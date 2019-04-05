DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 05, 2019

Bhutto would have protested against 'PPP’s corruption': Fawad

APPUpdated April 05, 2019

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry advises PPP leadership to protest against their own corruption. ─ APP/File
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that had the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, been alive today, he would have announced a protest march against corruption of the present-day PPP.

In a rejoinder to the speeches of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh earlier in the day, the minister said if the PPP respected courts, then why and against whom they had announced plans to launch a protest.

He advised the PPP leadership to protest against their own corruption.

When the ‘corruption addicts’ were treated, they resisted the move, he remarked. He said that today’s PPP was just as related to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as was Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N with Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s Muslim League.

He wondered how long would the PPP leadership use the names of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for personal gains.

The information minister made it clear that speeches, hue and cry and threats could not save them from the accountability process. He said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had not asked the PPP leaders to commit corruption, then why they were shying away from accountability using Bhutto’s name.

Bhutto’s ideological and true followers were reluctant to support the corrupt elements, he said.

Published in Dawn, April 5th, 2019

