos
Apr 05, 2019 12:29pm

India badly needs the renewal of political leadership and military n strategic policies.... none of the states in the region or for that matter international community at large is going to further support India s hegemonic plans .

Recommend 0
Masoud
Apr 05, 2019 12:30pm

Lies after lies this is the reality of Modi government. Modi has gone so far wirh hie lies that for him national shame and pride is nothing. He has also forced his armed forces to endorse his lies. Now he will say the American official perhaps don know head counting of F16.

Recommend 0
Shailesh
Apr 05, 2019 12:31pm

Modi Lier

Recommend 0
Ibrar Malik
Apr 05, 2019 12:34pm

@Prateik, when that happens, you can say: There is not statement from the White House yet.

Recommend 0
Mrs Quddoos
Apr 05, 2019 12:34pm

India badly needs to revise her political and strategic policies .

Recommend 0
R.Kannan
Apr 05, 2019 12:37pm

We will have to wait and seeif the news is actually correct. The Foreign Policy magazine has generally had an anti india bias and the sources are not verifiable.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 05, 2019 12:39pm

Another fake news about our F16 fighter jets and another setback for India! (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
Sabir, Punjab Pakistan
Apr 05, 2019 12:40pm

India also claimed they killed 350 terrorists ..heights of embarrassment no country in world knowledged india’s fake claims of 350 killed OR F-16. But entire world media published Pakistan’s air striked in India and captured of their pilot.

Recommend 0
atif
Apr 05, 2019 12:41pm

@Prateik, what you have said is like, everyone knows outside is raining but you are sitting in front of a weather channel to get the update ..if it will rain or not :)

Recommend 0
Zyn A
Apr 05, 2019 12:42pm

No access to balakot even after a month.

Recommend 0
Dev
Apr 05, 2019 12:43pm

Where are F16 given by Jordan

Recommend 0
Dev
Apr 05, 2019 12:45pm

@Mukesh, Modi has to say, where are F16 given by Jordan

Recommend 0
Murphy
Apr 05, 2019 12:47pm

Vipin Narang is a known Modi hater

Recommend 0
BAXAR
Apr 05, 2019 12:47pm

@Prateik, "The Pentagon official statement is not out yet." Don't you wonder why? The price of a statement in favor of India must be in discussion. What would India pay to US to issue such a statement, and what benefit?

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 05, 2019 12:56pm

@Sajjad choudhry , I agree with you anyone who wants to sit down and ask for solve our problems on the table is the just one. Pakistan's PM Khan is doing the right actions, specially by returning the capture pilot of Indian Air Force. I'm so proud of Mr Honorable PM.

Recommend 0
Abdul Latif khan
Apr 05, 2019 01:05pm

This statement shows the real face of India. Everything is totally based on allegations there.

Recommend 0
anwar imdad
Apr 05, 2019 01:17pm

BJP government foundation is laid on bunch of lies and propaganda. Indians please defeat BJP in the upcoming elections.

Recommend 0
Mac
Apr 05, 2019 01:17pm

It is sad that US can ask Pakistan to line up the planes for a head count whenever it wants. very rare for any country to allow that

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Apr 05, 2019 01:18pm

Modi is a liar....agreed....but can you name a politician who is not a liar......this whole phulwama-balakot episode was just a gimmick to win an election......india or pakistant won't start any war because the cost of waging a war and it's effect on economy will be huge....

Recommend 0
Majnu786
Apr 05, 2019 01:26pm

Many people drawing conclusions based on news article that quotes unnamed senior US officials. Not sure when will there be a official statement by US about this?

Recommend 0
ST
Apr 05, 2019 01:34pm

Why will they accept it? It shows that the plane lacks capability. The market share of LM will drop tremendously compared to Thunder. This is a market place, full of lies selling weapons to country who should not be at war. this is what US has done all over the World.

Recommend 0
KP Singh
Apr 05, 2019 01:37pm

By the way, how much is your Forex reserve? $4.5 bn - enough to support 4 months of import. Let us see how you plan to fuel your F16s with 9% inflation and no money in the wallet after cash runs dry !!

Wake up kids, the economy is the real battleground.

Recommend 0
ST
Apr 05, 2019 01:37pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, Very well said. As an Indian, I urge both countries to boost trade and work with each other. Else we will just end up buying weapons from US. Even for Pak economy, that is a good step forward.

Recommend 0
Dinesh
Apr 05, 2019 01:41pm

US has to say that. Else no one would buy these F16. Especially being shot down by a vintage Mig21.

