Zardari says no choice for PPP but to 'march towards Islamabad, oust the govt'
PPP co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday urged his party's supporters to "march towards Islamabad" and oust the government.
"Before the elections, I told you that they want to repeal the 18th Amendment," Zardari said. "That's why they are lodging cases against us. At the time, some friends believed me and some people made fun.
"Now you have seen that the 'selected' prime minister's [bubble] has burst. He said he does not have funds. If you can't collect funds through the FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) then leave.
"It is time for us to march towards Islamabad and oust them [government]. I don't want to do this because I want to be in government; [it is because] he (Prime Minister Khan) has already taken the country 50 years back. If we allow him to remain, he will take us 100 years back."
The PPP leader made those remarks at a gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on the occasion of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's 40th death anniversary.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the party, asked why justice for Z.A Bhutto senior's "judicial murder" has not been served despite four decades having passed by.
"Today is the 40th year of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto's judicial murder," he said. "This is a tragic chapter of history. This day is asking a question from this country: why was the protector of poor public murdered? He opened the way for 90,000 prisoners to return home, he turned this country into an atomic power. Who signed his death warrant? That question is still awaiting an answer.
"The [former] president submitted a request eight years ago that we should get answers for the murder of our founder. Why do the scales of justice tip one side when it comes to us [Bhuttos]?"
Bilawal, in the second half of his speech, criticised the government and warned the prime minister to not attempt to repeal the 18th Amendment.
"Those who are sitting in the Prime Minister's Office have become a symbol of arrogance," he said. "Those who are parading the idea of Naya Pakistan should first understand the foundations of the old Pakistan.
"The 'selected' prime minister came to my Ghotki and said that the federation is bankrupt because of the 18th Amendment. He doesn't know that strong provinces are the foundation of a strong nation. You can't repeal the 18th Amendment. I am warning you, if you try to repeal it, I will... end your [government]."
"He (the PM) says he doesn't want Sindh. You don't want Sindh? Sindh also doesn't need you. He only wants Sindh's resources, and its gas. He wants to take away the rights of Sindh, steal KP's assets, and keep Balochistan deprived. Provincial governments make provincial decisions, and this is how nations are strengthened but this is beyond this puppet prime minister's understanding."
The PPP leader went after the government's economic performance, saying: "Since PTI has come to power, they have done nothing with sincerity, except lying. There is a tsunami of inflation. Everything is expensive.
"The finance minister says that their economic policies will make the people scream [with agony]. He says he doesn't know anything about agriculture. I want to ask: is he a minister or an economic terrorist?
"People are being rendered homeless due to encroachment measures. Someone tell them that economy is not run on charity or magic. When we try to show them the mirror, they start NAB-gardi.
"But do they think that Bhutto's grandson can be threatened; that Benazir's son will be scared; and that PPP workers will run away? We will fight together, struggle together and complete Benazir and Zulfikar Bhutto's incomplete mission."
Bilawal said that the cases against him are based on "false allegations" and claimed that he has not been given a fair chance to present his answers in the court.
"I have not been able to record my statement before any court," he said. "All I get are three minutes [to speak] before the court and then they say 'this is something we never heard'. I want to ask the honourable judges to summon old transcripts and recordings."
The PPP leader questioned why the Supreme Court had taken a suo motu notice of the fake bank accounts case.
"The Supreme Court's power of [suo motu] is only exercised in human rights cases or legal complications," he noted. "Why was it exercised in this (fake accounts) case?"
"The reason given was that the progress of this case was slow, even though the case was being heard in a banking court and the FIA had even presented an initial challan. [By that argument], aren't missing persons, Zulfiqar and Benazir Bhutto murder cases also proceeding slowly?"
"I am not saying that don't hold anyone accountable but don't use accountability to hide your sins or as a revenge tool.
"When I ask why the NAP (National Action Plan) is not implemented, and why do federal ministers have close ties to militants, a movement to declare me as anti-national is started.
"I demanded the removal of that trio but Khan instead appointed a man who is nominated in cases from Daniel Pearl to Benazir's murders.
"They can't tolerate Benazir, so much so that they want to remove her name from the Benazir Income Support Programme. They actually want to end the programme but Benazir is not a person, she is a mission."
Speeches, clamour, threats won't stop accountability drive: Chaudhry
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry seemed unfazed by Zardari's indication to march towards the capital, and questioned that "if the PPP respects the courts then why and against whom has it announced the march?"
"It would be better if they march against their own corruption," he advised, adding that "had Bhutto sahab been alive today, he would have also launched a protest march against this PPP's corruption."
Chaudhry said that it is normal for "corruption fiends to resort to protests when their addiction is being treated".
