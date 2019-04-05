DAWN.COM

April 05, 2019

All of Pakistan's F-16 jets accounted for by US personnel, contradicting Indian claims: report

Dawn.com Updated April 05, 2019

A 2009 photograph by the USAF showing an F-16D Block 52+ 'Fighting Falcon' undergoing testing in the US prior to delivery to the Pakistan Air Force. ─ Wikimedia Commons/File
United States (US) officials did a count of Islamabad's F-16 jets recently and found that none were missing, contradicting India's claims that it shot down a Pakistani fighter jet amid heightened tensions between both countries after the Pulwama attack, a Foreign Policy report quoting two senior US defence officials said on Friday.

Following the conflict between the two countries in February, India had claimed that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had used the F-16 to target Indian military installations after crossing the Line of Control. As "proof", a piece of an apparent missile was shown, which Indian media said could only have been fired by an F-16.

Read more: 2 Indian aircraft violating Pakistani airspace shot down; pilot arrested

It also claimed that before an Indian plane was shot down and its pilot captured by Pakistani forces, an Indian Air Force (IAF) MiG Bison had shot down a PAF F-16 aircraft. Pakistan had denied the Indian claims.

New Delhi had also insisted that Pakistan’s alleged use of F-16 against India meant that Islamabad stood in violation of a sales agreement with the US. The US State Department had refused to take a position on India's complaint against Pakistan over using F-16s in the air battle.

Read more: Foreign journalists find holes in Indian narrative on F-16 usage, Balakot strike

According to the report, one of the unnamed senior US defence officials "with direct knowledge of the count" had told Foreign Policy that Pakistan had invited the US to count its F-16 planes after the incident "as part of an end-user agreement signed when the foreign military sale was finalised", the report said.

Foreign Policy added that Washington generally requires countries it strikes such agreements with to allow US officials to inspect equipment on a regular basis and to ensure that it is accounted for and safe.

The official explained that some of the aircraft were not immediately available for inspection after the Pak-India back-and-forth, so it took US personnel a few weeks to account for all the jets.

Find out more: Villagers near Balakot say nobody killed or injured by Indian aircraft

An associate professor of political science at MIT, Vipin Narang, told FP that although the news likely won't affect Indian voters, it may affect Delhi's dealings with Pakistan in the future.

"As details come out, it looks worse and worse for the Indians," Narang said. "It looks increasingly like India failed to impose significant costs on Pakistan, but lost a plane and a helicopter of its own in the process."

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

Comments (43)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Prateik
Apr 05, 2019 10:47am

The Pentagon official statement is not out yet.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 05, 2019 10:47am

Well now that F16 issue is settled forever. No India please understand your news is full frivolous, non factual stories, and sadly Pakistani news channels are following that line too but not at Indian level as of yet .

I love you all.

Come together family of Sindhu River or Tamil Dharti where ever we live we belong to these origins.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Recommend 0
SkyHawk
Apr 05, 2019 10:47am

Shame on India !

Recommend 0
J Ahsan
Apr 05, 2019 10:47am

Chowkidaar’s liar liar pants on fire

Recommend 0
Zahid
Apr 05, 2019 10:47am

Indian government may like to fool it's people as long as it wants but reality is India has been humbled and humiliated in post Pulwama incidents

Recommend 0
Ritz
Apr 05, 2019 10:49am

We have to wait for official US statement, only then things would be clearer.

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Apr 05, 2019 10:49am

For domestic consumption, indian lies are no lies..?!

Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 05, 2019 10:50am

‘As details come out, it looks worse and worse for the Indians," Narang said. "It looks increasingly like India failed to impose significant costs on Pakistan, but lost a plane and a helicopter of its own in the process."

Pakistan imposed significant costs on India. India will never be of a position to impose any costs on pakistan. Until they realise that ,india will suffer every time.

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Apr 05, 2019 10:51am

In the end both Pakistan and India are fooled by US selling both of us weapons and let us fight while they love seeing two blood brothers fight.

We are fooled by West and Politicians, who both pocket money at the cost of our people's well being and our sacred soldiers blood.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Recommend 0
Maverick
Apr 05, 2019 10:51am

enough said.

Recommend 0
Chowkidar
Apr 05, 2019 10:51am

Good for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Mukesh
Apr 05, 2019 10:52am

What does Modi have to say now?

