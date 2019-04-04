UAE confers highest civil honour on Indian PM Modi

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday conferred its highest civilian honour, the Zayed Medal (Order of Zayed), upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj announced the honour, saying that the medal was presented "in recognition of the prime minister's stellar role in ushering in a new era of strategic partnership with UAE and the best ever relations with the Islamic world".

She thanked the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Zayed "on behalf of the people of India".

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah also tweeted about the award for the prime minister, saying it was a gesture of "recognition of PM Modi's efforts to strengthen ties between the two nations, which has helped achieve our shared strategic imperatives in the best interest of our people".