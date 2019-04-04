UAE confers highest civil honour on Indian PM Modi for giving bilateral ties 'a big boost'
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday conferred its highest civilian honour, the Zayed Medal (Order of Zayed), upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced on Twitter that UAE President Sheikh Khalif had conferred the award on Modi.
"We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE president grants him the Zayed Medal," he said.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the UAE leader on Twitter with "utmost humility" and said that ties between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi had grown stronger under the crown prince's "visionary leadership".
Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah also tweeted about the award for the prime minister, saying it was a gesture of "recognition of PM Modi's efforts to strengthen ties between the two nations, which has helped achieve our shared strategic imperatives in the best interest of our people".
Modi had last visited the UAE in 2015, while a Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a visit to India in 2017, during which he was invited to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.
Both countries had in 2015, condemned efforts ─ including those made by states ─ to use religion to justify, support and sponsor terrorism against other countries, or to use terrorism as instrument of state policy.
There are more than 2.6 million Indians in the UAE and their annual remittance is estimated to be around $14 billion.
Comments (53)
Congratulations Prime Minister Modi. Let peace and development be the goal of the entire world.
We are proud our PM Modi.
congratulation to modi sahib
Very sad. He almost started war with Pakistan. He has always been anti Muslim.
Soon such award will be conferred on the Prime Minister of Israel!!!
First Saudi and now UAE. India has best relationship with Muslim countries in the era of Modi.
Is UAE aware of the Gujarat massacre?
Congrats Modi ji and all nationalist Indians
What a great personality. Congratulations to Modi Ji. Next is Nobal peace award.
Happy for the honour conferred on our Chowkidar.
These Arab leaders cannot be trusted and we need to remain cautious. Arab leaders know what Indian PM did with Muslims in Gujarat and is now doing in Occupied Kashmir yet they gave him this highest civilian medal. Confirms their love for Muslims and human rights. Shame on them.
Saudi first and now UAE giving Modi with their highest civilian Honor is indeed honoring people of India.
Congratulations Prime Minister of India Chowkidar Narendra Modi ji. Thank you UAE . Long live India-UAE friendship.
Afghanistan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia and now UAE too.....PM Modi is the best
@Juxtice, I hate arabs. Never trust them, All them entering cpec is bad news. better to get Turkey and the moderate Qatar in cpec. sAUDI and UAE have ulterior motives
What a way to honor killer of thousands of muslims in Gujrat and now same in Kashmir. This is height of hypocrisy.
Congrats sir
Trying to establish good relations with Muslim world meanwhile excercising brutality on Muslims in his own country, hypocrisy.
Seoul Prize and now Zayed Medal. Thanks, UAE.
Nuttyyahoo is next on the list ??
big man in big office
First the topmost civilian award from KSA, now from UAE. At this rate , Modi will be given honorary position in OIC too.
@Zubair, Yes, UAE government knows about Gujarat, and much more than you.
Strange timing...and the award too....
WELL, Honestly PM Modi deserve it , He took relation between 2 nations to new high.Mind it Saudi already gave Modi its highest civilian honor and Turkey too issued a stamp with Modi's picture.
@Zubair, they know more about Gujarat than you anyway.
@Zubair, It is better to mind your own business
Best relations with the Islamic world? UAE should watch France24' documentary on Kashmir oppression by Indian military sometime.
@Zubair, I think they do read newspapers and perhaps Dawn too.
The highest civil honour for a man who was not long ago listed in Google's 'top 10 terrorists of the world'. Who's visa request repeatedly used to turn down by US state dept. for killing in Gujarat. What a joke!
Congratulations to you Modi ji. Proud of our PM.
Time to call for an OIC meeting again
a big thing coming from a muslim country
@Bharat ek khoj , these great Arab leaders are just following royal decree sent by the west to honor Modi right before elections
Everybody has their own opinion.
Modi an india need to foster good relations with muslims at home before reaching out to the islamic world. Hyprocracy at at its best.
@Haseeb Wadood, why not
This is not award this is business as highest number of businesses are owned by Hindu business men.
Its all about money, personal interests and ignoring all atrocities in Kashmir and not giving minorities their human rights to perform their religious duties freely. Any award (whether domestically or at internationally level) must be given on merits and performance rather than on personal notes! (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).
Very unfortunate. These countries are on war with Yeman and IRAN and giving awards to anti muslim state.
@Zubair yes
Congratulations to India and Modiji..Thanks to UAE.. Now the next step is to get entry at OIC. I am sure India will get entry in OIC as well with the help from friendly nations especially UAE and Bangladesh.
Money have no religion so emirates and Inda are on same page End of the day they belong to same culture.
@IK, Peace? Oh yes, right after the elections, now is not the time, Modi needs his votes.
Thanks UAE. Proud of India-UAE friendship. brothers from different mothers.
@Malik, no no no
Congrats ! .... the world is moving forward ...
Muslim world respects India and a truly peaceful country
Congratulation PM Modi..... After Korea its UAE....he is on the way to conquer the World......
PM Modi is making Indian people proud !
@Mubbshar Hasan, They know something that you do not.
Congratulations Mr.Modi.Long live INDIA-UAE friendship
Congratulations to our PM MODIJI and thank you UAE for honouring our PM.