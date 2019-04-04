UAE confers highest civil honour on Indian PM Modi
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday conferred its highest civilian honour, the Zayed Medal (Order of Zayed), upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj announced the honour, saying that the medal was presented "in recognition of the prime minister's stellar role in ushering in a new era of strategic partnership with UAE and the best ever relations with the Islamic world".
She thanked the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Zayed "on behalf of the people of India".
Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah also tweeted about the award for the prime minister, saying it was a gesture of "recognition of PM Modi's efforts to strengthen ties between the two nations, which has helped achieve our shared strategic imperatives in the best interest of our people".
Comments (12)
Congratulations Prime Minister Modi. Let peace and development be the goal of the entire world.
We are proud our PM Modi.
congratulation to modi sahib
First Saudi and now UAE. India has best relationship with Muslim countries in the era of Modi.
Is UAE aware of the Gujarat massacre?
Congrats Modi ji and all nationalist Indians
What a great personality. Congratulations to Modi Ji. Next is Nobal peace award.
Happy for the honour conferred on our Chowkidar.
These Arab leaders cannot be trusted and we need to remain cautious. Arab leaders know what Indian PM did with Muslims in Gujarat and is now doing in Occupied Kashmir yet they gave him this highest civilian medal. Confirms their love for Muslims and human rights. Shame on them.
Saudi first and now UAE giving Modi with their highest civilian Honor is indeed honoring people of India.
Congratulations Prime Minister of India Chowkidar Narendra Modi ji. Thank you UAE . Long live India-UAE friendship.
Afghanistan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia and now UAE too.....PM Modi is the best