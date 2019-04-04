DAWN.COM

Bilawal to speak at Z.A Bhutto's 40th death anniversary in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Dawn.comUpdated April 04, 2019

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on Z.A Bhutto's death anniversary. — DawnNewsTV Screengrab
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, along with other party leaders and workers, have gathered in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to observe the 40th death anniversary of PPP's founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

A public rally is being held in the village where Z.A Bhutto is buried.

Addressing the gathering, Sindh chief minister said that PPP is the "only party" that can "serve the entire Pakistan". Other PPP leaders, including chairperson Bilawal, are also expected to address the public gathering.

Late last month, Bilawal, along with a group of PPP leaders and workers, had launched a train 'march' from Karachi to Larkana in connection with Z.A Bhutto's death anniversary.

