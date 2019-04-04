PPP plans countrywide ‘Karvan-i-Bhutto’

LARKANA: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to continue the ‘Karvan-i-Bhutto’ throughout the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s central executive committee (CEC) jointly chaired by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari at Naudero House on Wednesday. The meeting paid tribute to the leadership of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The PPP accused the PTI government of being incompetent, saying it had failed to resolve people’s problems. It alleged that rulers had planned to go against labour unions and make them ineffective.

Editorial: 40 years after ZAB's execution, PPP must introspect and course-correct

The CEC criticised price hike and unemployment and expressed concern over weakening economy of the country.

It said the government had not taken effective action against the banned organisations. The number of federal ministers who had alleged links with the terrorist organisations had become four, it added.

The PPP decided to continue raising its voice against the government in and outside parliament to protect democratic institutions. The meeting expressed concern over the issue of missing persons and condemned action against youths in Gilgit who were fighting for their rights.

It condemned state terrorism committed by India and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Farhatullah Babar and Qamar Zaman Kaira said political victimisation was being carried out in the name of accountability and the National Accountability Bureau was being used for this purpose.

They said the accountability law should be applied across the board. They called for framing a new accountability law.

The PPP leaders said the government was neither respecting the Constitution nor considering parliament supreme. They said rulers wanted to roll back the 18th Amendment.

The PPP leaders said their party would not support extension of military courts. They said time had arrived to target flawed policies of the government.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2019