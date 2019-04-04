DAWN.COM

Pakistani CEO makes 2019 Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list of social entrepreneurs

Dawn.comUpdated April 04, 2019

Seed Out CEO Zain Ashraf Mughal. — Photo courtesy Lotus Pk
Seed Out CEO Zain Ashraf Mughal. — Photo courtesy Lotus Pk

The young Pakistani chief executive officer of a crowdfunded venture capital platform, Zain Ashraf Mughal, has been listed on the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list of Social Entrepreneurs.

Mughal, 28, founded Seed Out ─ a non-profit, non-religious and non-political crowdfunding platform, some four years ago. It has raised over 600 entrepreneurs in four cities across Pakistan since then, with average funding of Rs90,000 per person, a press release stated.

"Under Zain Mughal’s leadership, 1,600 children have gone back to school and left child labour," it added.

Take a look: Facebook launches Innovation Lab in Pakistan

The Forbes profile on Mughal described Seed Out as the country's "first crowdfunding platform that works to end poverty by establishing entrepreneurs with interest-free micro-financing."

"Donors can choose to donate or lend to projects listed on the nonprofit's website and can track progress along the way. When repayment is made, the organisation helps to reinvest the sum into other projects," it said.

According to Forbes, Seed Out has a 97 per cent repayment rate.

Mughal, while discussing the listing, said he was honoured to have been recognised for Seed Out and the work that it does.

"I am proud to have put my country on the map for work, and a narrative that is positive and progressive."

"Accolades such as this help me further the vision and goals I have for my work, which is to eradicate poverty in Pakistan by cultivating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs to succeed with sustainability," he said, adding that there is a need to create a level playing field for everyone.

Comments (5)

bhaRAT©
Apr 04, 2019 01:56pm

Wow, amazing young man. Commendable.

Recommend 0
JackJones
Apr 04, 2019 02:12pm

Commendable Zain!!! Congratulation!!!

Recommend 0
GUL WIQAR KHAN
Apr 04, 2019 02:27pm

Great work !!

Recommend 0
Tahir Fazil Abbasi
Apr 04, 2019 02:34pm

Well done, great to have the young and bright take the lead and make the nation proud.

Recommend 0
Chingez Khan
Apr 04, 2019 02:54pm

Welldone Mughal, You are a hero.

Recommend 0

