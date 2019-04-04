DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 04, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

WhatsApp allows users to control who can add them to group chats

ReutersUpdated April 04, 2019

Email

The effort is believed to part of Facebook's attempts to revamp image after growing privacy concerns.
The effort is believed to part of Facebook's attempts to revamp image after growing privacy concerns.

BENGALURU (India): Fa­c­­e­­­book Inc on Wedn­esday changed the privacy settings on its WhatsApp messaging platform, allo­wing users to decide who can add them to chat groups, as it tries to revamp its image after growing privacy concerns among users.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said a user inviting another to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat, giving the recipient the choice of joining the group. The request will expire in three days.

The setting rolled out on Wednesday for some users and be available worldwide in the coming weeks.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A move to reduce poverty

A move to reduce poverty

It is necessary to ensure that what sparkles in the hands of the prime minister is gold and not tinsel.

Editorial

Updated April 04, 2019

Bhutto’s legacy

40 years after his execution, ZAB ─ though a controversial figure for many ─ remains a potent symbol of resistance.
April 04, 2019

Rules for NAB

A RECENT report in this paper on a meeting between civil officers and the NAB chairman at the KP Civil Secretariat...
April 04, 2019

Toxic water

ACCORDING to a recent report in this paper, samples of chicken feed and water collected from various poultry farms...
April 03, 2019

Rising cost of living

LAYPERSONS can be forgiven for feeling a little lost in the battle of percentages that is quietly being waged as the...
April 03, 2019

At a crossroads

IT was in a charged atmosphere of national reckoning following the APS Peshawar attack that parliament — with...
Updated April 03, 2019

Audacity of hope

How many bright young sparks will never get to fulfil their potential in a country that invests so little in its people?