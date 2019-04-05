Shireen urges EU to use its influence to end violations in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Federal Min­ister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari has urged the European Union (EU) to play its role in stopping human rights violations in India-held Kashmir.

According to a statement received here from Brussels, Dr Mazari, during a meeting with President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, drew his attention to the grave human rights situation in held Kashmir and underlined the need for immediate action to stop the Indian atrocities.

The minister also called for steps to stem growing Isla­mophobia in Europe. She called on the EU to play its due role in this regard.

During the meeting with Mr Tajani, she shared Pakistani government’s commitment to protection and promotion of human rights in the country.

Mr Tajani said that Pakistan was a large country with a very important role in the region. The EU, he conveyed, hoped to deepen and strengthen relations with Pakistan.

He appreciated the government’s efforts for improving human rights in Pakistan and lauded the commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan to socio-economic development and protection of human rights. He assured Dr Mazari that the EU would be ready to play a constructive role in realising this agenda.

“Had a great mtg with President of EU Parliament Antonio Tajani. Raised the issues of IOK & Islamophobia & explained our focus on peace in the region as well as our movement forward on HRs. He appreciated our govt’s commitment to regional peace, HRs & strong Pak-EU cooperation,” the minister tweeted.

Dr Mazari also met Bruno van der Pluijm, secretary general in the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and informed him about the priorities of the new government. She also apprised him about the steps taken by the government to facilitate and encourage tourism in Pakistan and underscored the need for Belgium to revise its travel advisory on Pakistan.

During a meeting with Chair of the Asia Delegation in the European Parliament Jean Lambert, Dr Mazari said that protection and promotion of human rights had been a major priority of the government.

She highlighted initiatives taken by the government on ground and on the legislative side.

Later, briefing the media, Dr Mazari said that the incumbent government of Pakistan was committed to protecting and promoting human rights within the country, adding that steps were being taken through a comprehensive policy.

She further said India had committed worst human rights violations in held Kashmir and urged the international community to come forward and play its due role in not only ending violations but also for peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2019