Recommend 0
Waqas
Apr 05, 2019 10:54am

I'm waiting for Indians and their excuses. Never seen such an insecure nation.

Recommend 0
Azhar Khan
Apr 05, 2019 10:55am

Third party verification should be sufficient to prove Indian government is misleading the people. What a way to win elections!

Recommend 0
ZZQ
Apr 05, 2019 10:55am

lols... but summed it up rightly in the end that it wont matter to the Indian Populace who has been fed War Mongering Dreams by its petty media.

Recommend 0
Queen
Apr 05, 2019 10:55am

Surprise for Indians.

Recommend 0
Yousaf
Apr 05, 2019 10:58am

Alhamdulillah

Recommend 0
Superb
Apr 05, 2019 10:58am

Why unnamed senior US official ? What a joke !!!

Recommend 0
Waqas Khan
Apr 05, 2019 10:58am

India made that claim for a new Bollywood movie, even their janta know,s whose the liar.

Recommend 0
Tahir
Apr 05, 2019 10:59am

This report just confirms that Indian Govt and it's Armed Forces are LIARS!.

Recommend 0
Gaz
Apr 05, 2019 11:00am

IAF is not only incompetent but a proven internationally to tell lies.

Recommend 0
zebswati
Apr 05, 2019 11:00am

Bollywood has major influence on the Indian Media and now looks like effecting the Psychic of Indian Armed forces ,they all talk big and do nothing ! but love to be Dabangg !. !!

Recommend 0
Askari
Apr 05, 2019 11:01am

In a bollywood world: Surgical strike happened, F16 was shot down and in that act of valor Abhinandan crossed the border, team of commandos probable entered Pakistan as well.

In real world: 2 tries down, 2 of own planes down, shot own helicopter, all F16 accounted for,.Abhinandan enjoying tea after being captured. Flying coffins crashing weeks following. Joke around the world

But of course INDIA WILL DECIDE ITS PATH.

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Apr 05, 2019 11:01am

Hahaha. India in a shame. Big big liars

Recommend 0
Stealthy
Apr 05, 2019 11:02am

I am expecting a silence in the neighborhood.

Recommend 0
topbrass
Apr 05, 2019 11:02am

Who was the second pilot

Recommend 0
Masood
Apr 05, 2019 11:02am

Pulwama incident was also custom made!

Recommend 0
Kamran
Apr 05, 2019 11:04am

5 bucks no indian fellow will Comment on this article

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Apr 05, 2019 11:04am

Now Russia please also count your Sukhois. I believe there will be some missing.

Recommend 0
Semaak
Apr 05, 2019 11:05am

modi lies for election purposes. indians must open their eyes and say no to hatred and bigotry for the well being of everyone in South Asia especially Kashmiris.

Recommend 0
Md. osman Gani
Apr 05, 2019 11:06am

Very nice statement which is encouraging.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 05, 2019 11:06am

Were the F-16s counted by US personnel? Why? Do they have that right to verify the number of planes of a particular type after every engagement with an enemy which takes place?

Recommend 0
Sami
Apr 05, 2019 11:07am

India exposed!

Recommend 0
Jayakumar
Apr 05, 2019 11:07am

Where is the second pilot?

Recommend 0
Corruptionfreesociety
Apr 05, 2019 11:07am

Modi has embarrassed India on international forum.he will Lose big time in the elections.

Recommend 0
Shehryar
Apr 05, 2019 11:08am

@ all indians It goes like this in our Urdu " jhoot k paon nahi hote"

Recommend 0
Asad
Apr 05, 2019 11:09am

Modi along with liers in indian media has yet again fooled the docile indians.

Recommend 0
Masood
Apr 05, 2019 11:09am

The report also tarnishes the Indian reputation as a nation aspiring to become a world leader.

Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 05, 2019 11:09am

Let the US confirm this

Recommend 0
Bilal Mustafa
Apr 05, 2019 11:10am

@Prateik, Haha

Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 05, 2019 11:12am

So what are now in News in india????

Recommend 0
Faisal
Apr 05, 2019 11:13am

Indian lies getting exposed day by day

Recommend 0
Sds
Apr 05, 2019 11:14am

A lie has no legs to stand on. More humiliation for Indian government.

Recommend 0

