Pakistan’s GDP growth to fall behind Nepal, Maldives this year: UN
ISLAMABAD: The annual Economic and Social Survey of Asia and the Pacific 2019 titled ‘Ambitions beyond Growth’, released by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) on Thursday, forecast Pakistan’s GDP to remain lowest in the region at 4.2 per cent in 2019 and 4pc in 2020 compared to Bangladesh’s 7.3pc, India 7.5pc, Maldives and Nepal 6.5pc each in 2019.
The survey revealed that overall economic conditions in the region are stable with the projected 5-5.1 per cent GDP growth in 2019 and 2020 respectively. However, export-oriented sectors face headwinds from weaker demand in Europe and possibly in US, and looming uncertainty over ongoing US-China trade war.
Pakistan’s economy is experiencing severe balance of payment difficulties amid large fiscal and current account deficits and mounting pressures on the currency, the report adds.
Inflation in the developing Asia-Pacific region is forecast to increase moderately in 2019 to 4.2pc before dropping to 3.8pc in 2020. However, potentially higher tariffs against the backdrop of trade tensions and rising uncertainties, currency depreciation and unfavourable weather could push up consumer and food prices.
According to the survey, the region’s medium-to-long term prospects depend on structural transformation and broad-based productivity growth. The report cautions against countries shifting from an agriculture-based economy to one in which services play a dominant role, bypassing manufacturing sector.
New frontier technologies may reduce the scope for industrialisation in “late entrant” developing countries, while high-value-added services require skilled workers. This calls for investment in people and enabling infrastructure, the survey suggests.
Stating that the next phase of structural transformation in the region must be environment-friendly, the survey illustrates that investments to speed up transition to more resource-efficient systems of production and consumption would not only reduce carbon emissions by a tenth, but deliver high economic returns and over time can reduce net financial costs to zero.
The 2019 survey points out that achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 would require an annual additional investment of $1.5 trillion for Asia-Pacific developing countries — equivalent to 5pc of their combined GDP in 2018.
Despite rapid economic growth, the survey notes, too many people are left behind, without a fair chance in life, while environmental degradation has reached alarming levels, threatening the sustainability of past development gains. Hence, keeping the old paradigm of prioritising GDP growth at all costs is neither feasible nor desirable, the report argues.
Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2019
Comments (28)
Pti kerp it up. Pakistani people care about favorite parties and leader then economy. Pakistan good luck with your pti
No worry still "we are happiest country". Happiness index will not be affected
Normalizing relations with India Boost in bilateral trade with India These are only solutions of Pakistan's current situation One can not survive on loan or donations Pakistan must come foreword and see how the world is changed.
Difficult time for Pakistan. Time to give up arrogance and be friendly with neighbors. Business across the border is beneficial. Learn from Bangladesh. Compiting with India in growth rate. Of course they are not carrying burdon of security forces, sitting idle most of the time
Funny..blame this on external forces as well
This is Naya Pakistan with everyone on the same page, so no debate and no change possible.
Naya Pakistan
All this strategic depth and kashmir first policy comes at a cost. Enjoy the tradeoffs made.
Declining day by day because of lack of reforms in the country, blindfolded politics, Exrimist cross border activities and thier personal propaganda.
And looking for parity with India.
It does not matter. Pakistan is focused on Kashmir and will do everything to keep it boiling even if Pakistan goes bankrupt.
Congratulations !!, but many in Pak will feel UN is simply cooking up stories
It is time to take action without getting discouraged, import should be restricted, utilize manpower & agriculture. Attract FDI from people of Pakistan settled abroad, China has exactly done the same, utilize electricity, install Metro Trains instead of Cars & Buses consuming petroleum.
PTI is doing great. Asad Umar is the best economic brain. GDP is just a number, if it goes down to zero even Imran Khan will be able to fetch some loan to run the nation.
What....Come on Pakistan, you can do better!
CPEC has changed the game. Really!!!
Due to US-China trade war, a lot of Chinese companies are coming to Bangladesh which will create huge local employment and export will also increase a lot. So Bangladesh GDP will be bigger next year, no doubt.
All thanks to PTI.
It happens when you don't focus on your own country,and focus on some other country and their state and people.
Hi Dawn! Over and over same news, what you gonna prove with such news. Have you any guts to unearth real reasons the predecessors did with this economy. How much loan we are taking to repay earlier loans. 09 months are required to deliver a baby and upbringing this poor baby with weak parents need time and efforts. Give time rather discouraging them unnecessarily.
This is what happens when a PM is selected and not elected.
When a nation was stuck in security paradigm, economy takes back seat. Sadly even today your defence spending % to GDP is highest in South Asia. You are isolated in region due to logical and monetary support to radical outfits that are hurting your neighbors. As a result no one is interested to trade with you. Population explosion, illiteracy, unemployment is rising. You are headed towards disaster. All loans need to be paid with interest. No game changer can save you now.
But we must have Kashmir at all cost!
So heart wrenching sad, such amazing potential this land has. The politicians have ruined the dream with their corruption, nepotism and ego. But we keep hoping and praying for the dawn after a seemingly never ending night. Pakistan Zindabad!
Pakistan has more people than Nepal and Maldives this. A great many more. In some ways smaller is better.
Imran Khan has understood the need for cost cutting on rubbish expenses. But he still needs to understand the need for increasing govt spending to boost the economy. Also ppl of Pakistan should give him more time. It will take years of policy making to ensure steady growth. Plus Pakistan needs to do a lot more to attract global investments.
Just two weeks back pakistan finance minister said " Pakistan's worst financial crisis over "