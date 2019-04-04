DAWN.COM

April 04, 2019

5 Pakistanis and a startup make it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia 2019 list

Dawn.comUpdated April 04, 2019

According to Forbes a total of 300 names were chosen for the 30 Under 30 Asia list from over 2,000 entries. — Photo courtesy, Forbes
Five Pakistanis and a local startup have made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2019 list of entrepreneurs and game-changers.

According to Forbes, a total of 300 names were chosen for the 30 Under 30 Asia list from over 2,000 entries, which were heavily researched by a team of reporters and vetted by an A-list of judges.

Ahmed Rauf Essa, 27

Ahmed Rauf Essa co-founded Telemart, which Forbes describes as "one of the largest e-commerce platforms in Pakistan, while in business school at the age of 23".

Karishma Ali, 21

Karishma Ali, who belongs to Chitral, "is currently the only female football player from her hometown playing national and international club level", says Forbes. Ali has represented Pakistan at the Jubilee Games in Dubai and also founded the Chitral Women's Sports Club.

Take a look: Facebook launches Innovation Lab in Pakistan

Laila Kasuri, 29

Laila Kasuri is currently a water analyst with Global Green Growth Investment's Policy Solutions Division. Forbes said that she "has led research at organisations such as the World Bank, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and the UC Davis Center for Watershed Sciences on climate-smart irrigation, flood risk reduction, and river basin planning".

Zainab Bibi, 29

Zainab Bibi established the Pakistan Society for Green Energy in 2013 to develop new methods of renewable energy.

"Since its founding, the company has successfully developed a bio-fuel from waste tissue paper, and introduced Camelina Sativa, a drought-resistant plant that can be made into bio-diesel," said the publication.

Zain Ashraf Mughal, 28

Zain Ashraf Mughal founded Seed Out ─ a non-profit, non-religious and non-political crowdfunding platform ─ four years ago. It has raised over 600 entrepreneurs in four cities across Pakistan since then, with average funding of Rs90,000 per person.

Roshni Rides

Roshni Rides is a female friendly carpooling platform for commuters based in Pakistan. The company is founded by Hanaa Lakhani, Hasan Usmani, Gia Farooqi and Moneeb Mian.

"The four co-founders wanted to provide a reliable transportation service for refugees, and their company arranges affordable rickshaw rides along designated routes between a refugee camp and common destinations such as markets and hospitals," stated the publication.

Comments (6)

bhaRAT©
Apr 04, 2019 01:56pm

Wow, amazing young man. Commendable.

JackJones
Apr 04, 2019 02:12pm

Commendable Zain!!! Congratulation!!!

GUL WIQAR KHAN
Apr 04, 2019 02:27pm

Great work !!

Tahir Fazil Abbasi
Apr 04, 2019 02:34pm

Well done, great to have the young and bright take the lead and make the nation proud.

Chingez Khan
Apr 04, 2019 02:54pm

Welldone Mughal, You are a hero.

shahzad naeem
Apr 04, 2019 03:20pm

Good social work,