The minister suggested that the PPP of today only has a superficial resemblance to that of Bhutto's PPP. "The extent of this PPP's relation to Zulfiqar Bhutto is similar to PML-N's relation to Muhammad Ali Jinnah," he said. "For how long will the keep on selling their relation with Bhutto and Benazir's name?"
Chaudhry made it clear that "speeches, clamour and threats would not save them from accountability, adding that "you can take to the streets but then the public would itself settles scores with you."
PPP can take the streets but it won't do much: Qureshi
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it's the PPP's right to take to the streets in protest but predicted that the exercise would prove futile because "the public isn't naive."
"If they want to take to the streets, it is their democratic right," Qureshi told DawnNewsTV. "Without taking the law in their own hands, if they want to present their point of view, they have both the fora available. There is the parliament and they can also do it outside.
"The people, however, are not naive. They know who is responsible for the problems we're facing today. They know that the entire economic crisis wasn't created in these seven months. People are very wise. This is is a primitive mindset that makes some think that they can convince the masses with speeches and words."
We will celebrate 40 years of destruction in Sindh.
The only day when Bhutto is really dead.
What PPP has done so far to sindh has been enough to forget about Bhutto. In short, what Zia could not do, Zardari did it.
Whatever happen to country but as long as they keep Bhutto Alive
Dramocracy at its best
PPP has become irrelevant, all they are doing now is to save the corruption of Zardari and co. Just look at Sindh, it is in abysmal state! 10 years of rule and nothing good on ground for the people of Sindh, only PPP politicians did well in these 10 years while Sindhi people have suffered. No to vedera system and corruption!
Family and clan oriented politics and politicians at its peak in the Sindh province of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
as if you are the king who would decide that how long a government stays in the country. the change acceptable to this country would only be democratic period
Why is Zardari still out of jail?
Please return the looted money and please forgive Bhutto.
Really the bubble of IK has moved into flames
March towards Islamabad? I guess PPP has little over two hundred votes in Islamabad. Even the Sindh government was gifted to PPP by more powerful sources for their obedience and willingness to share looted wealth from Urban Sindh. Thank you Honourable Former President, I really needed a laugh today.
@KAHN,
Mr. KHAN,
Correct.
For decades PPP has deliberately left the inhabitants of the rural areas of Sindh illiterate, uneducated and backward.
The reason was and is getting the votes.
Look at the rural areas of Sindh which are most backward in Pakistan.
Alas.
trying to save his own skin, he should be in jail with Nawaz. Chief justice of Pakistan , provide justice and recover looted assets from Zardari.
Zardari looted the Sindh development funds, looted assets must be recovered.
Father and son only trying to divert attention to different direction to save their corruption. They got no political carrier in Pakistan... tried them already and still Bhutto is alive
This proves, how scared Zardari is......
As hearing warms up, PPP mandate snatcher say/will do what ever to save laundered $!
We are done with you. U can leave now!
I am sure the expenditure of this gathering also comes from taxpayers money.
Bilawal makes some good points, not all about PTI's handling of affairs.
I do not think that you (Zardari) are doing this for the sake of Nation, as you claim, but you are doing this for your own corrupt survival and to save your stolen wealth. It is for this reason that you are trying to divert attention of people of Pakistan, who, I am certain, will not join you and you will be shamed .....
"He (the PM) says he doesn't want Sindh. You don't want Sindh? Sindh also doesn't need you".. Everyone knows Bilawal is lying. IK said he didn't come to Sindh for votes..Bilawal again is trying to fool people of Sindh by twisting the facts. No sir, IK wants Sindh and we Sindhi people want him, and you will see it in next election. Your party is over.
Wanna run away from NAB ..... political old tactics.....
This is the last time we are seeing father,son and corrupts togather at Bhutto's mousalem for saving their skin and loot before going to jail and returning the looted money.
This is like the UAE cricket team threatening to win the World Cup without knowing their calibre. One suggestion: Do it.
IK gets a dose of his own medicine.
Mr. Bhutto was a intelligent man and he could have done more. We all know and are reminded again and again by PPP, but how about the destruction education and industries of Pakistan. Bilawal Zardari has a valid argument about punishing the judges and the witnesses who helped the murder o Mr. Bhutto. Bilateral Zardari has to ask about the real murdere of his mother also and has he done any thing about it. As far as taking over the country by marching to Islamabad, he must be dreaming a bad dream.
Oh the urgency to remove the government! Lest he is thrown in jail like Mian Nawaz Sahib. If we look into timeline of MNS case one can say that reference against Zardari Sahib will be filed after Ramadan and he will be sentenced by middle of next year. So our Sindhi villagers will have to attend these "Jalsas" for another 15 more months. After that Bilawal Sahib would settle in London and late ZAB would be spared of this yearly humiliation.
Absolutely shameless how much dignity one can lose by trying hard bringing in irrelevant agendas protecting known money looters. The "B" brand name is worn out as a "BSA" motorcycle.
