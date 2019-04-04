DAWN.COM

New Zealand PM Ardern helps out fellow mum at supermarket

AFPApril 04, 2019

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was reluctant to discuss the incident. ─ Reuters/File
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed on Thursday that she had paid for a harried mother's groceries in a gesture sure to enhance a reputation already soaring because of her response to the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Ardern was reluctant to discuss the incident, revealed on social media, involving a mother-of-two who was ahead of the prime minister at a supermarket checkout when she realised she did not have her purse.

"(Ardern) paid for my friends' shopping in the supermarket the other day when she had forgotten her purse and had two screaming kids in tow," Twitter user Helen Burness posted, adding: "Like we didn't love her enough".

Ardern swiftly wrapped up a media appearance Thursday when asked why she had helped the woman, replying only, "because she was a mum".

The 38-year-old had her own daughter Neve last June, becoming only the second prime minister in the world to give birth while in office, and later taking the infant onto the floor of the UN General Assembly in New York.

She has won widespread praise for her response to the March 15 Christchurch attacks in which a white supremacist terrorist is accused of killing 50 Muslims in an atrocity that shook the normally peaceful nation.

The New Zealand Herald has described her actions as a mix of "solace and steel" after she donned the hijab while comforting devastated families and also moved swiftly to tighten gun laws.

Nirmalya
Apr 04, 2019 12:35pm

Prime Minister of a country buying her own groceries and standing in the queau to make payment!!!!! Hello leaders of subcontinent!!! Please learn something from her. Stop wasting taxpayers' money.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmaod
Apr 04, 2019 12:38pm

Once again, great move by the Prime Minister of New Zealand.

Q Nahi Nekala
Apr 04, 2019 12:41pm

Really admire this Lady. Actually we need a PM like her.

Abid
Apr 04, 2019 12:59pm

I am a stereotype male but I am in awe of her. Her actions can easily put to shame many male leaders of the world.

M. Saeed
Apr 04, 2019 01:02pm

NZ's lady PM is a world model of humanity with humility.

Shahid Kamal
Apr 04, 2019 01:04pm

A generous move which has touched the hearts of millions

Mad
Apr 04, 2019 01:04pm

why is this news? here?

Hamed Quraishi
Apr 04, 2019 01:24pm

As head of state she is paid to do her special job day and night.

Hamed Quraishi
Apr 04, 2019 01:28pm

@Shahid Kamal, I myself have given money 3 times in such situations in Germany.

Nordic Citizen
Apr 04, 2019 01:58pm

@Q Nahi Nekala, first we need to become a nation like New Zealand before we deserve a leader like her!!

