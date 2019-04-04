DAWN.COM

April 04, 2019

UAE confers highest civil honour on Indian PM Modi for giving bilateral ties 'a big boost'

Dawn.com Updated April 04, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ─ Reuters/File
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ─ Reuters/File

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday conferred its highest civilian honour, the Zayed Medal (Order of Zayed), upon Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced on Twitter that UAE President Sheikh Khalif had conferred the award on Modi.

"We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE president grants him the Zayed Medal," he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the UAE leader on Twitter with "utmost humility" and said that ties between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi had grown stronger under the crown prince's "visionary leadership".

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah also tweeted about the award for the prime minister, saying it was a gesture of "recognition of PM Modi's efforts to strengthen ties between the two nations, which has helped achieve our shared strategic imperatives in the best interest of our people".

Modi had last visited the UAE in 2015, while a Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan paid a visit to India in 2017, during which he was invited to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

Both countries had in 2015, condemned efforts ─ including those made by states ─ to use religion to justify, support and sponsor terrorism against other countries, or to use terrorism as instrument of state policy.

There are more than 2.6 million Indians in the UAE and their annual remittance is estimated to be around $14 billion.

Comments (53)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
IK
Apr 04, 2019 03:22pm

Congratulations Prime Minister Modi. Let peace and development be the goal of the entire world.

Recommend 0
somhMARB
Apr 04, 2019 03:22pm

We are proud our PM Modi.

Recommend 0
khadag chaudhary
Apr 04, 2019 03:23pm

congratulation to modi sahib

Recommend 0
Malik
Apr 04, 2019 03:24pm

Very sad. He almost started war with Pakistan. He has always been anti Muslim.

Recommend 0
Haseeb Wadood
Apr 04, 2019 03:24pm

Soon such award will be conferred on the Prime Minister of Israel!!!

Recommend 0
Ujla sitara
Apr 04, 2019 03:25pm

First Saudi and now UAE. India has best relationship with Muslim countries in the era of Modi.

Recommend 0
Zubair
Apr 04, 2019 03:25pm

Is UAE aware of the Gujarat massacre?

Recommend 0
Ashok
Apr 04, 2019 03:26pm

Congrats Modi ji and all nationalist Indians

Recommend 0
Desi Dimag
Apr 04, 2019 03:27pm

What a great personality. Congratulations to Modi Ji. Next is Nobal peace award.

Recommend 0
Majdoor of India
Apr 04, 2019 03:27pm

Happy for the honour conferred on our Chowkidar.

Recommend 0
Juxtice
Apr 04, 2019 03:30pm

These Arab leaders cannot be trusted and we need to remain cautious. Arab leaders know what Indian PM did with Muslims in Gujarat and is now doing in Occupied Kashmir yet they gave him this highest civilian medal. Confirms their love for Muslims and human rights. Shame on them.

Recommend 0
Bharat ek khoj
Apr 04, 2019 03:30pm

Saudi first and now UAE giving Modi with their highest civilian Honor is indeed honoring people of India.

Recommend 0
AK
Apr 04, 2019 03:33pm

Congratulations Prime Minister of India Chowkidar Narendra Modi ji. Thank you UAE . Long live India-UAE friendship.

Recommend 0
Hirjim
Apr 04, 2019 03:36pm

Afghanistan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia and now UAE too.....PM Modi is the best

Recommend 0
kash
Apr 04, 2019 03:39pm

@Juxtice, I hate arabs. Never trust them, All them entering cpec is bad news. better to get Turkey and the moderate Qatar in cpec. sAUDI and UAE have ulterior motives

Recommend 0
Asad
Apr 04, 2019 03:39pm

What a way to honor killer of thousands of muslims in Gujrat and now same in Kashmir. This is height of hypocrisy.

Recommend 0
Himanshu sharma
Apr 04, 2019 03:44pm

Congrats sir

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Apr 04, 2019 03:45pm

Trying to establish good relations with Muslim world meanwhile excercising brutality on Muslims in his own country, hypocrisy.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 04, 2019 03:45pm

Seoul Prize and now Zayed Medal. Thanks, UAE.

Recommend 0
Pk
Apr 04, 2019 03:45pm

Nuttyyahoo is next on the list ??

Recommend 0
altaf
Apr 04, 2019 03:46pm

big man in big office

Recommend 0
Welcome
Apr 04, 2019 03:47pm

First the topmost civilian award from KSA, now from UAE. At this rate , Modi will be given honorary position in OIC too.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 04, 2019 03:47pm

@Zubair, Yes, UAE government knows about Gujarat, and much more than you.