Recommend 0
Abhey Gupta
Apr 05, 2019 01:44pm

I being an Indian accept that we lost Pakistan in the post Pulwama clashes. Our army is very weak. We all should admit it.

Recommend 0
A
Apr 05, 2019 01:46pm

Bottom line is you can not use it and must give an account for it.

Recommend 0
Observer#1
Apr 05, 2019 01:47pm

Let’s end this useless debate and focus on resolving issues.

Recommend 0
Ajmal
Apr 05, 2019 01:51pm

@Prateik, Stop beleiving everything your government says. How much more proof is required that they are lying. They also shot their own helicopter.

Recommend 0
Khurram India
Apr 05, 2019 01:52pm

Did they count Jordan's F16s?

Recommend 0
Texan
Apr 05, 2019 01:52pm

Where is the indian planes count?

Recommend 0
Nasir
Apr 05, 2019 01:55pm

@Rajesh, check your own ndtv news, you will get the answer.

Recommend 0
Sabir
Apr 05, 2019 01:56pm

Indian living in dream world.

Recommend 0
Umer
Apr 05, 2019 02:00pm

@Babu, How many names do you have??

Recommend 0
Rao
Apr 05, 2019 02:00pm

US must have forgotten to count F16s you got from Jordan

Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 05, 2019 02:08pm

India lost this round.

Recommend 0
Dev
Apr 05, 2019 02:09pm

@Kamran, so given 5 bucks, i tell you, its written in US magazine and reported by US, secondly Jordan has also given Pakistan F16 what about them and finally US will never accept that F16 were down by MIG

Recommend 0
NowWhat
Apr 05, 2019 02:10pm

Is it possible a dummy/lookalike model of F-16 was placed to fool the Americans?

Recommend 0
Khan
Apr 05, 2019 02:12pm

Now count Indian SU 30 also.India has lost 2 aircrafts.MiG 21 Bison and SU 30

Recommend 0
Sunil
Apr 05, 2019 02:13pm

Its not an official "report", but hearsay and no more. Don't get so excited.

Recommend 0
Asim
Apr 05, 2019 02:18pm

@Pankaj Kumar, but you do believe your war mongering and ever lying cheap media channels.

Recommend 0
ali khan
Apr 05, 2019 02:18pm

@Prateik, but this report is a hint for people who understands.

Recommend 0
M.Mirza
Apr 05, 2019 02:19pm

@Prateik,

No need for any statement from PENTAGON.please remain focus what is the core issue between Pakistan and India.

Recommend 0
hussain
Apr 05, 2019 02:23pm

@Ahmed bin Babar, it's not a matter of the modi and bjp lies but the real issue is their media as a whole is on the leash of the government.

Recommend 0
ali khan
Apr 05, 2019 02:25pm

@Pankaj Kumar, so now you dont believe unnamed US officials ?? if the same unnamed US officials say something about Pak you Indians believe it with your eyes closed.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 05, 2019 02:25pm

@dawood, Do we require their authenticity of the facts about any skirmishes which take place in between ourselves and any other country? Why do we need that, was my question?

Recommend 0
ali khan
Apr 05, 2019 02:27pm

@Sha b, to clear this confusion if Pak used it or not.

Recommend 0
Impartial
Apr 05, 2019 02:28pm

So many days counting the planes?

Recommend 0
SG
Apr 05, 2019 02:29pm

Us counted only the plane given by US. What about the plane given by Turkey. Who will count and vouch for them.

Recommend 0
Shafqat Hussain
Apr 05, 2019 02:32pm

No doubt a big setback to Indians. Deterrence did not work against Pakistan.

Recommend 0
satya
Apr 05, 2019 02:34pm

btw, have they allowed the reporters to visit to the target site in Balakot yet?If no, do you wonder why?

Recommend 0
ali khan
Apr 05, 2019 02:47pm

@Dinesh , lol you have no proof to back up your claims. now u can say anything to satisfy your bruised egos. Every news media is wrong including international but you’re right. now Americans be anti nationals. hay.

Recommend 0
Tariq, Lahore
Apr 05, 2019 02:48pm

Indian media is full of misinformation duping it's own citizens and trying to dupe the rest of the world!

Recommend 0
Middha
Apr 05, 2019 02:54pm

@Raza, who was second pilot

Recommend 0
Akash
Apr 05, 2019 02:58pm

@satya, they allowed them to visit. Go check the news again.

Recommend 0
Henry
Apr 05, 2019 03:02pm

@Abhey Gupta, Don’t masquerade as an Indian.

Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Apr 05, 2019 03:14pm

The US State Department had refused to take a position on India's complaint against Pakistan over using F-16s in the air battle. --- Crybabies. All they have left to do is complain.

Recommend 0
Murtuza
Apr 05, 2019 03:15pm

The question raised here is...Why does pakistan foreign ministry have to jump on news which is not an official statement from US state department? Its from a freelance writer... If US official statement is otherwise will the Pakistan ministry accept it...

Recommend 0
Rehman
Apr 05, 2019 03:21pm

The Indians wouldn’t tell the truth anyway as Modi needs the votes, but one point is clear that our JF17’s are more than capable at handling anything the Indians can throw at us, we have superior planes and pilots as the results show but that will not last for ever, Americans are going out of their way to help the Indians now.

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Apr 05, 2019 03:22pm

@secular, please stop living in a fool's paradise.

Recommend 0
Zeeshan
Apr 05, 2019 03:23pm

This is high time people of India must ask. This all plan has been plotted by Modi to gain vote. It is election, wonder how much fool live in India who believe in India for their false surgical strike 1 or 2. People must ask Modi or must remain fool forever.

Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 05, 2019 03:28pm

@Prateik, lol....even then u would be in denial mode. Such a delusional state of mind u ppl have and all because of bollywood.

Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 05, 2019 03:30pm

@Askari, couldnt have said it better myself!

Recommend 0
Ejaz
Apr 05, 2019 03:37pm

@Sajjad choudhry , in order to expose indian lies

Recommend 0
Neighbor
Apr 05, 2019 03:43pm

I thought Pakistan never used them

Recommend 0
Ashwin
Apr 05, 2019 03:55pm

@Imtiaz Ali Khan, Good brother, i completely agree with you.

Recommend 0
Omar
Apr 05, 2019 04:22pm

@Jayakumar, ask your lying govt please. From the beginning it was said that the second shot down aircraft went down in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Gopal Patel
Apr 05, 2019 04:25pm

@Superb, The report is fake if the source is unnamed.

Recommend 0
Hanif
Apr 05, 2019 04:29pm

I am so surprised when I saw the statement from Pakistan, these F16 are on lease? Why US is counting them? or we really have some kind of clause in purchase agreement that we can not use these against India?

Recommend 0
jiwan
Apr 05, 2019 04:30pm

@SkyHawk,

Actually shame on US.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmaod
Apr 05, 2019 04:30pm

A big wake-up call for the shameless, gutless, hopeless, useless, senseless, rudderless, characterless, conscienceless and gritless "movers and shakers" in New and old Delhi led by the racist, liar, prejudiced, bigot and biased Modi and his cunning, corrupt, cruel, crooked, critical, caste-ridden and criminal cronies.

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Apr 05, 2019 04:31pm

Truth prevails.

Recommend 0
Shan
Apr 05, 2019 04:31pm

Times of India is living up to its reputation of Times of Lies :)

Recommend 0
shohib
Apr 05, 2019 04:32pm

what other country counting pakistan airforce plane? shameful

Recommend 0
Madeeha Mahmood
Apr 05, 2019 04:32pm

We need to move on. Too much time spent on this issue unfortunately.

Recommend 0
RAHMAN SHAIKH
Apr 05, 2019 04:35pm

Why U.S. was allowed to count ? Are we their colony ? If strings are attached and Pakistan cannot use these planes when needed Pakistan should return these planes at once and get their money back .

Recommend 0
Omar
Apr 05, 2019 04:46pm

@Prateik,

Recommend 0
aman
Apr 05, 2019 04:51pm

Off course propaganda works for millions of Indian voters to fool them despite the fact realty is something else!

Recommend 0
saqib _ rawalpindi
Apr 05, 2019 04:55pm

@SHAHID SATTAR, they were counted on Pakistan's request

Recommend 0
Shyam
Apr 05, 2019 04:57pm

Where is the official report?

Recommend 0
KSRana
Apr 05, 2019 04:57pm

USA had no options other than releasing fake statement from fake unknown official. How they ll believe that Mig had destroyed their F-16 which ll be big market blow for them.

Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Apr 05, 2019 05:02pm

The Statement coming from US is embarrassing Internationally for India.Would India still buy Helicopters from US?

Recommend 0
Wasim
Apr 05, 2019 05:17pm

Wait for official version, no point in dancing now.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 05, 2019 05:24pm

World knows India lies all the time.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 05, 2019 05:26pm

@Askari,
Top comment. True to fact.

Recommend 0
Observer#1
Apr 05, 2019 05:40pm

@Superb, you think a senior will come to count planes?

Recommend 0

