WhatsApp allows users to control who can add them to group chats

BENGALURU (India): Fa­c­­e­­­book Inc on Wedn­esday changed the privacy settings on its WhatsApp messaging platform, allo­wing users to decide who can add them to chat groups, as it tries to revamp its image after growing privacy concerns among users.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said a user inviting another to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat, giving the recipient the choice of joining the group. The request will expire in three days.

The setting rolled out on Wednesday for some users and be available worldwide in the coming weeks.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2019