This young man has shown a lot more understanding and intelligence than the old batsman. But the problem here is not politics. The problem here is over reach by the courts and the NAB. In no functioning nation is democracy and elected politicians so openly sidelined by the courts than in Pakistan.
I had always thought that being educated in Oxford every one becomes a smart person, but looking at Bilawal & Imran Khan I have changed my mind.
If PPP really cares about poor people, they should return looted money to the poor. Hollow slogans to escape punishment not going to work. Some people might not understand this game of hypocrisy, but majority will not support your corruption.I appeal to people not support these corrupt if you do then you definitely deserve the life you are living.
India has started it's game again
Good luck Zardari! You'll need it..
The same Zardari who kept silent while NS was busy plundering $ Billions from Pakistan treasury. Now that NAB is getting closer to wrapping up fake account investigations against him, he is making noises to oust the PTI government. But it is all nose. Nothing will happen to IK and PTI government.
This will be the real march of millions. Millions of dollars would be needed by PPP to get a few people out for this pathetic cause.
it seems senior and junior have come to the conclusion that they are becoming irrelevant when it comes to national politics, as being in power in Sindh is down to subduing the poor from voting for any one else. this farce about the 18th amendment is about the ppp not being allowed to skim as many funds that are meant for the poor.
Biggest tragedy ever in our history is when Zardari became president and the ongoing tragedy is that he walks free being a very wealthy pro looting expert who is also featured on Forbes richest magazine. As for Sind it should be on a par with Dubai in terms of infrastructure yet PPP can’t even provide basic security or clean water.
Why does he have to do that? PTI is enough to do it on their own and they are doing a very fine job of it.
PPP, a party of currupt politicians which has deprived people from thier fundamental rights and now rap about betterment of people. Pakistan will be quite fine without PPP non sense claim.
Zardari politics has ended , until the economic crisis created by Asad Umar .
Though people of Sindh are able to get their due rights from anyone from all oppressors. Anyhow PPP game is over now.
In Pakistan, successive civilian governments have destroyed all institutions and repeated military governments that have remained either directly in power or have been controlling and running government by remaining in shadows has destroyed all political parties.
Zardari has gone out of his mind at this age and time, when he has a few days of freedom left.
Zardari is simply glorifying on Bhutto’s dead body..
What else can you do AAZ? When the candle reaches end of its life it gives off even bigger flames.
PPP will loose more support if they keep pushing to oust PTI....the timing is not right....PTI government will collapse on its own....infighting already started.....
Pakistan Peoples Party's game is OVER!
PPP is like a sinking boat due to Zardari. BB should leave his father for his survival...
Provinces are in danger because of Federation; Democracy is in danger because of Est; Pakistan is in danger because of its neighbors; and the people of Pakistan are in danger because of the dangers faced by their leaders..Keep repeating
Yes, go ahead. Your double march is imminent now. You did nothing in past, nothing for even your own community.
put these looters in jail before they start.
Looks like he is cornered and desperate. Time is running out. Lots of illogical and false statements made with confidence does not change the truth.
All will be well if govt gives up trying them in fake bank accounts.
Not 90000 it was 93000 to be precise, largest surrender in world history.
This man should be brought accountable as sooon as possible , the big looter of the nation .
As the noose tightens, Mr Zardari and co are beginning to lose their senses. They are now trying to instigate violence, in the hope of diverting peoples attention and making a fool out of the poor. This is the reason the Feudals don't let the people living within their territories to educate and modernize because by keeping people illiterate helps them manipulate people and blackmail Pak.
This is why I keep saying in order to move forward Pak needs to eliminate the 3 isms from the country i.e. Feudalism, Mullahism and VIPism and establish the supremacy of the law by bringing everyone under the purview of the law plus carry out severe punishments if anyone dare break the law. Also, depoliticize the police force so it protects law and order instead of rich and powerful. Additionally, introduce the same education system (English medium) in public and private institutions so that tomorrow a son of a poor man can also dream of becoming a PM etc.
The days of PPP are numbered and numbered.
This is written on the wall and everyone can read it easily.
True and seasoned politicians don't use threats to divert attention of public from their misdeeds. People of Pakistan voted for you in a sacred trust to bring the changes they have been promised by you (PPP) time and time again. As far as Z A Bhutto is concerned, he did some of the things well like atomic weapon program. But he was very arrogant and to some extent responsible for the division of our beloved country. He is also responsible for nationalization of businesses which still haunts Pakistan today. He claimed to be staunch follower of democracy, which he was not. If he was, then he would have accepted the results of his last election. And he was a biggest "WADERA". He nationalized businesses since he did not have any, but did not nationalize land since he was a land owner. Do people Pakistan still believe Z A Bhutto was poor people of Pakistan.
Noose is tightening!
@Anti-Corruption , Excellent