Recommend 0
Shib
Apr 04, 2019 03:49pm

Strange timing...and the award too....

Recommend 0
RK
Apr 04, 2019 03:49pm

WELL, Honestly PM Modi deserve it , He took relation between 2 nations to new high.Mind it Saudi already gave Modi its highest civilian honor and Turkey too issued a stamp with Modi's picture.

Recommend 0
Ravi
Apr 04, 2019 03:53pm

@Zubair, they know more about Gujarat than you anyway.

Recommend 0
Utsav Saxena
Apr 04, 2019 03:59pm

@Zubair, It is better to mind your own business

Recommend 0
Sameer
Apr 04, 2019 04:00pm

Best relations with the Islamic world? UAE should watch France24' documentary on Kashmir oppression by Indian military sometime.

Recommend 0
andy
Apr 04, 2019 04:00pm

@Zubair, I think they do read newspapers and perhaps Dawn too.

Recommend 0
anil kumar
Apr 04, 2019 04:01pm

The highest civil honour for a man who was not long ago listed in Google's 'top 10 terrorists of the world'. Who's visa request repeatedly used to turn down by US state dept. for killing in Gujarat. What a joke!

Recommend 0
AJK
Apr 04, 2019 04:01pm

Congratulations to you Modi ji. Proud of our PM.

Recommend 0
Welcome
Apr 04, 2019 04:02pm

Time to call for an OIC meeting again

Recommend 0
Well meaning
Apr 04, 2019 04:03pm

a big thing coming from a muslim country

Recommend 0
Noah
Apr 04, 2019 04:03pm

@Bharat ek khoj , these great Arab leaders are just following royal decree sent by the west to honor Modi right before elections

Recommend 0
Iftikhar Husain
Apr 04, 2019 04:04pm

Everybody has their own opinion.

Recommend 0
FACT
Apr 04, 2019 04:09pm

Modi an india need to foster good relations with muslims at home before reaching out to the islamic world. Hyprocracy at at its best.

Recommend 0
Daniel disouza
Apr 04, 2019 04:09pm

@Haseeb Wadood, why not

Recommend 0
Habib Canada
Apr 04, 2019 04:10pm

This is not award this is business as highest number of businesses are owned by Hindu business men.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 04, 2019 04:10pm

Its all about money, personal interests and ignoring all atrocities in Kashmir and not giving minorities their human rights to perform their religious duties freely. Any award (whether domestically or at internationally level) must be given on merits and performance rather than on personal notes! (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
Mubbshar Hasan
Apr 04, 2019 04:11pm

Very unfortunate. These countries are on war with Yeman and IRAN and giving awards to anti muslim state.

Recommend 0
Prakhar
Apr 04, 2019 04:11pm

@Zubair yes

Recommend 0
Ritesh
Apr 04, 2019 04:14pm

Congratulations to India and Modiji..Thanks to UAE.. Now the next step is to get entry at OIC. I am sure India will get entry in OIC as well with the help from friendly nations especially UAE and Bangladesh.

Recommend 0
Danish
Apr 04, 2019 04:18pm

Money have no religion so emirates and Inda are on same page End of the day they belong to same culture.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Apr 04, 2019 04:18pm

@IK, Peace? Oh yes, right after the elections, now is not the time, Modi needs his votes.

Recommend 0
chacha ji
Apr 04, 2019 04:18pm

Thanks UAE. Proud of India-UAE friendship. brothers from different mothers.

Recommend 0
Dipak
Apr 04, 2019 04:20pm

@Malik, no no no

Recommend 0
soomro
Apr 04, 2019 04:20pm

Congrats ! .... the world is moving forward ...

Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 04, 2019 04:24pm

Muslim world respects India and a truly peaceful country

Recommend 0
Vishal
Apr 04, 2019 04:31pm

Congratulation PM Modi..... After Korea its UAE....he is on the way to conquer the World......

Recommend 0
petere
Apr 04, 2019 04:34pm

PM Modi is making Indian people proud !

Recommend 0
usr
Apr 04, 2019 04:38pm

@Mubbshar Hasan, They know something that you do not.

Recommend 0
Ex
Apr 04, 2019 04:41pm

Congratulations Mr.Modi.Long live INDIA-UAE friendship

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Apr 04, 2019 04:47pm

Congratulations to our PM MODIJI and thank you UAE for honouring our PM.

Recommend 0

